BARRE — Richard Cooke was recently named as the new head football coach at Spaulding. He succeeds Bob Lamb who is coaching the semipro Vermont Ravens.
Cooke will make his debut on Sept. 3 when the Crimson Tide hosts Lyndon in the season opener.
GOLF
Mid-Am Qualifying
BRATTLEBORO — Country Club of Barre had one of its golfers make the match play bracket at the Vermont Golf Association Mid-Amateur Championship at Brattleboro Country Club.
Parker Fothergill earned that honor, shooting a 5-over 76 on Thursday in stroke play qualifying. Fothergill sunk a trio of birdies. A double bogey on the ninth hole and triple bogey on 15 held him back from being near the top of the leaderboard.
Mitchell Evans shot 10-over, one stroke off the 9-over cut line. Kevin Corrigan shot 13-over, Bill Evans shot 15-over and Peter Duncan shot 16-over.
Rutland Country Club’s Max Major has proven himself to be one the best tournament golfers the state has to offer.
Whether it’s the dazzling rounds he’s had at the Vermont Amateur the last few years or even his effort in last weekend’s L.D. Pierce Invitational, he’s always at his best in the big moments.
Major is competing in the Mid-Amateur this week and was one of three golfers to shoot under-par.
Major’s 1-under 70 in stroke play qualifying on Thursday, earned him the No. 3 seed in the match play tournament, beginning on Friday in Brattleboro.
Major sunk five birdies, and outside of two bogeys, his only real blemish of the round was a double bogey on the fourth hole.
Defending Mid-Amateur champion Ryan Porter, of Manchester Country Club, qualified second with a 2-under 69. Porter birdied three holes and had 14 pars. Porter trailed top qualifier Bryan Adkison, of Lakeside Golf Club, who shot 3-under with six birdies.
The home course had three guys qualify for the 32-man tournament. Brattleboro’s Jeffrey Houle and Ryan Kohler were both at 1-over and Jacob Miller was 13th at 5-over. Greg Montgomery and Andrew Loney just missed the cut for Brattleboro.
Last year’s runner-up Taylor Bellemare, of Ekwanok Country Club, shot 1-over tied for sixth in qualifying. Clubmate Michael Saraceni was a stroke back at 2-over.
Friday’s action will include the round of 32 and round of 16, Saturday will have the quarterfinals and semifinals and Sunday will be the championship match.
Matchups and tee times for the round of 32 are:
Bryan Adkison vs Aaron Wood, 8; Parker Fothergill vs Frankie Sanborn, 8:08; Ryan Kohler vs Troy Goliber, 8:16; Michael Saraceni vs Bryan Laselle, 8:24; Cory Jozefiak vs Andrew Trask, 8:32; Jacob Miller vs Bill Wilkinson, 8:40; Michael Coakley vs Jason Morrissey, 8:48; Jeff Dolin vs Cameron O’Connell, 8:56; Ryan Porter vs Michael Kondracki, 9:04; Chad Bullock vs Stephen Waite, 9:12; Taylor Bellemare vs Logan Henry, 9:20; William Hadden vs Jason Balch, 9:28; Max Major vs Christopher Handy, 9:36; Nick Trottier vs Kyle Anderson, 9:44; Jeffrey Houle vs Jason Sherman, 9:52; Scott Rankins vs Andy Weigand, 10.
FIELD HOCKEY
Playday returns
BRISTOL — A longtime high school field hockey tradition returns on Aug. 28 when the Playday is held at Mount Abraham Union High School.
The Playday is co-sponsored by the Vermont Field Hockey Coaches Association and the Vermont Field Hockey Umpires Association.
The event serves as a training ground for all officials who volunteer their time. The officials work at their craft while peers evaluate to assist in developing each official.
The field hockey teams have a series of four 20-minute scrimmages, allowing coaches to assess their team’s skills against varying opponents.
While not playing, officials, teams and coaches participate in a question-and-answer session.
Mount Abraham coach Mary Stetson said that the partnership between the associations strengthens the quality of field hockey among Vermont high school players, coaches and officials.
There will be a morning session and an afternoon session.
Teams involved in the morning session will arrive around 8 a.m. with games being played from 9 a.m. through 11:30 a.m.
The teams in the morning session will be Mount Abraham, South Burlington, Mount Mansfield, CVU and Stowe.
The afternoon games will run from 12:30 p.m. through 3 p.m. Those teams will be Otter Valley, Middlebury, Woodstock, Spaulding and Missisquoi.
Mount Abraham has been the site of the Playday for the past 30 years.
CROSS COUNTRY
Perta OV coach
BRANDON — Cameron Perta will succeed Brooke Kimball as the Otter Valley cross country coach.
The varsity girls basketball coaching position is still vacant. Athletic Director Steve Keith said he hopes to have a girls basketball coach in place this fall.
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
UNH picked fifth
The University of New Hampshire was voted to finish No. 5 in the 12-team Colonial Athletic Association.
James Madison received 15 of the 24 first-place votes to finish No. 1. Delaware collected seven first-place votes and Richmond the other two.
The Poll — 1. James Madison, 2. Delaware, 3. Villanova, 4. Richmond, 5. New Hampshire, 6. Rhode Island, 7. Towson, 8. University of Albany, 9. Maine, 10. Stony Brook, 11. William & Mary, 12. Elon.
UNH opens the season on Sept. 2 at Stony Brook.
A highlight this season comes on Sept. 25 when the Wildcats play at Heinz Field, home of the Pittsburgh Steelers, on Sept. 25. The Wildcats will play Pitt in that game.
MEN’S SOCCER
Johnson schedule
JOHNSON — Northern Vermont University-Johnson has announced its men’s soccer schedule and the Badgers will kick off the season at home on Sept. 2 against Bryant & Stratton of Albany.
The first four games are at home with Paul Smith’s, UMaine-Farmington and Vermont Tech following the Bobcats into town.
The Badgers will have a new coach with Andrew Lafrenz coming over from the women’s soccer team.
SOCCER
BF coaches
WESTMINSTER — Jamie Dansereau and Rebecca Kobal will take over the girls soccer position at Bellows Falls Union High School, taking the reins from John Broadley.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.