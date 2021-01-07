ALBANY, N.Y. — The Castleton University men’s basketball team added a non-conference game to its abbreviated 2021 slate.
The Spartans will play Division I University of Albany on the road on Tuesday.
Albany is 1-4, with its lone win coming against the University of Vermont this past Saturday. The Great Danes fell to UVM on Sunday.
The Castleton women added a non-conference game at Norwich on Feb. 13. The Spartans have won the last three rivalry matchups, but the Cadets lead the all-time series 11-8.
The Little East Conference, which includes Castleton, has a 10-game men’s conference schedule and an eight-game women’s conference schedule, with games beginning Jan. 23.
The six LEC men’s teams opting to play this year include Castleton, Keene State, UMass-Dartmouth, Eastern Connecticut, Rhode Island College and Plymouth State.
The same teams are playing on the women’s side, with the exception of Eastern Connecticut.
Each team will play a home and away game against the other participating teams in the league.
The semifinals are set to be played March 3 and the championship game on Saturday, March 6. The winner of the championship game will be awarded a berth in the NCAA Division III tournament.
SKIING
Tour de Ski
VAL DI FIEMME, Italy — The FIS Tour de Ski resumes on Friday with the women’s 10k mass start classic and men’s 15k mass start classic race.
Stratton Mountain’s Jessie Diggins, the current leader of the women’s Tour de Ski standings, starts first, with U.S. teammate Rosie Brennan starting second.
U.S.’s Hailey Swirbul starts 18th and UVM product Caitlin Patterson 34th, while SMS’s Julia Kern and Katharine Ogden start 35th and 36th, respectively.
In the men’s race, the U.S.’s Gus Schumacher starts 33rd, UVM product Scott Patterson starts 43rd and Kevin Bolger starts 52nd.
There is also men’s Alpine skiing action in Adelboden, Switzerland on Friday.
A pair of Vermont skiers are competing. Mount Mansfield Ski Club’s Ryan Cochran-Siegle starts 17th and SMS skier George Steffey starts 56th.
HOCKEY
Game times updated
WAKEFIELD, Mass. — The Hockey East Association announced schedule updates on Wednesday.
UMass Lowell is now scheduled to host Massachusetts for a single game at 4 p.m. on Tuesday.
The men’s series between UConn and Northeastern’s men’s programs set for this weekend will not be played as scheduled.
Northeastern’s women’s program is scheduled to host Providence for a single game on Tuesday. Puck drop is set for 7 p.m. and the game will air live on NESN+.
The women’s series between Boston University and Providence scheduled for Friday and Saturday will not be played as scheduled after the Terriers announced they have paused all athletic activities due to a positive COVID-19 test result.
