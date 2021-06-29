CHICAGO — U-32 athlete Owen Kellington helped his team to its first baseball state championship in program history this spring and he can add another honor to elite high school career.
In its 36th year of honoring the nation’s best high school athletes, Gatorade announced Kellington as its 2020-21 Gatorade Vermont Baseball Player of the Year on Tuesday.
Kellington is the first Gatorade Vermont Baseball Player of the Year to be chosen from U-32.
The 6-foot-2, 190-pound senior right-handed pitcher and shortstop led the Raiders to a 14-3 record and the Division II state championship this spring.
The state’s No. 1 draft prospect as ranked by Perfect Game, Kellington compiled a 7-0 record on the mound with a 0.22 ERA and 133 strikeouts against just eight walks in 49 innings.
An extraordinary 91 percent of all outs he recorded came by strikeout. At the plate, he posted a .667 batting average with seven home runs, 32 runs scored and 26 RBI.
“Owen Kellington is a tremendous presence on the mound,” said U-32 head coach Geoff Green, in a Gatorade press release. “His ability to throw multiple pitches for strikes at high velocity allows him to control each at-bat the opposing team has against him.
“His approach at the plate has evolved significantly, to the point where he is hitting the ball with authority to all fields.”
Kellington has signed a National Letter of Intent to play baseball on scholarship at the University of Connecticut this fall.
Kellington joins recent Gatorade Vermont Baseball Players of the Year Jack Ambrosino (2019-20, South Burlington High School), Ian Parent (2018-19, Champlain Valley Union High School), Nick Fitzgerald (2017-18, Lamoille Union High School), and Jordy Allard (2016-17, Hartford High School), among the state’s list of former award winners.
SOCCER
Vermonters
bound for CU
West Rutland’s Tyler Serrani is among the Vermonters in coach John O’Connor’s incoming freshman class for men’s soccer at Castleton University.
O’Connor is eyeing Serrani as an outside or central defender.
“He is pretty versatile. That’s the great thing about him,” O’Connor said.
U-32 twins Dylan and Trevor Walker-Clayton join Serrani in the new class. Trevor is slated to play midfield and Dylan will be a midfield/forward player.
Montpelier’s Brecken Shea and Colchester’s Adolph Alfani complete the Vermont portion of the Spartans’ newest class.
Barton retiring
TOWNSHEND — Chris Barton is retiring as the boys soccer coach at Leland & Gray after 25 years.
Barton’s son Riley Barton graduated from L&G this year and finished as the program’s all-time leading goal scorer.
Barton is a Proctor High School graduate.
HOCKEY
Saving NEK arena
LYNDON CENTER — The Northeast Kingdom’s Fenton Chester Arena is in danger of closing due to the pandemic. As the home of multiple youth, high school and adult hockey and skating programs, the uncertainty of the future is concerning to the thousands of recreational skaters of all ages that use the facility.
Rescue Ice Hockey in the Northeast Kingdom — RINK, Inc. launched a GoFundMe to rescue the Fenton Chester Arena.
“There is no other skating facility within an hour of Fenton Chester Arena and after the NEK’s teams and skaters were displaced to alternate arenas last season it is apparent that Fenton Chester is essential to continue the proud skating and hockey tradition in the Northeast Kingdom. Even if traveling was an option alternate arenas lack the ice time to absorb our programs and outdoor rinks cannot reliably provide the necessary ice.” writes the GoFundMe organizer.
The fundraising goal of $35,000 will go towards paying for start-up and initial operating costs.
