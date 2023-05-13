EAST MONTPELIER - Prevailing by a few razor-thin margins made a world of difference for Harwood during a 6-1 girls tennis victory over U-32.
The Highlanders bounced back from second-set losses at both No. 1 and No. 3 singles to sealed the deal at the end, turning a close team competition into a rout.
Ella Dice briefly watched her momentum sail out the window at the top of the lineup before rebounding to outlast Salome Tchantouridze, 6-1, 3-6, 10-6. Harwood teammate Liv Sprague also showcased nerves of steel at the No. 3 spot, serving up a 6-2, 4-6, 10-6 victory over Maya Elliott.
Multi-sport standouts Cierra McKay, Maeven Cattanach and Quinn Nelson also gave HU crucial points in singles. McKay stayed focussed on the task at hand during a back-and-forth second set to secure a 6-2, 7-5 win over Jin Clayton at the No. 2 position. Cattanach was also tested at No. 4 but showcased nerves of steel during a 6-4, 6-4 victory over Sylvia Emmons. Nelson capped the singles sweep by downing Sophie Martel, 6-1, 6-0.
Addey Lilley and Cassidy Berry scored another point for HU with a 6-2, 6-1 win over Yvette Petrella and Meredith Wilcox at No. 1 doubles. Raiders Alicen Laperle and Evelyn Rocha combined efforts at No. 2 doubles and recorded a 6-2, 6-4 victory over Hadley Anderson and Lily Catlin.
U-32 falls to 2-7, while Harwood improves to 3-4.
SINGLES
Ella Dice (H) def. Salome Tchantouridze 6-1, 3-6, 10-6
Cierra McKay (H) def. Jin Clayton 6-2, 7-5
Liv Sprague (H) def. Maya Elliott 6-2, 4-6, 10-6
Maeven Cattanach (H) def. Sylvia Emmons 6-4, 6-4
Quinn Nelson (H) def. Sophie Martel 6-1, 6-0
DOUBLES
Addey Lilley and Cassidy Berry (H) def. Yvette Petrella and Meredith Wilcox 6-2, 6-1
Alicen Laperle and Evelyn Rocha (U) def. Hadley Anderson and Lily Catlin 6-2, 6-4
BASEBALL
Hazen 7, U-32 1
HARDWICK - The Division III Wildcats flexed their muscles by plating five runs in the first two innings and limited the D-II Raiders to three hits during Saturday's victory.
Winning pitcher Lyle Rooney earned the complete-game victory after racking up nine strikeouts. He went 2-for-4 at the plate and drove in four runs.
"Lyle pitched amazing for us today, going the distance in 79 pitches," Hazen coach Spencer Howard said. "He was also on at the plate and really helped his cause all day. He was really pitching to contact and trusting the defense to make plays behind him. U-32 put some good swings on the ball throughout their lineup and hit some hard shots that our guys had to go get today - and they did a great job."
Jadon Baker was another key offensive contributor, going 2-for-4 with a triple and two runs scored. Fellow senior Tyler Rivard was 1-for-1 and also crossed home twice.
U-32's Sawyer Mislak, Alex Keane and Cam Tatro all went 1-for-3. Mislak scored in the first inning on a RBI by Keane, giving the Raiders an early lead that didn't last for long. Losing pitcher Aiden Boyd allowed five runs over four innings and struck out four batters.
The Raiders (8-4) will host Lyndon at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday. Hazen (9-1) will travel to play Oxbow the same day. The Wildcats and Green Mountain (9-0) are currently battling for the top seed for the upcoming D-III playoffs. Hazen is seeking its first crown since 1982, while the Chieftains are 0-8 in championship appearances.
"Today was a great day for us at the plate and in the field," Howard said. "We limited the number of errors and really worked hard in our at-bats to score some runs. I cant say enough about how much this was a team win to battle at the plate and in the field like we did today."
BOYS LACROSSE
Harwood 6, St. Johnsbury 2
ST. JOHNSBURY - Another game-changing performance by goalie Evan Andrews guided the Highlanders past the Hiilltoppers during Saturday's defensive battle.
"Evan was by far the person that kept us in the game," Harwood coach Russ Beilke said. "He had an awesome showing."
Harwood improves to 5-3, while St. Johnsbury falls to 2-6.
