NORTHFIELD — The outcome was never in doubt as the Castleton University wrestling team dominated rival Norwich 47-0 in the Battle for the Green Mountain Championship Wednesday night.
Castleton is now 5-1 all-time in duals against Norwich with a 4-1 record in trophy matchups between the two teams. The win is also the first dual win of the season for Castleton after the Spartans earned a tournament victory on Saturday.
The Spartans jumped out to an early lead when Gavin Bradley notched a major-decision win over Jabari Pinkey, 16-2. Drew Marchese followed with a second-period pin of Dylan King to start a run of three Spartan wins via fall. James Rodriguez followed with a quick pin in 1:43 against Jake Mackleer before Elijah Cyr pinned Joshua Taye in just 1:36.
After Jashon Holmes won via forfeit to put Castleton up 28-0, Michael Angers logged a 9-1 win over Cameron Wooldridge for a 32-0 lead while sealing the final outcome. Desmond McLaughlin then won 6-1 against Joshua Ducharme before Sampson Wilkins logged another Spartan pin, this one in 2:12 against James Spellman. Haven Tatarek followed with an 11-4 decision against Zach Vasquez before Shea Garand closed out the dual with a 7-2 win against Mason Sprinkel.
Castleton is at The College of New Jersey on Friday, before it hosts WPI on Saturday. Norwich will also be in Castleton, competing against WPI at noon on Saturday.
WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
Norwich 81, Lesley 30
NORTHFIELD — A 47-11 run between the second and third quarters helped the Norwich University women’s basketball team cruise to an 81-30 non-conference victory over the Lesley University Lynx in non-conference action in Andrews Hall on Tuesday night.
Four double-digit scorers paced the offensive effort for the Cadets, spearheaded by a pair of 16-point efforts by Silas Bernier (Jaffrey, N.H.) and Haley Brewster. Maren McGinn anchored the offense inside, posting 15 points and a game-best eight rebounds, while Rachel Botala clocked in a perfect 4-for-4 performance from the floor en route to 10 points and a career-high five assists.
Both the Cadets and the Lynx struggled to garner much separation from one another in the opening quarter, as back-to-back jumpers from Lesley’s Alexandra Kerley gave the Lynx a two-point lead. A subsequent 6-6 deadlock would be broken by an 8-0 Norwich run to end the quarter, before the Norwich defense ramped up in the second stanza to hold Lesley scoreless for over five minutes.
A 28-5 second quarter, followed by a 19-6 third quarter, would give the Cadets a 42-point cushion heading into the final frame.
Norwich will now look ahead to the Barre Granite Association College Classic, hosted by the Barre Auditorium. The Cadets will entertain a pair of intrastate foes in NVU-Johnson on Friday, Nov. 18, and NVU-Lyndon on Saturday, Nov. 19.
MEN’S BASKETBALL
Norwich 96, Lesley 59
NORTHFIELD — The Norwich University men’s basketball team outscored the Lesley University Lynx by 30 in the second half en route to turning a seven-point halftime lead into a 96-59 win in non-conference action in Andrews Hall on Tuesday night.
A quadruplet of Cadets tallied double-figures in the win, with Owen Liss going a perfect 6-for-6 from the floor to finish with 16 points in just 17 minutes of action, while Leonard Brice went 7-for-11 on field goals to also log 16 points. Jalen Olivero registered 13 points to go with three assists, while Nick Graves knocked down a pair of treys to clock in a 12-point performance.
The Cadets shot a blistering 52.1% clip from the floor, largely maintained by Norwich’s dominant 50-22 margin in points in the paint. Norwich also held a 42-15 edge in bench points, while the Lynx had slight advantages in points off turnovers in second chance points. Eleven different Cadets scored.
Norwich will look to continue its roll on Friday, Nov. 18, and Saturday, Nov. 19, when they had over to the Barre Auditorium for the Barre Granite Association College Classic. The two-day event will see the Cadets battle with Vermont Technical College at 3 p.m. on Friday, before taking on Castleton University on Saturday at 6 p.m.
USC 59, UVM 57
LOS ANGELES – The University of Vermont (1-3) fought hard, and even grabbed a halftime lead, but ultimately fell to USC (2-1) 59-57 in a defensive battle Tuesday night at the Galen Center.
Nick Fiorillo gave Vermont the first lead of the night with an early four points from the paint. USC answered with a 12-5 run to take a three-point lead with 11:43 left in the half. The Catamounts countered with five straight points to pull back in front.
The lead changed several times as the half continued, until Ileri Ayo-Faleye split a double team and found a cutting Dylan Penn who finished a layup for a 21-20 lead with 2:36 remaining. Finn Sullivan and Penn followed up with made jumpers on the next two trips to extend the lead to 25-20. Ayo-Faleye would drill two free throws with 22 seconds left to take a 27-22 lead into the locker room.
Matt Veretto opened the second half with a three-pointer to grow the UVM lead to 30-22, its largest of the night. The Trojans responded with an 8-0 run over a span of 4:35 to knot the game at 30-30 with 13:44 remaining. TJ Hurley drilled a corner three on the following possession to put Vermont back in front, but the lead would change seven times over the next 7:20. Finn Sullivan converted on a driving layup, drew a foul, and sank the free throw to put the Cats up 44-42 with 6:23 left on the clock.
USC would make four free straight free throws over the next few minutes to pull in front 46-44, until a Penn basket that tied the game at 46 apiece with 3:44 to play. Fiorillo would sink a trey one possession later to counter a three-point trip for the Trojans. Drew Peterson added five straight points to put USC up 54-49 with 1:57 remaining.
The Catamounts return to action on Friday when they face Iona in the Basketball Hall of Fame Showcase at Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Conn. Tip-off is slated for 7:30 p.m.
WOMEN’S HOCKEY
Plattsburgh 5, NU 4
PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. — The ninth ranked Norwich University Women’s Ice Hockey team lost a back-and-forth heavyweight battle to third ranked Plattsburgh State 5-4 at Stafford Ice Arena Tuesday night.
The Cadets drew first blood not long after the halfway mark of the opening frame with a goal by graduate student Morgan Tefft where junior Melianne Reynolds tallied the first of three assists on the night.
The Cardinals struck for two goals in 2:17 to begin the second period. The Cadets would eventually respond with a tally by sophomore Taylor Girouard to make it a tie game going into the second intermission.
The score remained 2-2 for a majority of the third period until the two sides would combine for four goals in the final three minutes. Plattsburgh took the lead, but 25 seconds later junior Nikki LaGue would tie the game and 28 seconds after that Girouard scored her second of the game to give the Cadets a 4-3 lead with two minutes remaining in regulation. However, with 18 seconds to play Mattie Norton would tally a shorthanded goal to send the game to overtime.
Roughly three and a half minutes into the 3-on-3 extra frame the Cardinals tallied the winning goal courtesy of senior Julia Masotta.
The Cadets will look to get back on the winning track when they play host to Johnson & Wales Wednesday, November 30. Puck drop is set for 4 p.m. at Kreitzberg Arena.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.