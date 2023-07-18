SHELBURNE — Weather abbreviated the Vermont Golf Association’s Junior Tour Match Play Championship qualifying round on Tuesday at Kwiniaska Golf Club.
The top 16 golfers in Tuesday’s stroke play qualifying round in the the boys 15-18 year old division and boys 10-14 division and top four in the girls 15-18 division made the cut for the match play tournament, which was set for Wednesday and Thursday.
The boys 15-18 division’s qualifying round was abbreviated to nine holes.
Rutland Country Club’s Sebastian Pell, a rising junior at Rutland High, earned the No. 1 seed in the 15-18 division by shooting 1-under. Pell notched a birdie and had eight pars.
Pell’s round of 16 opponent is Vermont National’s Teddy Maynard, who shot 5-over.
Rutland Country Club’s Mattie Serafin, a rising sophomore at Mill River, shot 1-under, sinking three birdies to earn the No. 2 seed. He is set to take on No. 15 Rowan Turner, of Stowe Golf Club, who shot 5-over.
Links at Lang Farm’s Derin Suren was the third and final golfer to shoot 1-under, earning the No. 3 seed. Suren had a pair of birdies and drew No. 14 Brendan Patterson, of Sugarbush Resort, who shot 5-over.
West Bolton Golf Club’s Evan Marchessault came in at even-par in the nine-hole round. The No. 4 seed had two birdies, drawing No. 13 Bryce Terborgh, of Kwiniaska, in the round of 16. Terborgh shot 4-over.
Vermont National’s Jack McDougall took the No. 5 seed, finishing the qualifying round at 1-over. McDougall had a birdie on 8 and drew No. 12 Kyle Blanchard, of Rutland CC, in the round of 16. Blanchard came in at 3-over and had six pars.
Lakeside Golf Club’s Jaden Poirier, a Hartford High standout, grabbed the No. 6 seed, joining McDougall at 1-over. Poirier birdied the first and seventh holes, earning a date with No. 11 seed Ekwanok’s Patrick Saxe, who shot 3-over.
Hometown golfer Patrick Jack Bryan, of Kwiniaska, shot 2-over to take the lead No. 7 seed. His first round date was with Burlington Country Club’s Parker Martisus, who shot 3-over.
A pair of 2-over scores from Kwiniaska’s Cooper Guerriere and Links at Lang Farm’s Ben Peake made for the 8-9 matchup in the division.
Stowe Golf Club’s Luke Russell earned the top seed in the boys 10-14 division, shooting 3-over in Tuesday’s qualifying, which was six holes. Russell birdied the sixth hole. He earned a date with No. 16 Henry Huggett, of Kwiniaska, who shot 8-over.
The Quechee Club’s Bruce Johnson took second in qualifying, at 4-over. Johnson’s highlight was a birdie on the fourth hole. He drew No. 15 Connor Remillard, of Vermont National, who shot 8-over.
Lake Morey Country Club’s Henry Sullivan shot 4-over to take the No. 3 seed and earned a date with No. 14 Bubba Chamberlain, of Country Club of Barre, who shot 8-over.
Neshobe Golf Club’s Rowdy Malcolm nabbed the No. 4 seed at 5-over, racking up two pars. His round of 16 matchup was No. 13 Bentley Strazzula, of Stowe Golf Club, at 7-over.
Ralph Myhre Golf Course’s Brady Fallon took the No. 5 seed 5-over. He had two pars and drew No. 12 Isaiah Bowen, of Cedar Knoll, who shot 7-over.
Country Club of Barre’s Jaysen Graves was slotted in at the No. 6 seed, shooting 5-over. Graves parred a trio of holes and drew No. 11 Benjamin Gramer, of Kwiniaska, who shot 7-over.
Ekwanok’s Grayson Davis was the fourth and final golfer at 5-over in the No. 7 spot, set to take on No. 10 Ronan Duffy of Rutland, who shot 7-over.
A pair of 6-over golfers, Rutland’s Oliver Graves and Enosburg Falls’ Cody Eagle made up the 8-9 matchup.
Rutland’s Teegan Duffy took home the top-seed in the girls 15-18 division, shooting 7-over in the nine-hole qualifier. Duffy buried four pars.
Duffy’s semifinal opponent is No. 4 Addison Moulton, of Burlington, who shot 22-over.
Burlington’s Taylor Moulton took the No. 2 seed, shooting 10-over. She had a par, as did her semifinal opponent Rylee Makay, of Vermont National, who shot 14-over.
GOLF
Poirier tied for 6th
FALMOUTH, Maine — The 94th annual New England Amateur golf championship got underway on Tuesday at The Woodlands Club.
Rutland Country Club’s Garren Poirier finished the opening day at an even-par 72, good for a tie for sixth. The former Vermont Amateur and Mid-Amateur champion had two birdies and 14 pars.
Burlington Country Club’s Michael Walsh, fresh off his second-place finish at the Vermont Am, shot even-par. Walsh had two birdies and 14 pars as well.
Ekwanok Country Club’s Taylor Bellemare, a former Mid-Amateur champion, shot even-par, notching a pair of birdies and 14 pars. Manchester Country Club’s Mathew Smith was the final Vermont golfer at even-par, carding three birdies.
Barton Golf Club’s Jackson King shot 2-over in a tie for 26th. King had a trio of birdies on his card.
Newport Country Club’s Austin Giroux shot 3-over and had two birdies on the opening day.
Country Club of Barre’s Garret Cameron shot 6-over in a tie for 77th. He had four birdies, including two in a row on 17 and 18.
Ryan Porter, an 802 Golf Academy golfer who is a former Mid-Amateur champion, shot 11-over and Brattleboro Country Club’s Jacob Miller shot 24-over.