COLCHESTER — Mason Sheltra scored two touchdowns and picked off a pass on the defensive end to help Colchester kick off the football season with Thursday’s 18-0 victory over U-32.
“Our defense played really great and we took the ball away a few times,” U-32 coach Kevin Richards said. “Unfortunately, our offense stalled after a solid first quarter and we couldn’t capitalize.”
Sheltra rushed for 77 yards on 14 carries to power the Lakers offensively. Teammate Jordan Lavoie was also a force to be reckoned with for the hosts, passing for 58 yards and adding 26 rushing yards. Lavoie completed a 7-yard touchdown pass to Nick Chicoine to help his team pull away from the Raiders.
Brody Coppins had five carries for 62 yards in the winning effort. Isaac Karlin was a leader on defense for Colchester, recording three sacks and recovering a fumble.
U-32’s Eliot Caswell had a pair of interceptions and teammate Brady Knapp was sharp offensively, catching three passes for a gain of 32 yards.
The Lakers inched ahead 6-0 when Lavoie connected to Chicoine in the first half, but U-32 made a handful of defensive stands deep in its own territory to keep things close.
Sheltra used quick reflexes to pick off a pass during the opening play of the second half and then scored for a 12-0 lead. The Lakers forced three U-32 turnovers in the second half and Sheltra capped the scoring on a 19-yard running play late in the third quarter.
The Raiders will return to action next Friday with a 7 p.m. game at crosstown rival Spaulding.
Milton 34, Missisquoi 0
MILTON — The Milton football team cruised to 34-0 season-opening win against Missisquoi Valley Thursday night.
Omar Moran starred for the Yellowjackets, rushing for 112 yards and three touchdowns. Hayden Atherton added 72 rushing yards and a touchdown. Brian Scharf tossed a touchdown pass to Kayden Geraw.
Milton held the Thunderbirds to just 97 yards and four first downs.
Milton (1-0) hosts BFA-Fairfax/Lamoille on Friday at 6:30 p.m. Missisquoi (0-1) is at Rice next Saturday at 1 p.m.
Hartford 48, St. Johnsbury 21
ST. JOHNSBURY — The Hartford football team took control of its opening contest late in the first half, beating St. Johnsbury 48-21 Thursday night.
The Hurricanes trailed 14-13 with 5:29 left in the first half, but Hartford scored two unanswered touchdowns to grab a two-score lead going into the half.
The Hurricanes added on another score early in the third quarter and cruised from there.
Dual-threat quarterback Brayden Trombly threw for 118 yards and two touchdowns and rushed for 93 yards and two touchdowns.
Brody Tyburski and Ezra Mock both rushed for 41 yards, running for a touchdown and catching another. Nick Daniels had a TD rush as well.
Hilltoppers quarterback Carter Bunnell showed poise in his debut under center, throwing for two touchdowns. Holden Newland threw for a TD as well. Jordan Roberts, Davis Palmieri and Vincent Palmieri had TD receptions.
Hartford (1-0) has a huge test on Thursday, hosting Division II heavyweight Bellows Falls. St. Johnsbury (0-1) is at Division II Colchester on Friday.