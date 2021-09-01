BURLINGTON — The Vermont women’s soccer team will return to Virtue Field on Thursday night when they host LIU at 6 p.m.
The Cats split a weekend road trip with a 3-2 overtime win at Siena and a 2-1 loss at Dartmouth.
The Catamounts offense has scored in each of its first three games for the first time since 2017. Vermont’s eight goals in its first three contests are the most UVM has scored in its opening three games of a season since scoring eight in 1984. With every league team having played at least three games this season UVM’s eight goals are two more than anyone else in America East. UVM is averaging 2.67 goals per game, which is tied for 48th among Division I teams.
Catamounts Jill Brody, Alex West, Alyssa Oviedo, Ella Bankert and Cricket Basa have three points or more this season. All five players are in the top-14 in America East scoring. Basa is shooting at an 83.3% clip this season, which is the best in America East and ranks 20th in the NCAA.
The Sharks are 0-1-1 on the young season. They fell 2-0 in their season opener at Fairfield on Aug. 19. Last Thursday they hosted defending America East Champion Stony Brook and settled for a scoreless draw after two periods of overtime.
LIU goalkeeper Lydia Fraga Cordoba has been named the NEC Defensive Player of the Week in each of the last two weeks. In two games this season she has recorded 14 saves.
The Sharks were selected to finish seventh in the NEC Preseason Coaches’ Poll. LIU was 3-1-1 last spring and advanced to the NEC Championship game, where they suffered a 4-0 loss to three-time defending champion CCSU. Thursday evening will be the first meeting between UVM and LIU.
UVM Athletics is excited to welcome fans back to the Archie Post Athletic Complex this fall following Covid-related restrictions lat year. The Catamounts are expecting full capacity crowds at Moulton Winder Field and Virtue Field for field hockey and men’s and women’s soccer contests.
With the number of regional COVID-19 cases increasing, the University of Vermont is now requiring anyone in a campus building to wear a face covering — regardless of vaccination status. The policy went into effect Aug. 5 to aid in protecting the community from the spread of COVID-19. The policy applies to those entering Gutterson Fieldhouse to use the restroom, pick up tickets or visit concessions.
In order to ensure the safety of students, staff and the community, UVM is expecting that all vaccine eligible visitors to campus, including fans attending athletic events, will be fully vaccinated. Regardless of vaccination status, campus officials are encouraging all fans to wear face coverings while at UVM sporting events.
MEN’S BASKETBALL
Tough slate for UVM
BOSTON – The America East Conference announced the 2021-22 league schedule on Wednesday morning.
Vermont will open the conference slate Jan. 2 when it hosts UAlbany at Patrick Gym. The Catamounts will then host New Hampshire on Jan. 5.
A rematch of last season’s America East Semifinals will take place Jan. 8 at Hartford. The reigning conference champions will visit Patrick Gym on Jan. 22.
The 2022 America East Tournament will revert back to its traditional format. The top eight teams will qualify for the playoffs, with all games played at the higher seed. The men’s tournament will begin with the quarterfinal round on March 5. The semifinals will take place March 8 before the league’s championship game March 12.
The 2021-22 Vermont men’s basketball non-conference schedule will be released at a later date. Season tickets for the 2021-22 campaign are available and can be reserved now by calling 802-656-4410 or by visiting UVMathletics.com/Tickets.
UVM Men’s Basketball Conference Home Games
Sunday, Jan. 2 vs. UAlbany – TBD Wednesday, Jan. 5 vs. New Hampshire – 7 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 12 vs. Stony Brook – 7 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 22 vs. Hartford – 7 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 29 vs. Maine – 1 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 2 vs. NJIT – 7 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 9 vs. Binghamton – 7 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 19 vs. UMBC – 2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 26 vs. UMass Lowell – 2 p.m.
WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
UVM, Maine to play Dec. 30
BOSTON – The University of Vermont will kick off its conference slate Dec. 30 when it hosts Maine at Patrick Gym.
America East Conference announced the 2021-22 league schedule on Wednesday morning. The Catamounts’ first home game of 2022 will take place Jan. 8 against Hartford.
UVM will host defending America East Champion Stony Brook on Jan. 26. Vermont’s weekday tilts are scheduled for 6 p.m. All America East regular season women’s basketball action will be broadcast exclusively on ESPN3 and ESPN+.
The 2022 America East Tournament will feature games played at the higher seed, with the top eight teams qualifying. The women’s tournament will begin with the quarterfinal round March 3. The semifinals will take place March 6 before the March 11 league championship, which will be broadcast on ESPNU.
The Catamounts’ non-conference schedule will be released at a later date.
UVM Women’s Basketball Conference Home Games
Thursday, Dec. 30 vs. Maine – 6 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 8 vs. Hartford – 2 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 15 vs. UMBC – 1 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 19 vs. NJIT – 6 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 26 vs. Stony Brook – 6 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 5 vs. UMass Lowell – 2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 12 vs. UAlbany – 2 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 16 vs. New Hampshire – 6 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 23 vs. Binghamton – 2 p.m.
COLLEGE FIELD HOCKEY
Union 5, Castleton 0
CASTLETON — It’s hard to say a five-goal differential in field hockey might have turned on a single goal but that might be the case in Union’s 5-0 victory over Castleton University in the season opener on Wednesday.
Union was clinging to a 1-0 lead but the Spartans were beginning to assert themselves. Castleton thought they had scored but had not. The Dutchwomen quickly moved down the field against little opposition with the Spartans still celebrating. Grace Krebs got the ball past CU goalie Hannah Frittenburg and suddenly when many thought a game was knotted at 1-1, it was 2-0.
The Spartans never recovered to get back down field, something that new coach Emily Lowell constantly warns her team against allowing to happen.
“That goal was heartbreaking,” Lowell said. “We talk about that when there is a mistake, you don’t let something like that happen.”
It enabled the Dutchwomen to go to halftime with a 2 -0 lead and they tacked on three more in the second half.
The Spartans were beaten by a very good Union squad.
“This is probably the most cohesive team I have had in the 10 years that I have been here,” Union coach Kelly Hartchetts said.
“We write the number 1 on our hands before each game.”.
It is a reminder that the Dutchwomen are one family.
“We started out very strong. It is a young team and we didn’t know what to expect,” Lowell said. “We had a lot of highs and lows.
“Our defense is very strong.”
She felt that Frittenburg in the goal, along with Madelyn Cote and Emily Harris had especially strong games defensively.
Kaitlin Bardellini was also outstanding for the Spartans on the attack.
“She never gives up,” Lowell said of Badellini.
Harris is an electrifying player. She threatened to score several times and executed an air dribble that allowed her to weave through defenders.
“It is hard coming off a 5-0 loss but we’ll be there,” Lowell said.
Isabel Lubin got the Dutchwomen on the board on a penalty stroke with 6:36 left in the opening quarter. The stroke was awarded when Castleton was called for obstruction while Union was presented with a probably scoring opportunity.
Grace Krebs got the second goal. Lubin, Jill Bove and Sophie Ruhl knocked in the second-half goals for Union.
Lubin wound up with two goals and an assist.
The Spartans played well in spurts but the Dutchwomen held a 10-3 edge in penalty corners and had a 23-3 edge in shots.
Union goalie Heather Poisson had to make only two saves.
The Spartans play at Morrisville State on Friday and travel to Middlebury on Sept. 7.
“I am excited for the Middlebury game,” Lowell said of the team expected to be ranked No. 1 nationally.
“And I am excited about Morrisville. It is a team that has been at about the same level as us.”
COLLEGE FIELD HOCKEY
King to UVM
BURLINGTON — University of Vermont field hockey coach Kate Pfeifer announced the addition of former Quinnipiac standout Angie King to the coaching staff as a volunteer assistant.
King joins the Catamounts a year removed from receiving a master’s degree in Athletic Leadership from Castleton University and a stint on the Spartan field hockey staff.
