WORCESTER, Mass. — The Essex Post 91 American Legion baseball team saw its Northeast Regional tournament hopes come to an end on Saturday, falling to Cumberland, from Rhode Island, 5-2.
A five-run bottom of the fourth for Cumberland was the difference in the game. Essex posted single runs in the sixth and seventh, but didn’t have the juice to get over the top.
Will Erickson and Andrew Goodrich had two hits apiece to lead Post 91. Cumberland shortstop Jack Larose had a home run as part of the five-run fourth inning.
Essex went 2-2 in the tournament, beating Franklin, from Massachusetts, and Greece, from New York, before falling to host Shrewsbury and Cumberland. Post 91 won the opening game of the tournament with a 12-2 victory. Essex earned its second straight win the following day by beating Greece Post 468, 1-0, in nine innings. Essex went 4-0 in the Vermont state tournament, winning its second straight statechampionship with a 10-0 win in six innings against top-seeded South Burlington.
MEN’S SOCCERSilviera honored
BURLINGTON – University of Vermont fifth-year goalie Nate Silveira was recently named to the NCAA Division I Goalkeepers to Watch list by the United Soccer Coaches.
Silveira was one of six goalkeepers named to the list, which consists of All-Americans and First or Second Team All-Region players from 2021 who are set to return for the 2022 season.
The East Providence, R.I., native helped guide Vermont to a conference championship in 2021. Silveira became the third Catamount in program history to be named America East Goalkeeper of the Year, posting a 0.84 goals-against average and .771 save percentage with eight shutouts. Last season he recorded 13 wins, which is the second-highest single-season total in program history.
Silveira and the Catamounts begin the 2022 campaign on the road at Merrimack on Aug. 25. UVM will host the first of 10 home games at Virtue Field this season on Aug. 30 against Quinnipiac at 7 p.m.
SWIMMINGAthletes excel at states
WHITE RIVER JUNCTION — The best swimmers in the state competed over the weekend at Upper Valley Aquatic Center in the Vermont Swim Association state championships.
Connecticut River Valley Stingrays swimmer Berkley Hutchins won the women’s 100-yard breaststroke in 1:11.87. Teammate Janie Thompson was fifth. Hutchins was also second in the 50 breast, falling by 0.50 seconds with Thompson again fifth.
Killington Sharks swimmer Sophia Nisimblat won the state title in the women’s 15-16 50 backstroke, finishing in 29.58 seconds and she was second in the 100 backstroke in 1:04.65. She was also third in the 50 butterfly and fourth 100-yard individual medley.
The Stingrays’ Miles Garvin won the men’s 17-18 IM uncontested, finishing in 2:28.55. He was also second in the 50 breast, in 30.30 seconds and 100 breast in 1:09.06. He was fourth in the 100 IM.
Stingrays’ Ollie Lord finished second in the boys 9-10 50 fly, finishing in 50.20 seconds, while he was fourth in the 50 breast and fifth in the 25 back.
Connecticut River Valley won the Division IV team state championship with 615 points. The other championship winning teams were BTC Barracudas in Division I, Winooski in Division II, UVAC in Division III and Woodstock in Division V.
