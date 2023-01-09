NEWPORT - The Road Warriors of Harwood bounced back from a sluggish start and were right at home down the stretch during Monday's 53-47 boys basketball victory over North Country.
The Highlanders made a 70-mile trek to the Northeast Kingdom and fell behind by double-digits early before pulling ahead for good in the second quarter to snap the Falcons' four-game winning streak. Cole Hill poured in 16 points to pace HU, while teammates Tobey Bellows and Cooper Olney added 12 points apiece. The Highlanders snagged their second straight victory and were back at full strength after missing a handful of their top players early in the season.
"We were down 11-0 until Tobey Bellows hit a 3, and then we worked hard to come back," Harwood coach Jay Bellows said. "The big thing for us is we have all of our guys back. Cooper Olney and Cole Hill and Iyah Lavit - those guys are big for us. They're seniors who have been with the team for a long time and they have great composure and they're talented basketball players. North Country is a really good team, they're well-coached, they put pressure on the ball and they're very aggressive defensively. Cooper Brueck and Jordan Driver are both really solid - and they have a nice young sophomore, Haidin Chilafoux. It was good to get the 'W' tonight for sure."
Lewis Clapp scored six points while providing a crucial post presence for the Highlanders, who trailed 11-9 after the first quarter. Harwood was in front 24-17 entering halftime and extended its lead to 38-28 at the end of the third quarter.
"The defense tonight was key," coach Bellows said. "Both big guys for us - Lewis Clapp and Josh McHugh - were awesome. They were stepping up in the paint and we had several guys take charges. A lot of the North Country kids are football players, so they're strong and they go after the ball. And we held it together."
Olney made 7 of 10 attempts from the foul line in the fourth quarter, while Bellows hit four straight foul shots during the final minutes. Bellows and Hill both made a pair of 3-pointers for HU, which was 15 of 23 overall from the stripe.
North Country's top scorers were Brueck (14 points), Driver (nine points) and Chilafoux (seven points). The Falcons were 18-5 three years ago before finishing at 10-1 in 2021 following a Covid-shortened campaign. Last year's NCU squad pieced together a 20-2 record and advanced to the Barre Aud for the third straight season.
"We did not give up many seconds shots - that was a big part of tonight," coach Bellows said. "Our guys crashed the boards on every play and Parker Davey, in particular, did a wonderful job for us."
North Country (5-2) will host Mount Abraham at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday. Harwood (2-2) will travel to play Montpelier the same day at 7 p.m. before visiting Lamoille on Friday. The Highlanders will play road games at Hartford, U-32 and Hazen next week and aren't expected to return to their home court for the next month. A sprinkler malfunction in September resulted in over 1,000 gallons of water flooding the gym floor.
"We appreciate our bus driver," coach Bellows said. "It's a long drive to North Country, and a lot of these teams we're going to play twice at their place just because of the way things worked out. We get there, the JV plays first and we have time to collect ourselves. The kids bring food with them and we're adding a little bit of responsibility to the normal process. And we normally get 10 games away anyway. The goal is maybe we can get a handful of home games if the gym is ready in time. It's not going to hurt us getting all this road experience and it's only going to make us stronger for playoffs."
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Williamstown 47, Twinfield-Cabot 42
Williamstown - A double-double by Destiny Campbell gave the Blue Devils a pivotal spark during Monday's overtime victory over the Trojans and Huskies.
Campbell scored 18 points and grabbed 10 rebounds, while teammate Natalie Beliveau added 11 points. Courtney Townsend chipped in with seven points and seven boards during the winning effort. Meliah Hutchinson made two free throws with 38 seconds left in overtime, pushing her team over the hump when it was still a one-possession game.
Jorja Washburn scored 16 points for Twinfield-Cabot, which fell behind 11-7 in the first quarter. The Blue Devils faced a 22-20 halftime deficit before pulling in front 32-26 to close out the third quarter. Regulation ended with both teams deadlocked at 40 before Williamstown seized control at the end.
"We came out much more aggressive on both ends of the floor, but they equalized our effort with seven 3-point shots," Blue Devils coach Sid Sweet said. "They shot really well, but we did a great job of staying in the moment. I'm very proud of how we responded after giving up the lead. We were staying more composed and we learned from the Montpelier and Danville games. That's all we want: to be better today than we were yesterday."
Twinfield-Cabot (1-4) will travel to play Danville at 7 p.m. Wednesday. Williamstown (4-4) will host Richford at 7 p.m. Friday.
