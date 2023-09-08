The Burlington girls soccer team is out of the gate like a Derby favorite with a 2-0 record. And so is senior captain Brooks DeShaw.
DeShaw scored two goals in the Seahorses' 4-0 win over Stowe and Thursday night under the lights of Alumni Field, she scored three goals and had an assist in a 4-0 victory over Rutland.
Evidently, the two goals in the season opener only whetted DeShaw's appetite.
"I was hungry to score more," she said.
Rutland played the Seahorses even over the opening 10 minutes. RHS is a young and inexperienced team so the longer Burlington allowed them to stand up to them, the more confidence they would get.
That is why the first goal after the first 10:18 had elapsed was so important.
It came when DeShaw played a perfect through ball to Glenna Westbrook who gathered it right in stride and slammed it past sophomore goalkeeper Emma Grimes.
"Glenna plays the striker position well. It is great to have a friend and now a teammate up front," DeShaw said.
Rutland has a roster dotted liberally with first-year varsity players and coach Lori McClallen liked a what of what see saw from them on this night. She particularly was encouraged by the way her younger players matched the physicality of the Seahorses.
Defenders like Mackenzie Taylor, Ally Cerreta and Lanza Bellomo were not intimidated by the Seahorses when they threatened to score in the box.
"Mackenzie Taylor did a great job on defense and she is not afraid to be physical," McClallen said.
The 0-3 Rutlanders have not scored over the last two games but there are some pieces there to make that happen going forward. Ady Kinsman's booming direct kicks, for example, is a weapon that gave RHS some chances that they could not convert.
"We have got to get stronger on offense," McClallen said. "In the offensive third, we just did not execute."
Freshman Brinley Gandin threatened to pull Rutland even with a well struck shot but goalie Ava Tonizzo was able to knock it down and quickly recover it.
DeShaw cushioned the lead to 2-0 23 minutes before the half .
That seemed to ignite the Seahorses' attack. They launched shot after shot with Amelia Dion, DeShaw and Westbrook usually pulling the trigger.
DeShaw got an easy one 10 minutes before the half, scoring a play where she could practically walk the ball into the net and the score remained 3-0 at halftime.
The Seahorses threatened to add on after the half but Cerreta made a nice defensive play in the box to deter one of the more serious bids.
It was with 18:56 remaining that DeShaw got her hat trick.
Rutland pushed hard in an attempt to avert the shutout. Loretta Cooley came the closest to getting the goal and Annabelle Bridge made another strong bid to score for RHS.
"It is nice to be 2-0 but now it is just going to get tougher and tougher for us," Burlington coach Jeff Hayes said to his players.
Yes, 2-0 is nice but Rutland is experiencing the other side of soccer.
But as McClallen pointed out, it is about taking a step every day and on this night she felt her team took a significant step from the last outing, a 10-0 loss to Colchester.
Grimes took one of those steps, making some tough stops in the second half while helping to hold the Seahorses to one goal over those final 40 minutes.
Rutland will hit the road tp play Essex on Wednesday.
GIRLS SOCCER
Hazen 1, Vergennes 0
(Suspended)
HARDWICK - Caitlyn Davison was up to her old tricks again Thursday while helping the Wildcats build in early lead in a match that was eventually stopped due to lightning.
After earning a reputation for scoring clutch goals last year, the multi-sport star launched a 24-yard shot in the 10th minute and watched the ball bounce across the goal line for a 1-0 advantage.
"We had a 10-minute dream start to our season against a strong Division III opponent," Hazen coach Harry Besett said. "We cautiously settled into the game as we planned to and felt comfortable out of possession. After six minutes of feeling them out, we pushed forward and Caitlyn took a nice strike from distance that caught their keeper off-guard."
The action was halted in the 12th minute due to an incoming storm and then both teams attempted to wait things out for 90 minutes before officials decided to finish up the match at 1 p.m. Saturday.
Hazen is seeking its first winning season since 2018, but the Wildcats advanced to the finals in 2020 and finished with a 6-6 record after suffering a 4-2 championship loss to Proctor. The Commodores are four-time state champs and locked up three straight championship appearances from 2018-20.
"It was very disappointing not to be able to finish the game tonight, especially since the sun came out afterwards," Hazen coach Harry Besett said. "It was ultimately the right decision at the time though, when factoring in the amount of playing time remaining, daylight remaining and the amount of time Vergennes had ahead of them to get home."
FOOTBALL
Hartford 27, Bellows Falls 7
WHITE RIVER JCT. — Hartford quarterback Brayden Trombley had two touchdowns in the first half that allowed the Hurricanes to build a 27-7 lead by halftime but the game would not move on from there due to lightning.
The decision was made to call it an official game.
Quarterback Eli Allbee had the touchdown for Bellows Falls.
Hartford (2-0) hosts BFA-St. Albans next Friday. Bellows Falls (1-1) is at Mount Mansfield next Sunday.
Essex 7, Seawolves 0
(Suspended)
SOUTH BURLINGTON — Thursday night's football game between Essex and the Seawolves was derailed by weather with Essex leading 7-0.
It will be resumed on Sunday afternoon at 1 p.m.