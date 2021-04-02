ALBANY, N.Y. — The University of Vermont men’s soccer team continued its hot start to the season Friday, besting Albany 2-0.
The Catamounts scored both goals in the second half. Jonathan Bryant put UVM on the board on an assist from Alex Nagy in the 47th minute. Zach Barrett scored in the 50th minute on an assist from Bjarni Adalsteinsson.
Goalie Nathan Silveira made three saves for UVM and Carlos Tofern made six saves for the Great Danes.
“We set out to work harder than our opponent today and I thought we accomplished that,” Vermont coach Rob Dow. “I was reminded before the game that it’s been awhile since we beat Albany. We had our best attacking game this season and I’m very happy we were able to get this result for our alums.”
The Catamounts (4-0-1) host the University of New Hampshire on Friday at Virtue Field.
COLLEGE BASEBALL
Castleon 5, Keene 4
KEENE, N.H. — The Castleton University baseball team got in the win column, besting Keene State 5-4 in the first game of a Little East Conference doubleheader.
In the second game, Keens State was leading 11-6 before the game was suspended before the top of the fifth. The game will be continued on Sunday at Castleton.
In the opener, Castleton jumped up in its first at-bats. Adam Newton singled through the left side of the infield, driving in Hunter Perkins, who led off with a walk.
Keene responded with a three-run double by Trent Mayer in the second and tacked on another run later in the inning.
Rutland alumnus Reece De Castro drove in two runs in the bottom of the second and Castleton tied the game in the third.
The game went scoreless for the next two innings, before cleanup hitter Jake O’Brien drove in Evan Keegan on a sacrifice fly to give the Spartans the eventual game-winning run.
Keegan, Armando Cardenas and Ryan Lawrence all had two hits for Castleton. Brendan Eaton had four hits for the Owls. Otter Valley product Josh Beayon pinch hit and got a hit for Keene in the opener.
Matthew Deen got the win for the Spartans in relief.
In the second game, Fair Haven product Aubrey Ramey struggled mightily getting the start on the hill for Castleton. Ramey went just 1/3 of an inning, giving up five runs.
Castleton got a run back on a Keegan groundout in the first, but the Owls scored six runs across the third and fourth.
Lawrence drove in a pair and O’Brien and Perkins drove in a run apiece in the fourth, before the game was suspended.
Otter Valley alumnus Patrick McKeighan started on the hill for Keene, pitching all four innings before the game suspension.
Saturday’s LEC doubleheader between Keene State and Castleton at Castleton’s Spartan Field has been moved back to Sunday.
The first game is scheduled for 1 p.m. and the nightcap will begin 30 minutes after the conclusion of the first game. Both games could be pushed farther back due to the resumption of Friday’s game.
AUTO RACING
ACT racers warm up
HICKORY, N.C. — The American-Canadian Tour got its first taste of the “Birthplace of the NASCAR Stars” on Thursday.
Twenty-nine teams made the trip to North Carolina’s Hickory Motor Speedway a day early for an open practice session prior to the Hickory 125 and the Easter Bunny 125.
As the afternoon wound down on the windy day, two names rose to the top of the speed charts: New Salem, Massachusetts driver Tom Carey III and Danville’s Tyler Cahoon. The drivers were 1-2 during the second practice session. In the third session, Carey turned the fastest lap of the day at 15.961 seconds on the 0.363-mile oval.
Candia, New Hampshire’s Jimmy Renfrew Jr., Wolcott’s Marcel J. Gravel, Hermon, Maine’s Mike Hopkins and Stark, New Hampshire’s Jamie Swallow Jr. also turned heads throughout the afternoon.
There were only two minor incidents throughout the quartet of practice sessions. Cumberland, Rhode Island’s Mike Mitchell spun in turn two during the third practice. Duxbury’s Peyton Lanphear then went sliding across the start/finish line just as the practice day ended. Neither driver suffered any damage.
The one ACT racer to encounter a serious setback was Shawn Swallow, who bent a valve early in the day.
LACROSSE
Labate named coach
Catamount Lacrosse is coming to the Green Mountain State.
The club lacrosse program, which was founded in Greenfield, Massachusetts, will relocate its operations to Rutland with Rob Labate taking over as the leader of the program.
Labate is a Social Studies teacher at Rutland Middle School and is the former boys lacrosse coach at Rutland High School and before that at Green Mountain College.
Jeff Coulson founded the club lacrosse program in 1990 and decided to pass the reins on to Labate after more than 30 years.
Labate started a lacrosse program at Rutland Middle School in 1998 and has been around the game for decades. He’s excited to bring an elite lacrosse program right to the doorstep of a growing lacrosse community in the state.
“This seemed like a natural fit. This is the next chapter for me,” Labate said. “I want us to take lacrosse to the next level in southern Vermont.”
Labate thinks it’s a perfect time to bring Catamount to Vermont. He notes how there are many athletes from the area, from schools like Rutland and Burr and Burton, among others, that have made the trip down to Massachusetts to compete with the club.
“I’ve had parents who have told me they love Catamount, but they wish it was closer,” Labate said.
That won’t be an issue now.
Labate’s experience will be melded with a Board of Directors that have decades of experience themselves in the game of lacrosse.
Gerry Couture was the lacrosse coach at Mount St. Joseph and will play a critical role in the club’s public relations. Jesse Milliman was the boys lacrosse coach at Otter Valley and has been a rock in the lacrosse community within the state. Ben Burton has coached in the area for more than a decade. Mike Rowe was a high school coach for 12 years and will help with fields.
“Between us five, we have over 100 years experience in the game,” Labate said.
Labate says the club plans to have at least two teams in the high school, middle school and youth age groups.
Catamount already has some tournaments on the schedule with the Legacy Invitational in Massachusetts in June and the Mid-Summer Classic at UMass Amherst in July for the high school kids.
All age groups will compete at the Green Mountain Games and Lake George Invitational.
Lacrosse is a growing community, but it’s a tight-knit one. Catamount hopes to build on that as it sinks its roots in the area.
“It’s something that will be good for the area. Lacrosse is a game where we all know each other. There’s a family in lacrosse,” Labate said.
Northern Vermont teams have often had the most success when it comes to winning championships in the high school ranks. CVU has won the last seven Division I boys titles, and more often than not, it’s a fellow northern team opposing them.
Burr and Burton, both boys and girls, made the last state championship in 2019 and schools like Rutland, Mount Anthony and Brattleboro have been competitive, but Labate would love to help foster an environment where those schools are competing consistently with those elite northern squads.
“When I was at Rutland, we had kids going to play at Nazareth, Liberty and other places,” Labate said. “In the last seven years, we’ve had 15-16 players play college lacrosse.
“We want to be as strong as the north. We’re looking to build all of the programs (in southern Vermont). I think with our lifelong connections we can hopefully drive that progression.”
Labate says the program has plans to try and secure practice sites in places like Brattleboro and Middlebury to expand their reach.
Currently, Catamount only has boys teams, but they would like to expand to a girls program.
To further immerse himself, Labate will be officiating some lacrosse games this spring to get an even closer look at the players coming up in the area.
Catamount wants to put an emphasis on developing players to fit what high school and college teams are looking for.
“I want to have a one-on-one with high school coaches and see what areas they want to see their players make development in,” Labate said. “We want to know what college coaches are looking for in players. That will give us the info to better fit our players to those needs.”
As the program gets its legs in Vermont, they’ll be adding more and more chances for the teams to compete. Northwood Park will be Catamount’s home field.
Growing the game and the players here in Vermont is paramount on his mind.
“I’d love to reach out to schools that don’t have lacrosse, like Mill River and Fair Haven and schools like that, and see what tools they need to get a program going,” Labate said. “I’m all about growing the game of lacrosse. I want to give kids more opportunities to play.”
