HARTFORD — Three of Vermont’s top multi-sport athletes who played for different teams this past winter helped the Hartford girls lacrosse squad extend its winning streak to 20 games during Wednesday’s 10-8 victory over U-32.
Windsor basketball star Audrey Rupp recorded a hat trick for Hartford after leading the Yellow Jackets to their second consecutive hoops title last month during a 44-40 victory over Thetford. Her former rival, Panther Addie Cadwell, is joining forces with Rupp this spring on their cooperative team and punished U-32 with five goals. Hartford girls hockey standout Madison Barwood scored two goals to help tip the scales in Hartford’s favor.
“It was a great game and It was a battle the whole way,” U-32 coach Emilie Connor said. “We stayed really tight with them in the first half and we had the bulk of the possession and we were winning the draws. If we had converted more shots, we could have easily been ahead. But in the second half it was one of those strategy situations where the team that had the lead was in control. Hartford finished the game out strong and they were winning the draws at the end.”
Willa Long and Anika Turcotte scored two goals apiece for the Raiders. Teammates Natalie Beauregard, Amelia Woodard, Megan Ognibene and Caitlyn Fielder added one goal apiece. The Raiders faced a 5-3 halftime deficit despite enjoying a territorial advantage in the opening half.
“It was our first close game and it was a bit of a head game for the girls,” Connor said. “It took us a few minutes to really just settle down and battle. I think it got in our heads a little bit at first and we weren’t converting. We didn’t convert on our first-half possessions and shot attempts, which hurt us. But we really battled back.”
The Raiders tied things up at 7-7 entering the final minutes of the second half and pulled ahead with 7:13 on the clock. The Hurricanes scored 73 seconds latter and pulled in front for good heading into the final six minutes of action.
Goalie Emily Fuller made six saves for U-32, which finished the game with a 12-8 advantage on draws.
“We had a few girls leave early for a school trip for April break, but we’re not making excuses,” Connor said. “I’m just really proud of the we we battled, having one real varsity sub and pulling up a few girls from JV.”
Hartford (5-0) opened the season with victories over Burlington, Brattleboro, St. Johnsbury and Vergennes. The Hurricanes will host Lamoille at 11 a.m. Saturday.
“They’re definitely beatable and we have a plan for next time,” Connor said of the Hurricanes. “I’m sure we’ll see them in the postseason and we’ll know what to do. They had two main scorers tonight. And if you look at our scoresheet, we had six scorers. So we have a much more well-rounded team. We’re going to have a solid season and we’re not going to be revolving around two or three players.”
U-32 (3-2) will host Harwood at 11 a.m. Saturday.
“I can’t remember the last time we had five games before April break,” Connor said. “I feel lucky to have no games cancelled or postponed at this point in the season — that has never happened. It feels good going into the break. And we’re going to play some games over break, so we’ll stay fresh and hopefully not lose much coming out of it.”
BOYS ULTIMATE
Montpelier 15,
St. Johnsbury 2
MONTPELIER — The Solons relied on a hybrid defensive strategy combining man-to-man and zone coverage to overwhelm the Hilltoppers on Wednesday.
“We dominated from start to finish and took it wire to wire,” MHS coach Cameron Mack said. “The Hilltoppers played very athletically, but just could not seem to figure out our defense. We were playing a junk defense that poached the lanes and made it really difficult to see the clear throws.”
Olin Duggan, Gabe Hall and Beorn Morrow-Caron each caused three turnovers in the victory. Dugan scored four times and dished out two assists, while Hall tallied three points and dished out four assists. Morrow-Caron was another offensive standout, recording three assists and two points.
“Today was St. Johnsbury’s first game of the season,” Mack said. “And it was our third regular-season game and we got to play in a preseason tournament as well. So we definitely looked in good shape at this point in the season and we just hit them like a buzz saw. There were a lot of athletes on their team that were difficult for us, but we were able to use that junk defense and they could not move the disc well at all. Our only turnovers happened in the end zone on kind of boneheaded plays. But we had extremely efficient disc movement and some great execution.”
The Solons will travel to play South Burlington at 4 p.m. Friday.
SOFTBALL
Rice 18, Spaulding 3
SOUTH BURLINGTON — Multiple-hit performances by four Green Knights triggered Wednesday’s five-inning victory over the Crimson Tide.
Winning pitcher Alayna Havreluk gave up five hits, recorded three strikeouts and issued zero walks. She helped end the game in the fifth inning by blasting a grand slam.
Bella Messineo went 3-for-3 with two doubles, three RBIs and three runs scored for Rice, which kicked things off by plating seven runs in the first inning.
March Lumbra was 2-for-3, scored three times and belted a two-run homer in the fourth inning. Teammate Caddiday Skoda was 2-for-3 with three RBIs and two runs scored, while Maddie Ryley went 2-for-4 with one RBI and one run scored.
Losing pitcher Taylor Keele allowed 14 hits over four innings while issuing eight walks. Deanna Wild belted a home run to pace Spaulding’s offense. Alexis Otis- Leclerc, Ella Lewis, Alexis Brummert and Lia Kiniry (two RBIs) all went 1-for-2 in the loss.
Spaulding will travel to play BFA-St. Albans at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.