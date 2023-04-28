EAST MONTPELIER - The Harwood boys tennis team is attempting to be the picture of efficiency this spring by packing a full season into a four-week window.
The Highlanders finally made their long-awaited debut, facing off Thursday against cross-town rival U-32. And even though both teams were missing some key players, the early returns for HU were awfully promising.
A 6-1 victory gave the Highlanders' bragging rights in Central Vermont and served as a springboard for the remainder of a resurgent 2023 campaign. Harwood swept the singles action and picked up a hard-earned point at No. 2 doubles to overwhelm the Raiders.
The Highlanders haven't won a quarterfinal playoff match since 2002, but it's already clear that this year's squad has the talent and determination to charge deep into the postseason tournament. Harwood finished at 2-6 last spring after competing in the playoffs for the first time since a 4-9 campaign in 2018.
Right now there are still seven teams with perfect records across the state, including a handful of perennial powerhouses. Despite the tough competition, the balanced Highlanders have every reason to believe that they keep up with those heavy-hitters.
A cooperative agreement with Spaulding and the Green Mountain Valley School helped bolster a lineup that's strong from top to bottom. Lucas Brumm, Cole Baitz, Daniel Steber and Colby Englehardt showed off that depth by closing out straight-set singles victories over U-32, while teammates Jack Wolfe and Trevor Deschamps triumphed in doubles. The Highlanders were shorthanded due to April Vacation, giving first-year coach Nick Trautz even more confidence heading into upcoming matches when his squad is at full strength.
"This year's team will be a competitive one, with lots of depth and parity amongst our top players," Trautz said. "Cole Baitz, Christopher Cummiskey and Jeswin Antony return to the team with more training under their belts. And GMVS is supplying several experienced players who are highly motivated to participate in high school tennis for the first time. Team tennis is won with depth, and our team certainly has that - with especially strong competitors in our No. 3-5 singles spots."
U-32 opened the season in impressive fashion by grinding out a 4-3 victory over eight-time champ Essex. But the Raiders struggled to keep things as close against Harwood while competing without singles players Julian Fitz and Brody Beaudet and doubles partners Phinn Low and Lucien Casey.
Lucas Brumm set the tone for HU by securing a 6-1, 6-3 victory over Lincoln Smith at No. 1 singles. Former Spaulding standout Cole Baitz was in the zone at the No. 2 position, racing to a 6-0, 6-0 win over Rory McLane. Daniel Steber survived a second-set scare to complete a 6-1, 6-4 victory over Finn O'Donnell at No. 3 singles. Colby Englehardt easily held off John Stafford, 6-2, 6-0, at the No. 4 spot and fellow Highlander Alvar Calvo won by forfeit at No. 5 singles.
It took awhile for Wolfe and Deschamps to find their rhythm at No. 2 doubles. But the pair won some critical points in the second set before capping the comeback with a 2-6, 6-4, 10-8 victory over Zeke Betit and Landin Drown. U-32's Zephyr Low and Noah Kopsco broke up Harwood's shutout bid by earning a 7-5, 6-4 win over Jeswin Antony and Ollie Kottke at the top of the doubles order.
"We appreciate that U-32 was willing to host us for a match during spring break," Trautz said. "It was a great experience for our players - especially our doubles squads, some of whom were getting their first match experience. While these players may have less experience, their matches were close ones with all the ups and downs that competitive tennis offers."
The Highlanders captured their only championship in 1984 and made their last finals appearance in 1987. Harwood is 2-5 in semifinal appearances and will attempt to reach the Final Four again after playoff pairings are announced May 29.
South Burlington has 25 titles in its trophy case, but the Wolves are currently 0-3 after suffering lopsided losses to Rutland, Stowe and CVU. Stowe won it all 11 times and is 2-0 this season after flexing its muscles with a 6-1 win at South Burlington and a 7-0 victory against U-32.
St. Johnsbury captured its first crown last spring, wrapping up a 17-0 season with a 5-2 victory over Burlington in the finals. The 2023 Hilltoppers (5-0) kicked off the season with four 7-0 blowouts and a 6-1 victory over Rice. Burlington is an eight-time champ, and so far the Seahorses (2-0) have proven they're legitimate title contenders again by shutting out Rice and breezing past Mount Mansfield, 4-0.
Five-time champs Burr & Burton and CVU are each 2-0, and BBA's stock could easily continue to rise because the Bulldogs don't play any Chittenden County opponents in the regular season. The Redhawks opened with 5-2 victories over Rice and South Burlington, while BBA earned a two comfy victories over Brattleboro. Middlebury (3-0) coasted to a pair of 7-0 victories in addition to serving up a 5-1 win at Rice.
Harwood will travel to play Rice on May 4 before hosting Middlebury the following day. The Highlanders will close out the regular season with two showdowns with North Country plus rematches against Middlebury and U-32.
SINGLES
Lucas Brumm (H) def. Lincoln Smith 6-1, 6-3
Cole Baitz (H) def. Rory McLane 6-0, 6-0
Daniel Steber (H) def. Finn O'Donnell 6-1, 6-4
Colby Englehardt (H) def. John Stafford 6-2, 6-0
Alvar Calvo won by forfeit
DOUBLES
Zephyr Low and Noah Kopsco (U) def. Jeswin Antony and Ollie Kottke 7-5, 6-4
Jack Wolfe and Trevor Deschamps (H) def. Zeke Betit and Landin Drown 2-6, 6-4, 10-8
SOFTBALL
Hartford 20, U-32 2
EAST MONTPELIER - The Hurricanes outhit the Raiders 15-4 and capitalized on six errors while racing to a double-digit victory.
Winning pitcher Marina Grassi went the distance on the mound, recording seven strikeouts and displaying pinpoint accuracy by issuing just one walk. Losing pitcher Caroline Flynn threw all six innings for the Raiders. She issued eight walks and struck out a pair of batters.
Hartford's Serenitee Martel went 3-for-5 at the plate with a home run. Rebecca Keelty was 3-for-4 in the winning effort, while teammate Logan Evans went 2-for-3 with a homer. Grassi and Paige Vielleux both went 2-for-5 with a double, while Miranda Rogers was 2-for-3 to round out the Hurricanes' potent offense.
Hartford scored three runs in the first inning and extended its lead to 6-0 in the second inning. After plating two runs in the third inning, the Hurricanes erupted for three runs in the fifth inning and ended the game with a nine-run sixth inning.
Shortstop Kiki Hayward went 2-for-3 for the Raiders and leads her team with an .846 batting average. U-32 (2-2) will travel to play Vergennes at 11 a.m. Saturday. Hartford (2-1) will host Windsor the same day at 6 p.m.
BFA-St. Albans 27, Spaulding 2
ST. ALBANS - Ava Harrison earned the complete-game victory on the mound by limiting the Crimson Tide to four hits during a five-inning contest.
Harrison racked up four strikeouts, issued three walks and went 3-for-4 at the plate with two doubles. Grace Burnor also went 3-for-4 offensively with a pair of doubles.
Losing pitcher Taylor Keel gave up 21 hits and issued 12 walks over four innings. Julia Locarno finished up on the mound for Spaulding and allowed one hit, issued five walks and struck out one batter. Keel, Rory Glassford, Ella Lewis and Alexis Brummert connected for base hits in the loss.
Spaulding (0-4) will travel to play Mount Abraham at 11 a.m. Saturday.
