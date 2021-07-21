SHELBURNE — Following qualifying on Tuesday, the Vermont Golf Association’s Junior Golf tour opened up Match Play on Wednesday at Kwiniaska Golf Club.
In the boys 15-18 division, three Country Club of Barre golfers advanced to the quarterfinals. William Eaton had a bye due to his second-place standing on Tuesday, the No. 7 seed Garret Cameron beat Ralph Myhre Golf Club and Otter Valley student Thomas Politano, the No. 10 seed, 3-and-2 and No. 3 seed Riley Richards beat Noble Beerworth 9-and-7.
Ekwanok’s Charlie Davis also moved into the quarterfinals with an 8-and-6 win against Emerson Ayer.
Eaton and Cameron met in the second round and battled for 19 holes with Eaton coming out on top and advancing to Thursday’s semifinals. Richards and Davis also competed and Davis won in a 22-hole classic.
Eaton and Davis will meet in the semifinals.
Barton’s Jackson King and Spencer Lawe also advanced to the semifinals.
Ralph Myhre’s Lucas Politano, the No. 1 seed in the boys 10-14 division, had a pair of dominant performances on Wednesday. He beat Ni, 16 Bubba Chamberlain 8-and-6 in the round of 16 and bested Evan Marchessault 7-and-6 in the quarterfinals.
Lucas Politano will play No. 4 seed Camden Ayer in the semifinals on Thursday.
Rutland Country Club had three golfers advance to the quarterfinals with No. 7 Kyle Blanchard beating Cooper Guerriere in 18 holes, No. 3 Sebastian Pell beating Quinn Vincent 8-and-7 and No. 6 Mattie Serafin beating Andrew Cramer 6-and-5.
Pell and Serafin competed in the quarterfinals with Pell winning in 18 holes. Blanchard competed against No. 2 Patrick Saxe, of Ekwanok, and Saxe won 4-and-3. Saxe and Pell meet in the semifinals.
Ralph Myhre’s Mia Politano and Rutland’s Jillian Miles will meet in the girls 15-18 finals on Thursday, following standout rounds on Wednesday.
No. 1 seed Mia Politano, a recent Otter Valley graduate, beat Ryan Sleeper 6-and-4 in the semifinals and Miles, a former Rutland High standout, beat Paige Oakes 9-and-8.
Thursday’s action will wrap up competition across the three divisions and crown a champion.
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
ECFC releases schedule
The Eastern Collegiate Football Conference has released its 2021 schedule and four of its teams will kick off the season Sept. 4. The day includes Castleton University’s traditional rivalry opener with Plymouth State at Casteton’s Dave Wolk Stadium.
Conference play begins on Oct. 2, Castleton will host SUNY Maritime that day.
Another highlight on Castleton’s schedule is the Maple Sap Bucket rivalry with Norwich on Sept. 18 in Castleton. That will be Castleton’s Homecoming and Hall of Fame induction ceremony, a brunch in the Campus Center at 9:30 a.m.
Keystone College, the ECFC’s new member, will make its first trip to Castleton on Oct. 23. The Giants are bringing back football, having last played the game in 1947.
Sept. 4 — Plymouth at Castleton,
TBA; Fitchburg State at Dean, noon; Keystone at Wilkes, 1 p.m.; Utica at Alfred State. Friday, Sept. 10 — SUNY Maritime at Mass Maritime, 7 p.m. Sept. 11 — Misericordia at Keystone, noon; Dean at UMass Dartmouth, noon; Nichaols at Anna Maria, 12:30 p.m.; Castleton at Fitchburg State, 3:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 17 — Dean at Husson, 6 p.m. Sept. 18 — Norwich at Castleton (Homecoming), TBA; University of New England at Alfred State, noon; Merchant Marine at SUNY Maritime, noon; Thaddeus Stevens at Gallaudet, 1 p.m.; Mass Maritime at Anna Maria, 1 p.m.; William Paterson at Keystone, 1 p.m. Sept. 25 — Castleton at St. Lawrence, TBA; MIT at Dean, noon; Gallaudet at Greensboro, noon; Alfred State at Defiance, noon; Anna Maria at Coast Guard, 1:30 p.m.; Keystone at Hobart, 6 p.m. Oct. 2 — Castleton at SUNY Maritime, TBA; Anna Maria at Keystone, noon; Dean at Gallaudet, noon. Oct. 9 — SUNY Maritime at Alfred State, noon; Castleton at Dean, noon; Keystone at Gallaudet, noon. Oct. 16 — Dean at Keystone, noon; Gallaudet at SUNY Maritime, noon; Anna Maria at Alfred State, noon. Oct. 23 — Keystone at Castleton, TBA, Gallaudet at SUNY Maritime, noon; Dean at Anna Maria, 1:30 p.m. Oct. 30 — Anna Maria at Castleton, TBA, SUNY Maritime at Dean, noon; Alfred State at Keystone, 2 p.m. Nov. 6 — Keystone at SUNY Maritime, TBA; Gallaudet at Anna Maria, noon; Castleton at Alfred State, nooon.
Nov. 13 — Alfred State at Dean, noon; Gallaudet at Castleton, noon; SUNY Maritime at Dean, 1 p.m.
