HARDWICK - This winter is not the first rodeo for longtime Hazen coach Aaron Hill, but Monday marked the first time he entered a game with a former player leading the opposition.
After some friendly pre-game banter with ex-Wildcat Eli Appleton, Hill refused to let the student surpass the master during an 87-46 boys basketball victory over Lyndon.
Hazen bounced back from its first loss of the season in impressive fashion, with Tyler Rivard recording 21 points, 13 rebounds and five assists. Xavier Hill hit four 3-pointers for the Wildcats and finished with 20 points, nine assists and seven rebounds. Their team led 22-13 after the first quarter before dominating the second quarter, resulting in a 49-21 advantage. The Wildcats entered the fourth quarter with a 69-35 lead.
"We hit five 3's in the second quarter," coach Hill said. "Our ball movement tonight was really good. We played together and shared the ball really well."
Jadon Baker (16 points) and Ryan Morrison (nine points) also made key contributions for the hosts.
"That was Jadon's best game of the season," coach Hill said. "He was really good on both ends."
The Wildcats opened the season with seven straight victories before falling short, 47-42, at Thetford last week. Hazen easily doubled its offensive output against the Vikings, thanks to 10 3-pointers and consistency through all four quarters.
"I honestly believe that the Thetford game was the best thing that could have happened to us as a team," coach Hill said. "We've had a couple good practices since then and we were much more focussed tonight. Sometimes a loss is the best thing for a group - and that was the case with us."
Austin Wheeler (18 points) and Gavin Williams (13 points) led the way for Lyndon. Lincoln Michaud grabbed 11 rebounds for the Wildcats and his younger brother Gabe was a defensive standout.
"Lincoln and Gabe took turns guarding Wheeler and they did a really good job on him," coach HIll said.
Lyndon (3-2) will travel to play Lake Region at 7 p.m. Wednesday. Hazen (8-1) will host Harwood at 7 p.m. Friday.
"It's great to play good teams - and Harwood is going to be a good team," coach Hill said. "Friday night is going to be tough. They bring back most of their guys from last year, so we're really excited to play them."
The Wildcats will attempt to earn a payback victory against Thetford when they host the Panthers on Jan. 25. The Wildcats will travel to play undefeated Spaulding on Feb. 1 and will host two-time defending Division II champ Montpelier on Feb. 10.
"The thing about our kids is they can't wait to play those teams," coach Hill said. "We know those teams are great, and that's a chance to see how good those teams really are. We embrace challenges. And Montpelier and Spaulding are two teams we're super excited to play because we know they're the best."
NORDIC SKIING
Franke triumphs
HUNTINGTON - Harwood's Maisie Franke claimed top individual honors by completing Monday's interval-start race in 19 minutes at Sleepy Hollow.
Pippa Diller (third, 21:08.2), Rowan Clough (fourth, 22:02.6), Hadley Anderson (eighth, 24:23.6) and Piper Floyd (10th, 25:50.2) also earned top-10 results for the HU girls, who secured an 11-point victory over BFA-Fairfax.
Callum MacCurtain (second, 18:31.3), Atticus Ellis (fourth, 18:43.4) and Christopher Cummiskey (12th, 22:19.1) led the way for HU on the boys' side. BFA-Fairfax athlete Ryan Thatcher won the boys race in 17:39.8.
