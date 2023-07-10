HOLYOKE, Mass. — The Valley Blue Sox swept a doubleheader against a North Division opponent for the second time in three days by soaring past the Upper Valley Nighthawks at McKenzie Stadium.
The Blue Sox earned a 5-4 victory in Game 1 before capping the sweep with a 4-1 win in the second game. Valley improves to 14-14 and leads the West Division by one game over the Bristol Blues. The opener was a close game throughout all seven innings, with the Blue Sox rallying back from a three-run deficit to prevail. Sean Scanlon was the starting pitcher for Valley, going four innings while allowing three runs and striking out two batters.
The Nighthawks scored one run in the top of the first inning on a double and added two more runs in the top of the second inning. The Blue Sox scored in the bottom of the second inning a one-run double from Zach Ketterman. Matt Bergevin scored on the play, closing the gap to 3-1. Valley added two more runs to tie the game in the bottom of the third, thanks to one-run singles from AJ Guerrero and Matt Bergevin.
The Blue Sox wasted no time taking the lead in the bottom of the fourth inning. Ketterman hit a towering solo shot over the right field wall to make it a 4-3 game. It was the first home run hit by a Blue Sox player at home this season. The third baseman wind up going 2-for-3 with two RBIs in the contest.
Terry Murray relieved Scanlon in the top of the fifth inning, pitching two innings and allowing one unearned run while striking out two batters. The Nighthawks rallied to tie the game at 2-2 in the top of the sixth after two straight errors by the Blue Sox.
Zach Cameron pitched a scoreless frame in the top of the seventh, setting the state for the victory in the bottom of the seventh. AJ Guerrero hit a double to put runners on second and third with one out. EJ Kreutzmann hit a ground ball down the third base line, allowing Jeff Pierantoni to score for his team’s second walk-off victory of the season.
The Nighthawks got on the board first again in the second game following a sacrifice fly in the top of the second inning. But the Blue Sox pitching was rock solid, with Valley pitchers allowing one run off five hits. Dillon Ryan started the game for Valley, pitching three innings and allowing one run while striking out two batters.
Michael Weidinger relieveed Ryan in the top of the fourth inning. He pitched two shutout innings and struck out five batters.
The Blue Sox scored all of their runs on two hits in the bottom of the fifth inning. Efrain Correa Jr. was hit by a pitch, Will Gale singled and newcomer Jack Power walked to load the bases with no outs.
Pierantoni and Eliot Dix both hit RBI fielder’s choices to give Valley the lead. The team added two more insurance runs off a one-run single from Guerrero and a throwing error from Upper Valley.
Jason Arrigo relieved Weidinger to close out the game for Valley. Arrigo’s curveball was ranked third in the league in RPM. The right-hander struck out three batters over two scoreless innings to earn the save.
Guerrero wound up going 2-for-3 in the second game. Teammate Will Gale was 2-for-2 with a walk and a stolen base.
BASEBALL
Sanford 11, Keene 6
KEENE, N.H. – The Sanford Mainers belted three home runs to overpower the SwampBats on Saturday night.
Cal Hewett led off the game with a single against Keene pitcher Francisco Sanchez. He advanced to third base on a stolen base that turned into more as the ball kicked into center field, allowing Hewett to move over to third. Matt Polk drove in his teammate with a sacrifice fly to put the Mainers ahead 1-0. Two batters after Polk, Logan Poteet kept the inning alive with a two-out single. Jeremiah Jenkins took the first two pitches he saw for balls before blasting the ball over the center field fence for a 364-foot home run that led to a 3-0 lead.
Devin Russell added a home run of his an inning later to make it 4-0. It was a case of deja vu for Russell when he came to the plate again in the fourth inning. The New Jersey native recorded his second opposite-field solo homer of the game to give his team a 5-0 advantage.
The Mainers resorted to small ball in the fifth inning after a leadoff walk to Hewett, who recorded his second and third stolen bases of the game to get to third. A single by Devan Bade was enough to put the sixth run of the game on the board for Sanford.
Mainers pitcher Ryan Dee eventually ran into trouble after stranding four runners through the first four innings. A leadoff walk to Matt Brown-Eiring and a one-out walk to Tony Livermore gave Keene its best chance to score on the night. After Dee recorded the second out, Devin Taylor reached base on an error that allowed Brown-Eiring to cross home plate.
That error, which was charged to Polk, kept the inning alive. And after another walk to load the bases, Dee allowed a two-run single to Jackson Owen. Owen’s single was the end of the night for Dee, and reliever Nick Thompson got out of the jam. Dee wound up allowing five hits over four-plus innings.
Sanford answered a half-inning later by extending its lead back to six runs with a three-run frame of its own. Cam Johnson led off the inning with a single and Russell followed with a walk. Kevin Skagerlind loaded the bases with a single before Hewett drove in Johnson with a sacrifice fly. One batter later, Polk made up for his error with a two-run single that drove in Russell and Skagerlind.
Skagerlind led off the eighth inning with a double before coming around to score on a wild pitch. But SwampBats made things interesting against pitcher Michael Simes, as four straight players reached base on a combination of two hit batters and two walks. Ramses Cordova came in to score on the second walk. Evan Goforth scored on a wild pitch before Jordan Smith added another un on a sacrifice fly by Brayden Horton.
Sanford added one in the ninth, as Skagerlind missed a home run by a matter of feet. But his double was good enough to drive in Johnson. Reliever Jake Poindexter finished things off in the ninth inning to help his squad capture its fourth straight road victory.
MEN’S LACROSSE
McDougall shifts roles
CASTLETON — After 12 seasons at the helm of the Vermont State University Castleton men’s lacrosse program, Bo McDougall is stepping down to pursue a new role as the Assistant Director of Alumni Engagement for the university, said Castleton Director of Athletics Tim Barrett.
“Leading the men’s lacrosse program for the past 12 years has been one of the great joys of my life,” said McDougall. “I’m grateful to each and every one of my former student-athletes, and their families, for entrusting me to play a role in their lives. I thank each of them for playing an equally important role in mine.”
McDougall won 93 games over his Castleton coaching career. His seven seasons of 10 or more wins make him the winningest coach in Castleton lacrosse’s storied history. He patrolled the sidelines for two North Atlantic Conference Championships-2012 and 2014-and was named NAC Coach of the Year three times: 2012, 2013 and 2018. His 2013 squad that went 15-4 holds the program record for single-season victories, and he coached one of the highest-scoring individuals in NCAA Division III history in Zach Davidson.
WOMEN’S SOCCER
Rogues 1, Fusion 0
BRISTOL, R.I. — The Vermont Fusion fell in its regular season finale, 1-0, to the Rhode Island Rogues on Saturday.
Jaydah Bedoya had the game’s lone goal for the Rogues, assisted by Camryn Thompson.