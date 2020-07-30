SO. BURLINGTON — No. 10 seed Rutland couldn’t fend off the error bug in its Vermont Summer Baseball League playoff opener, falling to No. 7 South Burlington 10-3 Thursday at Veterans Memorial Park.
Rutland finished the season 5-13.
Rutland scored in the top of the first after forcing some walks, but two errors in the bottom of the inning erased that advantage quickly.
Rutland couldn’t fend off those issues throughout the game, making seven errors.
Griff Briggs pitched for Rutland and threw the ball well, but the defense behind him wasn’t up to par, according to coach Mike Howe.
Nate Hudson’s double was the offensive highlight for Rutland.
“We knew coming into the season that we were going to be a young team,” Howe said. “It was great to be back out there and playing baseball.”
South Burlington travels to play No. 2 Lakes Region at Fair Haven Union High School Friday at 5:30 p.m. The winner advances to the VSBL semifinals at Maxfield Sports Complex on Saturday.
GOLF
Vt Women’s Am
DORSET — The Vermont State Women’s Golf Association announced the field for the 87th Vermont Amateur Golf Championship, which tees off on Monday at Dorset Field Club.
The event began in 1930 – the year the Vermont State Women’s Golf Association was founded – and has been held every year since then, except a four-year stretch during World War II.
Defending champion Chloe Levins, of Rutland Country Club, and last year’s runner-up, Tiffany Maurycy, of Killington Golf Course, will not be in Dorset to compete.
Holly Reynolds of Copley Country Club figures to be a top contender for the title. Reynolds was inducted into the Vermont Sports Hall of Fame in 2019 and has won the Amateur golf title nine times (1989-93, 2010, 2012, 2016, 2017). She finished fourth last year.
Also in contention is the 2004 winner Andrea Brown of Lakeside Golf Club. Williston’s Jeanne Morrissey, the 2017 runner-up, will be looking for her first open Amateur title. Morrissey won the Vermont Senior Women’s Championship a few weeks ago in Newport.
Last year’s Junior champion, Julia Dapron, of Dorset Field Club, will be in the adult field this year. The Burr and Burton graduate turned 19 years old earlier this year.
Four of Vermont’s best junior players will be competing for the Junior trophy, including Mia Politano (Ralph Myhre Golf Course), Jillian Miles (Rutland CC), Alyssa Gallo (Manchester CC) and Namo Chaisri (Cedar Knoll CC).
The Amateur Championship is a three-day event, running Monday through Wednesday.
Tee times begin each day at 8 a.m. and continue through 11 a.m.
Three of last year’s top-five finishers tee off at 8:54 a.m. on Monday, with Brown, Reynolds and Burlington Country Club’s Carson Laderoute getting their tournament started then. Morrissey, last year’s seventh-place finisher tees off at 9:12 a.m.
Tenth-place finisher Gretchen White gets going at 9:21 a.m. Dapron joins her in that group.
Politano, an Otter Valley student who has been the Division II medalist two years in a row, tees off at 9:03 a.m. She finished second to Dapron in last year’s Junior tournament.
Rutland’s Miles has one of the later tee times, getting going at 10:33 a.m. Miles was the Division I medalist last fall.
An awards ceremony will be held after completion of play on Wednesday. COVID-19 regulations will be in effect, with protective masks mandatory in all common areas at the Dorset Field Club.
Daily results will be posted at http://www.vswga.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.