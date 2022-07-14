BURLINGTON — The Vermont Green FC cruised to an 8-0 victory over Pathfinder FC to keep its playoff hopes alive Wednesday night in front of 1,633 fans at Virtue Field.
Vermont buried two goals in the first half before firing home six in the second half. Coach Adam Pfeifer’s team outshot its opponent 21-0 to secure the third-place spot in the Northeast Division.
Diba Newgbo recorded the Vermont Green FC’s first hat trick, needing just 45 minutes on the pitch to accomplish the feat. Matthew Goncalves scored one goal, assisted three and brought the fans to their feet with his signature silky footwork. Nathan Messer added two assists and now leads the club with seven assists on the season.
“I’m super proud of the guys tonight for getting the business done and also happy to get the first hat trick in the club’s history,” Newgbo said. “It’s a win we really needed in order to keep our playoff hopes alive and I’m glad the group managed to stick to the task at hand and come up with a statement win. The vibes are good right now, but we all know what’s coming on Sunday and we’re prepared for it. An emphatic win like tonight is only a morale booster that we’re going to take into Sunday.”
The Vermonters opened the scoring early once again. Goncalves stepped up to the spot as Pathfinder’s Kyntrell Hendrickson was forced to walk off after an early red card. Goncalves sent goalkeeper Karl Vernet the wrong way to give his team an early advantage in the first minute.
After the red card, Pathfinder dropped deep to attempt to nullify Vermont’s threat. The score remained 1-0 until the 39th minute, as Vernet and the crossbar stopped thunderous strikes from Joe Morrison and Goncalves.
Jack Cloherty scored the second goal of the match — and his first for the club — after a perfectly executed chip assist from Goncalves.
Pathfinder brought in a new goalkeeper for the second half and he was in for a bumpy ride. The Green FC extended the lead to 3-0 in the 51st minute on a goal by Mark O’Neill,. Nwegbo and Sam McCann extended the lead with a flurry of goals to make it a rout.
The final Eastern Conference wild card spot will belong to Vermont Green FC or Hudson Valley Hammers. Both clubs play their regular season finale Sunday evening. The tiebreaker —goal differential — heavily favors the Green Mountain State side. Vermont has a plus-23 mark, while Hudson Valley is at plus-15.
Vermont will host the Western Mass Pioneers on Sunday. Western Mass has won nine straight matches, piecing together the longest winning streak in the nation.
GOLF
Richards prevails
STOWE — Country Club of Barre’s Riley Richards took home top honors in the Vermont Golf Association Junior Tour event on Wednesday at Stowe Golf Club.
Richards won the 15-18 boys division, shooting 1-over, edging Ceder Knoll Country Club’s Bryce Bortnick by one stroke.
Richards, the defending Division II medalist from U-32, had five birdies on Wednesday. Bortnick had four birdies and eagled the 14th hole.
Country Club of Barre’s William Eaton, the winner of the previous Junior Tour event, finished third at 5-over. Eaton had three birdies on the front nine.
Rutland Country Club’s Sebastian Pell finished fourth at 6-over with a pair of birdies and Stowe Golf Club’s Lincoln Sinclair rounded out the top five at 8-over.
Kaylie Porter, from 802 Golf Academy, won the girls 15-18 division, shooting 13-over, giving her a six-stroke win.
Rutland’s Teegan Duffy took second at 19-over, followed by Lakeside Golf Club’s Madison Mousley at 22-over. Burlington Country Club’s Taylor Moulton was fourth and Vermont National’s Grace Marroquin was fifth.
In the boys 10-14 division, Kwiniaska Golf Club’s Cooper Guerriere won at 4-over. He notched a birdie on the 16th hole.
Three strokes back in the second place was Cedar Knoll’s Camden Ayer at 7-over. Ayer had a birdie on 11.
Rutland Country Club’s Mattie Serafin and Kwiniaska’s Patrick Jack Bryan tied for third at 8-over. Serafin had a pair of birdies.
Rutland’s Kyle Blanchard finished in fifth place at 9-over. He had two birdies, but the highlight of his round was a hole-in-one on the par-3 eighth hole.
The Quechee Club’s Claire Mamlouk was the lone competitor in the girls 10-14 division and shot 20-over.
