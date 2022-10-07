DUXBURY — A girls soccer title is still missing from North Country’s trophy case, but the team’s recent success could be a sign that some hardware is on its way.
Goals by Sabine Brueck and Anya Kennedy helped the Falcons extend their winning streak to five games with Thursday’s 2-1 victor over Harwood. The final outcome gave North Country a huge advantage over the Highlanders in a close race to secure one of the top seeds for the upcoming Division II tournament. The Falcons made semifinal appearances in 1982, 1988, 1989 and 1998 but have never advanced to a final.
Brueck opened the scoring on a penalty kick in the 2nd minute. Kennedy scored in the 27th minute and her team carried a 2-0 lead into the break after controlling play for the majority of the first half.
Quinn Nelson collected a rebound and launched a strong shot on target early in the second half. The ball flew under the crossbar, closing the gap to a single goal. A re-energized Harwood side created a handful of scoring chances in an attempt to force overtime, but the Falcons stood their ground defensively.
North Country’s goalie stopped 13 shots, including a 1-on-1 breakaway attempt. Keeper Ciera Fiaschetti made 18 saves for Harwood and kept her team in contention with a few diving efforts.
The Falcons (7-2) will travel to play BFA-St. Albans at 4 p.m. Monday. The Highlanders (7-3) will host Paine Mountain the same day. Harwood will close out the regular season with road matches against the Green Mountain Valley School, Stowe and Spaulding.
BOYS SOCCER
Vergennes 3, GMVS 0
FAYSTON — Goals by Oakley Francis, Shamus Rooney and Elijah Duprey helped the Commodores hand the Gumbies their second loss of the season Thursday.
Goalie Shamus O’Brien made eight saves for the 3-2 Gumbies, who will travel to play Stratton at 2 p.m. Saturday. Vergennes (8-1-1) will seek its fourth straight victory when it hosts Rice at 1:30 p.m. Saturday.
GIRLS VOLLEYBALL
Montpelier 3,
VT Commons 0
MONTPELIER — The Solons were sharp from start to finish while earning a shutout victory.
Caroline Flynn was a standout for MHS, recording five aces, two kills and two blocks. Teammate Natalie Higgins registered eight aces, two kills and two digs.
Serena Gahagan (one kill, two digs, one block), Audrey Acosta (two aces) and Anita Nandawula (three digs) also excelled in the victory. Montpelier prevailed by scores of 25-11, 25-16 and 25-14.
“We did a wonderful job communicating and working together as a team,” Montpelier coach Chrissy Keegan said. “We played really good volleyball and we had great spirit.”
The Solons will travel to play CVU at 11:30 a.m. Saturday.
FIELD HOCKEY
OV 3, Middlebury 0
BRANDON — Ryleigh LaPorte (two goals) and Breanna Bovey found the back of the cage while helping the Otters (8-3) make a late-season push to secure a home quarterfinal game.
Hartford (8-0-1) still leads the D-II standings in front of Woodstock (7-1), U-32 (8-1), Spaulding (8-1), Burr & Burton (8-3), Otter Valley and Mount Abraham (4-3-2). The Otters will travel to play Springfield on Monday.
