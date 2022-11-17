ITHACA N.Y. — Cornell University women’s hockey freshman forward Georgia Schiff, a Montpelier High School alumna, was named ECAC Hockey Rookie of the Week
It was the fourth consecutive week that a Big Red player has earned ECAC Hockey honors.
Schiff was instrumental in the Big Red’s comeback win on Friday, netting two back-to-back goals and one assist in the second period to help push Cornell into the lead after trailing 4-1 at Dartmouth.
She accompanied her points with a solid defensive effort, posting three blocks on the weekend, including a key block in the closing minutes to help seal the one-point victory against the Big Green.
Schiff played at North American Hockey Academy while enrolled at Montpelier High School. While playing for the NAHA Major Junior White team, she tallied 29 goals and 40 assists for 69 points in 79 total games.
She has been a standout in her first season at Cornell, scoring three goals and dishing out four assists.
Cornell will return to the ice Thanksgiving weekend for the Smashville Collegiate Showcase. The Big Red will open up it’s two-game slate against Northeastern on Nov. 26 in Nashville, Tennessee.
WOMEN’S SOCCER
Lozier wins title
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Spaulding High School alumna Sadie Lozier was a member of the Albany College of Pharmacy and Health Sciences women’s soccer team that won the USCAA Division II National Championship against conference rival Southern Maine Community College on Monday.
The Panthers came into this tournament as the 6th seed. They had to go through two conference rivals in No. 2-seeded Paul Smith’s and No. 4-seeded Southern Maine Community College to claim the title.
The championship game went to penalty kicks after it was tied 1-1 and ACPHS edged the Seawolves 7-6 in the PKs.
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
NEWMAC Awards
WESTWOOD, Mass. — The New England Women’s and Men’s Athletic Conference (NEWMAC) unveiled their yearly awards Thursday afternoon where seven different members of the Norwich University Football team were honored.
The headliner for the Cadet honorees is senior team captain wide receiver Trevor Chase who was named NEWMAC Offensive Player of the Year as voted on by the coaches in the conference. Chase’s 106 receiving yards per game is first in the NEWMAC and his eight touchdowns are tied for the most in the conference.
Additionally, Chase’s 89 receptions are second in all of Division III along with setting a Norwich program record. His 1,060 total yards are eleventh in the nation which also earns him a spot on the All NEWMAC First Team. In only three seasons Chase already owns school records for career receptions (208), career touchdown receptions (27) while also tying the single game record in receptions with 13 against Catholic on Nov. 5.
The other six players earning honors were named to the All NEWMAC Second Team including junior quarterback Mitchell Theal. Theal’s 229.4 passing yards per game is the most in the conference to go along with his 17 touchdowns which is second as well as being 41st in the country with 2,316 passing yards while completing 62% of his passes.
Chase’s receiving counterpart was also honored in freshman Tykell Stewart. In his debut season Stewart finished the season in the top five in the conference in yards per game (68) and touchdowns (6) in a span of six games. Most notable of those six games was his three receptions for 219 yards and three score day against Springfield on Oct. 15 where Stewart averaged 73 yards per reception breaking an NCAA record.
Others who were named include senior team captain linebacker Patrick Keefe who finished second in the NEWMAC in tackles per game (9.6) and led the Cadets with 90 total tackles on the season. Former NEWMAC Defensive Player of the Week senior team captain defensive back Matthew Christe filled the stat sheet with 69 tackles, 5.5 tackles for loss, 1.5 sacks, 1 fumble recovery, and 1 interception. Rounding out this year’s honorees are two offensive lineman in junior Center Winston Churchill and junior tackle Matthew Brigham.
The Cadets finished their 2022 campaign with a 3-7 record while going 2-4 in NEWMAC play.
