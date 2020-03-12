LAKE PLACID, N.Y. — The Castleton University women’s Alpine skiing team made history with its first USCSA slalom team national championship in program history on Thursday.
The Spartans, with a time of 4:48.76, just edged out Sierra Nevada University by 0.02 seconds.
Brown, Babson and Hobart and William Smith Colleges rounded out the top five.
Castleton had three women inside the top 10 of the individual race, led by Karoline Rettenbacher in third with a time of 1:35.67. Li Aunes and Kylie Mackie were fourth and seventh respectively.
On the men’s side, the Spartans’ Robby Kelley followed up his individual giant slalom national title with a national title in slalom on Thursday.
Kelley was in sixth after his first run, but dominated the competition in his second run to pull out the win, with a combined time of 1:28.58.
Teammate Paul Rechberger was sixth, while Cameron Heald was 13th and Jan Klindic was 17th.
The Spartan men finished second as a team, behind Rocky Mountain College. Sierra Nevada, UConn and St. Olaf College completed the top five.
The national championships continue on Saturday at Whiteface Mountain.
BASEBALL
Castleton 7, Apprentice 4
NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — East Montpelier product Max Olmsted had a perfect game going through seven innings and keyed the Spartans to a win against Apprentice School on Thursday afternoon.
Olmsted gave up his first hit on a triple in the eighth inning. He got the first two outs of the inning, before giving way to Thomas Fish. Apprentice scored all four of its runs in the eighth.
Olmsted (2-0) allowed two earned runs and struck out six.
Reece De Castro put the Spartans on the board first in the second, driving in Samuel Rodriguez on a single to right field.
Rodriguez picked up a run batted in of his own in the fourth and two more runs crossed for Castleton in the fifth.
Rodriguez picked up his second RBI in the eighth and Ryan Lawrence drove in two more runs, before Apprentice’s attempted comeback in the bottom half.
Castleton improves to 7-4 and has won seven of nine games, since starting 0-2.
