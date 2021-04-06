HENNIKER, N.H. – The Norwich University softball team suffered a pair of one-run losses to New England College in non-conference action.
Freshman Annika Beebe hit her first two collegiate home runs, but it wasn’t enough as Norwich fell 5-4 and 9-8 to the Pilgrims. Junior center fielder Dara Kelly also continued her impressive spring for NU, going 5-for-7 with three runs scored and two RBIs. Beebe also threw 7.2 innings in the pitcher’s circle and struck out seven hitters between two relief appearances for the Cadets (1-7).
Norwich built a 1-0 lead during Game 1 before New England College (3-0) scored four unanswered runs. The Cadets cut the deficit to 4-3 in the top of the fifth inning. Kelly lined a double to right center to drive in Nicole Perault and Beebe.
Beebe tied the game in the top of the seventh with her first collegiate home run, launching a towering shot over the left-field fence. NEC rallied in the bottom of the seventh, with Destiny Helmedach lining a single to right field that drove Rachel Senechal from second base for the walk-off win. Norwich’s Felicia Armell made a terrific throw from right field, but Senechal just beat the throw and ensuing tag attempt to score the game-winning run.
Norwich jumped out to a 3-0 lead in the top of the first inning during Game 2. Maggie Rasmussen’s double to center field drove in Liliana Rolfe. Beebe reached base on a fielder’s choice, allowing Kelly to cross home. Rasmussen scored when Elizabeth Niven reached base on another fielder’s choice.
New England College seized control of the game in the bottom of the second with six runs to grab a 6-3 lead. Rasmussen struck again in the top of the third with a one-run single to drive in Rolfe, and then Kelly scored to cut the deficit to 6-5. However, NEC answered with three more runs in the bottom of the third to make it 9-5.
The Cadets scored two runs in the top of the fifth inning. Beebe singled to left field to drive in Kelly, while Beebe scored after Caitlin Dailey grounded out to the pitcher to cut the NEC lead to 9-7. Beebe hit a solo home run in the top of the seventh to make it 9-8, but NEC held on for the victory.
The Pilgrims pounded out 18 hits in Game 2, while the Cadets recorded seven hits. The Pilgrims outhit Norwich 8-6 in Game 1. Beebe took the loss in relief during Game 1. She recorded four strikeouts and allowed two hits during two-plus innings. Freshman pitcher Julia Vawter made her first collegiate appearance in Game 1 and took the loss after giving up six earned runs.
Norwich will play its first home games of 2021 when it hosts Anna Maria for a doubleheader beginning at 11 a.m. Sunday.
MEN’S LACROSSE
NU star on a roll
NORTHFIELD – Norwich senior Payden Masaracchia was named the Great Northeast Athletic Conference Player of the Week.
The senior attackman accounted for 13 of the team’s 33 goals on the week, scoring a career-high nine goals against St. Joseph (Conn.). This week’s total brings him to 19 goals on the year and 70 for his career.
Masaracchia netted four goals and added an assist in a 19-8 victory over Rivier. In Saturday’s 14-7 victory over St. Joseph, he opened the game with a natural hat trick.
Masaracchia has scored first in three of the team’s four wins on the season. He will lead Norwich into Saturday’s 1 p.m. game at Lasell.
WOMEN’S SOCCER
Kessel honored
BOSTON – Vermont women’s soccer junior goalie Lydia Kessel was selected as the America East Defensive Player of the Week on Tuesday afternoon.
The New York native made a career-high 20 saves in Sunday’s 1-1 draw at Maine. Her 20 saves tied an America East single game record. The performance ranks second in the country by a Division I men’s or women’s goalie in a single game this season. Only Southern University’s Chioma Eriken (22 saves) has more in a single game.
Kessel is tied for the conference lead in saves with 46 this season. She is tied with NJIT’s Molly Saylor, who has played in three more games than Kessel. Kessel’s .852 save percentage is third-best in the league.
Vermont will host UMass-Lowell at 2 p.m. Sunday for Senior Day.
Carone, Benfatti
lead Spartans
PAWTUCKET, R.I. — The Castleton University women’s soccer team opened up its season with a 1-0 win against UMass Dartmouth over the weekend and a pair of its players were honored by the league for their efforts.
Julia Carone and Alex Benfatti both earned Little East Conference weekly awards.
Carone, a Fair Haven graduate, was named LEC Offensive Player of the Week after scoring the game-winning goal against the Corsairs in a winning effort. With her first goal of the season, the senior from Castleton also tallied her 50th career point with 17 goals and 16 assists in her collegiate career.
Benfatti was also honored by the LEC, earning Goalie of the Week for her performance against the Corsairs.
She played all 90 minutes, recording her first-career shutout as she stopped all eight shots she faced. The junior has tallied 36 career saves for a save percentage of .735 during four matches.
After opening the season with a win, Castleton has a share of first place in the LEC standings with Plymouth State at 1-0. The Spartans will host the Panthers at 7 p.m. Wednesday.
COLLEGE RUNNING
Cats excel in classroom
NEW ORLEANS – The Vermont men’s and women’s cross country programs earned NCAA Division I All-Academic honors, awarded by the U.S. Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association. In order to qualify, teams must have a cumulative grade point average that is higher than 3.0.
“We continue to be impressed with the excellence our men and women show in the classroom,” UVM coach Matt Belfield said. “The women’s GPA is staggeringly good. It just goes to show that if you prioritize something at a high enough level, you can have success.”
The Vermont women boast an impressive 3.728 cumulative GPA, which is the 32nd-highest mark in the country and ranks first among America East programs. The UVM men earned Division I All-Academic honors comfortably with a cumulative GPA of 3.345.
Former U-32 star Andrew Crompton was honored by America East last month as a selection to the conference’s All-Academic Team. The sophomore carries a perfect 4.0 GPA as a microbiology major.
Vermont cross country closed out the shortened season in March with strong performances at the America East Championships. The UVM women grabbed second place and the men took third to duplicate their results from the 2019 championships.
MEN’S HOCKEY
NU series canceled
NORTHFIELD — The Norwich University men’s hockey team’s home-and-home exhibition series scheduled with Trinity this weekend has been canceled due to COVID-19 protocols. The Cadets finish the 2020-21 season with a 7-1 record.
AUTO RACING
Bilodeau passes
WEST HAVEN — The local stock car family is mourning one of Vermont’s rising stars.
Brandon’s Matt Bilodeau finished third in the Limited Sportsman division in 2020 at Devils Bowl Speedway, placing behind Johnny Bruno and Andy Warren. Bilodeau’s 16 starts included a feature win and four top-five finishes.
Devils’ Bowl posted the following on social media Tuesday:
“We are devastated to report the passing of Matt Bilodeau. Matt was a rising star at Devil’s Bowl Speedway, and he was ready to run for Sportsman Modified Rookie of the Year honors in 2021. Most importantly, we’ve lost one of the nicest people in the world and a young family has lost their husband and father. We will forever miss Matt’s quiet smile, his positive attitude, and his friendship.”
