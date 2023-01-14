EAST MONTPELIER - Crashing the glass with authority continued to pay dividends for the Harwood girls basketball team Saturday.
The Highlanders outrebounded their opponents for the eighth straight game and capitalized on lots of second-chance looks while cruising to a 43-22 victory over U-32. Harwood (4-4) moved back to .500 on the season and snagged its second win this week after suffering four straight losses during previous two weeks.
"I’m happy: We have gotten out of our slump," Harwood coach Tom Young said. "The girls will continue to play team basketball all the way through, so it’s nice to see them getting some positive performances from their hard work."
The Highlanders grabbed 48 rebounds and limited the Raiders to 28. Harwood continued its dominance on the boards after outrebounding Montpelier, South Burlington, Missisquoi, Colchester, Lamoille, Spaulidng, Lyndon and Lake Region.
"Harwood is a hard rebounding team and we were not nearly as disciplined as them when it came to that," Raiders coach Danielle Laperle said. "We played good defense but unfortunately didn’t box out, which allowed second and third shots from them."
Quinn Nelson scored six of her 12 points in the first quarter to help Harwood open up an 11-5 lead. U-32 kept things close in the second quarter and tailed 18-14 entering halftime. The Highlanders kicked off the third quarter with a 13-3 run and enjoyed a 34-19 advantage heading into the last eight minutes.
Cierra McKay (nine points), Eloise Lilley (seven points) and Mia Lapointe (six points) gave the visitors plenty of offensive balance. Their team has featured a slew of different leading scorers all winter, making it tricky for opponents to key on one player.
"Eloise Lilly, Cierra McKay, Jill Rundle and Ayden Parrish all did great in the frontcourt today and they combined for 24 points, which was really nice to see," coach Young said. "Mia Lapointe chipped in at six points today, which is her season-high. And Abby Young continued to play really tough defense down low and made life difficult for post players to get any position."
U-32's top scorers were Paige Parker (eight points), Cara Richardson (six points) and Clara Wilson (five points). The Raiders played their third game in a five-day stretch and once again relied on their defensive intensity to stay within striking distance during the first half.
"We had much better offensive movement this game and we were finally shooting more, but we struggled to finish," Laperle said. "Paige Parker stepped up her shooting and rebounding game. She’s one of my shortest players but she still managed to get five rebounds for me. Clara Wilson’s shot was off, but as always she did everything else with stellar defense and communication. And she never stopped the hustle. All my girls played with heart and were diving for those lose balls. It’s never fun losing, but each game we are gaining and growing."
U-32 (0-9) will attempt to earn its first victory of the season when it travels to play Thetford at 7 p.m. Tuesday. The Division II Highlanders (4-4) will seek their third straight victory when they travel to play D-III powerhouse Peoples Academy (9-2) the same evening.
"Today was a total team effort," coach Young said. "It was nice to see so many different people get into the game and play, competing for minutes. Seven of our 12 players scored, which is always nice to see. Quinn was a beast down low today and it’s probably the best we’ve run our zone offense in quite some time. We knew they were short players today and I thought they kept up really well in the first half. But their legs just got tired because of their short bench. They play hard and they give you everything they have. And we knew they would, so we had to be prepared. Danielle is doing a nice job with them as she starts to build her own program and I’m sure the future will be great for U-32 girls basketball."
BOYS BASKETBALL
U-32 62, Woodstock 56
EAST MONTPELIER - The Raiders earned their first victory of the season Saturday after fending off a furious comeback bid by the Wasps during the final minutes.
Three-sport athlete Luke Page was a one-man wrecking crew, recording 13 points and 11 rebounds in the victory. The soccer and track and field standout had the hot hand early, helping his team race ahead by double digits during the opening quarter.
"We continue to see a world of potential for Luke Page, and today he stepped up and took another big step toward achieving his potential," U-32 coach Dan Gauthier said. "He's got so much talent and it's just about having him exploit those talents. He's doing a nice job of being more aggressive, which is what we need."
The Raiders led 22-6 after the first eight minutes and carried a 34-21 advantage into halftime. The Wasps trailed 47-33 heading into the final quarter but fought back to make it a two-possession game down the stretch. The Raiders left the door open for a comeback by going 5 of 13 from the foul line in the fourth quarter, but several players hit clutch field goals to seal the victory.
Ed Sayers (seven rebounds, two steals) and Caelan Zeilenga (three assists) served as super subs for the Raiders, finishing with 10 points apiece. Defensive specialist Sawyer Mislak also finished with 10 points in addition to dishing out five assists. Michael Mallett (five points, four rebounds) and Alex Keane (four points, five rebounds, three steals) were additional weapons for the Raiders.
"Ten out of 11 guys scored for us and we got really good contributions from different players," Gauthier said. "Two guys came off the bench and scored 10 for us. And Sawyer not only guarded (Declan) McCullough, but he also scored 10. When you get four guys in double figures, typically you're going to give yourself a chance to be successful. I like that everyone truly had a hand in today's victory - it was a total team win. Hopefully we can take this and carry the momentum into the next one and build off the positives from today."
McCullough gave the Wasps a timely boost when they struggled early and he finished with 27 points. Ezra Lockhart (11 points) and Zach Martsolf-Tan (seven points) were also sharp for Woodstock, which made four 3-pointers and was 14 of 23 from the foul line. U-32 drained seven 3-pointers and was 12 of 20 from the stripe.
"Declan was our primary focus coming into the game," Gauthier said. "We knew he could score in bunches - and that if he hurt us too much on the offensive end, then we could be in for a long day. And we did a relatively good job on him. We had a few different guys who we threw at him and we just told them, 'Try to get in his chest, try to prevent him from getting open looks and move around to make it difficult for him.' Sawyer Mislak started on him and he's got the speed and tenacity to guard a player like that. And fortunately we have a few different guys who were also up to that task. We rotated Alex Keane on him, and we gave Sarge Burns and Andrew McKinstry a crack at him throughout the game. He's a talented scorer. And despite our efforts, he still came away with 27."
Woodstock (2-5) will host Fair Haven at 7 p.m. Tuesday U-32 (1-6) will host Harwood at 7 p.m. Wednesday.
"It's been a tough start to the year and we're all aware of that," Gauthier said. "The kids have done a great job of just showing up every day with a positive attitude and they're ready to work and they're taking the coaching and trying to improve. And despite the rough start, today we made a concerted effort to stay focussed on the positives. 'Good vibes' was our motto going into today's game. And I was actually a little surprised with how good of a start we got off to. Woodstock likes to press and turn you over and turn things into a chaotic track meet. But our guys did a great job handling pressure and scoring a few times against their press, which ultimately made them take it off."
