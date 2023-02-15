WATERBURY — The Harwood girls basketball team overcame a lackluster first quarter Wednesday and rediscovered its mojo while extending its winning streak to seven games during Senior Night at the Barre Auditorium.
After hitting one field goal and two foul shots in the first eight minutes, the Highlanders showed their true colors during a 42-18 victory over U-32.
“In the first quarter we were taking good shots and we were just missing them,” Harwood coach Tom Young said. “But we didn’t panic and we played everyone who was available in every quarter. So I was fine and we weren’t worried. Our defense stepped up and eventually we got a couple transition buckets.”
Quinn Nelson (11 points, 13 rebounds), Eloise Lilley (nine points, five steals) and Jill Rundle (eight points, six rebounds) paced Harwood. Teammates Sadie Nordle and Cameron Rocheleau scored four points apiece, while Cierra McKay grabbed eight rebounds.
“Our defense was great tonight, our rotations were fast and I was really glad with the work we put in,” coach Young said. “It is so rare to have memories playing here — and to have this one was special. Any time you can play in a place like this, you just savor the moment. It’s a great venue and it’s great for U-32 and us that we got to play on the floor.”
Rundle, Nordle, McKay and Rocheleau were honored on Senior Night along with Mia Lapointe, Ayden Parrish, Cierra Fiaschetti and Abby Young.
“Everyone played a lot tonight,” coach Young said. “Abby came off crutches and she played a couple minutes. The team voted that she could start and it was really nice.”
Harwood improved to 12-5 after traveling for every game on the road this season due to flooding issues in its gym. The team’s 12th-graders have played a crucial role in helping rebuild a long-struggling program and making this year’s HU squad a title contender in Division II.
“It’s a credit to them,” coach Young said. “They were in fifth grade when I took over the coaching job, and they wanted to play. They’ve always wanted to get better and they wanted to take advantage of opportunities. They’re this way in soccer, they’re this way in a lot of sports. And thank goodness for their supportive parents. They’re a group that just loves to play sports and they don’t get caught up in other stuff. And I think that’s why they stuck together.”
Last week the Highlanders locked up the No. 4 seed in the Division II standings behind Spaulding (16-3), Fair Haven (17-2) and North Country (19-0). After crunching the numbers, coach Young was pleased to realize that his team would have secured the No. 4 seed regardless of the extra points for its away victories.
“Having a year of road games, getting the No. 4 seed is a big confidence-booster for them,” coach Young said. “And I feel good getting the No. 4 seed even without the advantage of the road games. I think it’s cool the way this team has rallied around each other.”
The Raiders and Highlanders both struggled to score during the opening eight minutes, resulting in a 4-2 Harwood lead at the conclusion of the first quarter. Harwood’s players finally found their offensive touch in the second quarter and built a 19-7 advantage before halftime. The Highlanders were in front 30-12 entering the final quarter and never let the Raiders get back in contention.
“Harwood played aggressive defense and punished us on the offensive end when we didn’t get back on defense,” U-32 coach Danielle Laperle said. “They had solid team scoring across the board and Tommy should be proud.”
The performance of freshman guard Paige Parker (11 points, four rebounds) provided a sliver lining for the Raiders, who only featured two scorers.
“Paige Parker stepped up on the defensive and offensive end,” Laperle said. “She was all over the ball and hustled hard for every loose ball.”
U-32 (3-15) and Otter Valley (3-14) are battling for the No. 16 position in the D-II playoffs and a likely first-round playoff date with North Country. The Raiders lost their first 12 games of the season but flexed their muscles recently with a 46-45 victory at Montpelier, a 52-35 win over Randolph and a 47-39 victory at Hartford.
“The term ‘dark horse’ started to be thrown around and we knew we had to be at our best,” coach Young said. “They’re not a typical No. 16 seed. It was going to take some time and now they’re finally healthy. We had a lot of fans tonight and that was a big thing for the girls to be so psyched to play in front of a home crowd. …There are some kids who had been scoring for U-32 and we were able to shut them down. We didn’t want Paige to get 11 and we were trying to focus on her, but they set some good screens and they caught us on a couple lapses. But we came out with a good game plan. I’m sure it was frustrating when a team like U-32 swings the ball and they couldn’t make shots. Our slides were so quick tonight that we were constantly closing things out.”
Cara Richardson finished with seven points and five rebounds during the loss. Natalie Beauregard (nine rebounds) and Yvette Petrella (six rebounds) were solid on the glass for the Raiders.
“I had a lot of kids in their heads tonight for no obvious reason,” Laperle said. “I always tell them to let us be hard on them because they are way too hard on themselves. At least as coaches we can get after them and then immediately forgive them, but they don’t forgive themselves.”
Harwood will travel to play Thetford at 7 p.m. Thursday. U-32 will host Lamoille at 7 p.m. Thursday before traveling to play Middlebury at 12:30 p.m. Saturday.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Montpelier 88, Randolph 40
RANDOLPH — Five Solons recorded double-digit scoring totals Wednesday as the two-time defending champs raced to another blowout victory.
“We have at least eight players who can score,” MHS coach Nick Foster said. “And any time you can get five guys in double figures, that’s a beautiful thing. It’s better than it was at the beginning of the year. We’re running in transition and we’re making the extra pass. So getting more people in the scorebook is big for us.”
Carson Cody scored a team-high 17 points for MHS. Clayton Foster (16 points, three steals) and Carter Bruzzese (16 points, five assists) each buried four 3-pointers in the victory. Ronnie Riby-Williams (11 points), Andrew Tringe (10 points, six rebounds, four blocks) and Atif Milak (eight points) were also standouts for the Capital City gang.
Montpelier went 11 of 14 from the foul line, while Randolph was 0 of 3. The Galloping Ghosts made 21 of 24 free-throw attempts during last Saturday’s victory over U-32, but they struggled to draw many fouls against the Solons
“We were happy to keep them off the line,” coach Foster said. “One of our things has been committing too many fouls on the ball. We didn’t allow them to get in the bonus tonight and they didn’t get any freebies. And another focus for us was not allowing many touches in the paint for them.”
Randolph’s top scorers were Chase Higgins (nine points), Ethan Davignon (six points) and Joey Ferris (six points). The Ghosts faced deficits of 26-9 after one quarter, 53-18 after two and 74-28 after three.
Randolph (6-10) will host Harwood at 7 p.m. Friday. Montpelier (13-3) will travel to play Peoples Academy the same evening. The Solons are attempting to leapfrog Hartford (15-2) for the No. 4 position in the Division II rankings.
“We really want to play as well as we can game to game, and Hartford is going to do the same,” coach Foster said. “It’s probably going to be out of our control when it comes down to the No. 4 and 5 seeds. Wherever we are, Hartford and us could be on a collision course.”
Hazen 63, Lamoille 52
HARDWICK — Fatigue was an undeniable factor for a Wildcats squad playing its third game in six days, but coach Aaron Hill’s team took care of business Wednesday even when it was running on fumes.
The Lancers had payback on their minds after suffering a 64-29 loss vs. Hazen two months ago during the championship of the Dave Morse Classic. After falling behind 26-8 in the first quarter of the rematch, Lamoille kept things interesting by closing the gap to 37-27 entering halftime. Hazen led 55-42 at the start of the fourth quarter and finished the job as things turned into a chess match down the stretch.
“They never got it to single digits in the fourth and it slowed right down,” coach Hill said. “We were being really patient at the end and trying to take care of the ball. Lamoille played really well, they shot the ball quite well and we did not match their energy. They were the more aggressive team.”
Tyler Rivard paced Hazen with 30 points and 18 points. Teammate Brendan Moddie scored 12 points, while Xavier Hill contributed seven points, seven rebounds, four assists and three steals in the victory. The Wildcats were still returning to full strength after expending lots of energy during Friday’s 60-55 loss to two-time defending Division II champ Montpelier and Monday’s 74-55 payback victory over Thetford.
“We are so exhausted from the last two games and I could see it coming in,” coach HIll said. “So we had to gut this one out. We were glad to get the win and get out of there.”
Gabe Locke led the way for Lamoille with 14 points and teammate Malcolm Ernst chipped in with 12 points.
“We didn’t want Locke to get into the paint on us,” coach HIll said. “Gabe and Lincoln Michaud guarded him most of the game and they did a pretty good job.”
Lamoille (4-12) will host undefeated Spaulding at 7 p.m. Friday. Hazen (14-3) will travel to play Lake Region at 7 p.m. Friday.
“We don’t want the kids thinking about (playoff) stuff too much and we don’t talk about it,” coach Hill said. “We just try to get to where we’re playing our best basketball at the end of the year.”
Harwood 55, Williamstown 45
BARRE — A massive crew of nine 12th-graders rose to the occasion Wednesday while leading the Highlanders to a Senior Night victory over the Blue Devils at the Barre Auditorium.
“We got all the seniors in at the beginning and I was super appreciative of the VPA for allowing us to play at the Aud,” Harwood coach Jay Bellows said. “This is a really close group of kids, they like being together and it’s just wonderful. No one was disappointed with playing time or not starting and the whole support system was great. Our dilemma this year is not being able to play at home, and they’ve handled it so incredibly well. They never complain, they never hold their heads down. They’re playing through a season that is not ideal and they’re making the most of it.”
A sprinkler malfunction last fall resulted in flooding issues at the Harwood gym, preventing the Highlanders from hosting any games this winter. Despite limited practice time, the Harwood athletes rolled with the punches and turned some heads this season during impressive performances on the road. The HU crew earned a 53-47 victory over a 15-2 North Country that’s ranked third in Division II before suffering a 48-43 loss to fourth-ranked Hartford (15-2).
“We don’t get a lot of court time and to get a game in is a big deal for us,” coach Bellows said. “We’re playing four games this week and then three games next week. We have back-to-back games Friday and Saturday, and then we finish next week with Spaulding. For us, our goal is to have a winning season. If we can do that with no home games, I will be pretty happy. And if we can get a home game for playoffs, we don’t know where we’ll be playing. But we’ll be ready.”
Seniors Boone Maher, Iyah Lavit, Cole Flaherty, Aiden Dalley and Nathan Kudriavetz started for the Highlanders against the Blue Devils. Classmates Cooper Olney, Cole Hill, Parker Davey and Lewis Clapp were also honored before showcasing their on-court skills. Their team held leads of 12-10 after one quarter, 27-24 after two and 38-34 after three.
“In the third and four quarters we settled down and started playing a little more loose,” coach Bellows said. “There was a lot of emotion — myself included. I was getting a little emotional and I think everybody was. There was a lot of excitement and it was the first time we had so many fans there. But it was special and it was good we were able to close it out.”
Olney (15 points) and Tobey Bellows (14 points) were Harwood’s top scorers. Cole Hill (nine points), Kudriavetz (six points) and Clapp (six points) were also in the zone. Leading the way for Williamstown were Brady Donahue (19 points), Colby Laggner (eight points) and Wyatt Jarvis-Comi (five points).
“Brady Donahue hit a couple 3-pointers in the first quarter and then he didn’t get any more after that,” coach Bellows said. “Jarvis-Comi hit one in the second quarter and Lucas Donahue hit one in the third, but that was it. We contested well and we kept them in front of us.”
Williamstown (3-13) will travel to play Thetford at 7 p.m. Friday. Harwood (7-8) will travel to play Randolph the same evening.
Danville 74, Twinfield 41
PLAINFIELD — Christian Young (21 points) and Andrew Joncas (14 points) lifted the Bears to their second straight victory over the Trojans on Wednesday.
Sam Russell scored 19 points for Twinfield, which suffered a 58-50 loss to the Bears last week. Twinfield (9-6) will host Oxbow at 7 p.m. Friday. Danville (11-5) will host Mid-Vermont Christian the same evening at 7:30 p.m.
GIRLS HOCKEY
Kingdom Blades 4, U-32 3
MONTPELIER — Gabrielle Young scored the game-winning goal with 2:16 left in overtime Wednesday, leading the visitors past the Raiders.
Young finished with two goals, while teammates Ella Blaise (two assists) and Brooke-Lynne Choiniere also scored. U-32 was led by Hannah Drury (two goals), Caitlyn Fielder (one goal), Grace Lagerstedt (one assist) and Gabby Cruickshank (one assist).
Raiders goalie Adalaide Croteau made 19 saves, while Blades netminder Sarah Tanner stopped 21 shots. U-32 (7-11-1) will host Middlebury at 4:15 p.m. Saturday. The Blades (14-4) will host Harwood at 5 p.m. Monday.
BOYS HOCKEY
Burr & Burton 2, U-32 2
MONTPELIER — Maddox Heise scored twice for the Raiders during Wednesday’s tie against the Bulldogs. Camden Tatro, Max Scribner and River Sciarrotta tallied assists for U-32 and teammate Duncan Mathies made 26 saves in goal. U-32 (13-2-2) will host Northfield at 6:30 p.m. Saturday. Burr & Burton (6-9-2) will host Middlebury the same day at 5 p.m.
Rice 4, Spaulding 2
BARRE — Matt Senesac (two goals), Colin Banks and Sam Crawford scored for the Green Knights during Wednesday’s victory over the Crimson Tide.
Cam Thayer and Evan Peloquin found the back of the net for Spaulding, with teammates Averill Parker and Ian Longfellow notching assists. Longfellow (16 saves) and Ellison Fortin (15 saves) split time in goal during the loss. Goalie Joe Patterson made 19 saves for the Green Knights.
Rice (12-4-2) will host South Burlington at 5:15 p.m. Saturday. Spaulding (4-10-3) will travel to play CVU on Feb. 22 at 7:40 p.m.
