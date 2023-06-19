BRANDON — Bryson Richards is a former Vermont Amateur champion, but for Sunday’s Amateur qualifier at Neshobe Golf Club, he had a different role – caddie.
On Father’s Day, Richards caddied for his father Pete Richards, who was one of 25 golfers to lock up a spot in this year’s Vermont Amateur, set for July 4 to July 6 at the Richards’ home course, the Country Club of Barre.
Pete Richards shot a 6-over 78 to earn his spot in the field.
Sunday’s qualifier medalists were Stowe Golf Club’s Ben Spittle, Barre’s Nelson Eaton and Dorset Field Club’s Drew Herbert, who all shot an even-par 72.
Nathan Benoit, Garett Dukette, Alex Tilgner and Jamie Bender all shot 3-over 72.
Harrison Digangi, Garret Cameron, Ben Peake, Cody Blake and Travis Grosse shot 4-over 76.
Mathew Smith, Caleb Keyes, Walker Allen, Cooper Guerriere and Jordon Plummer shot 5-over 77. Richards and Jeff Kenneson shot 6-over 78.
Mattie Serafin, Chris Boyle, Stephen Hayes, Reuben Stone and Benjamin Zaranek shot 7-over 79, while Cullen Hathaway took the final spot at 8-over 80.
The fourth and final qualifier is scheduled for Thursday at Williston Golf Club. At the conclusion of the event, the full field will be set for the Amateur.
Last week Crown Point Country Club played host to the second of four men’s Vermont Amateur golf tournament qualifiers being held across the state.
Ten golfers locked up a spot in the tournament. Neshobe Golf Club’s John Franzoni was the medalist on Tuesday, shooting a 1-over 73 on the par-72 course.
Other qualifiers were Fox Run Golf Club’s Luke Hopkins (2-over, 74), Crown Point’s Nick Trottier (4-over, 76), Fox Run’s Noah Rourke (5-over, 77), Country Club of Vermont’s Brian Cain (5-over, 77), Brattleboro Country Club’s Jacob Miller (8-over, 80), Manchester Country Club’s James Hinton (11-over, 83), Fox Run’s Sumner Orr (11-over, 83), Manchester’s Brett Grigsby (13-over, 85) and Crown Point’s Greg Birsky (13-over, 85).
Rutland Country Club played host to the first of four Am qualifiers. Mount Anthony Country Club’s Ryan Bloomer was the medalist in Tuesday’s qualifier, shooting a 2-under 68 on the par 70 RCC course.
Others qualifiers were Champlain Country Club’s Bryan Smith (1-over, 71), Rutland Country Club’s Samuel Major (1-over, 71), Rutland Country Club’s Frankie Sanborn (2-over, 72), Manchester Country Club’s Mathew Prendergast (6-over, 76), Rutland Country Club’s Sebastian Pell (6-over, 76), Country Club of Barre’s Cody Sleeper (7-over, 77), Lakeside Golf Club’s Kyle Blanchard (8-over, 78), Rutland Country Club’s Tim McAuliffe (10-over, 80), Lakeside Golf Club’s Bryan Pell (10-over, 80) and Dorset Field Club’s Ben Swinarton (10-over, 80).
GOLF
Vermont Open
FAIRLEE — Sunday was the one-day low gross event at the Vermont Open, held at Lake Morey Country Club.
Chris Wiatr led the Pro Division, shooting 8-under 62. Dan Greenwood followed two strokes behind at 6-under, while Dylan MacQueen and Hunter Howell were at 5-under, with four golfers sitting at 4-under.
Justin Grondahl paced the Amateur Division at 2-under 68. Brandon White, Richie Reck and Ryerson Stinson were all at even-par, while Cameron Moritz rounded out the top five at 1-over.
WOMEN’S SOCCER
Fusion 0, Shockers 0
MANCHESTER — The Vermont Fusion women’s soccer team drew 0-0 with the New York Shockers in their match Saturday night at Applejack Stadium.
The Fusion held at their Pride Night on Saturday, showing support for the LGBTQ+ community during the Pride Month of June.
Vermont had a handful of strong offensive opportunities in the opening half, but New York a good job of thwarting those chances.
The Fusion kept pushing for the go-ahead tally in the second half, but couldn’t break through.
The game left Vermont with a 3-0-3 record and 12 points. The Fusion come into the week in second place in the Northeastern Conference, trailing Clarkstown Soccer Club by two points.
Vermont is set to host Force FC on Sunday.