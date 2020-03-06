BURLINGTON — The top-seeded Burlington-Colchester Sea Lakers erased an early two-goal deficit to eliminate No. 4 Harwood, 4-2, during Friday’s Division I girls hockey semifinal.
Ruby Wool assisted Brynn Coughlin for a pair of third-period goals in the victory.
Harwood’s Clara Griffin scored on an assist from Kailie French 1:20 into the first period. Reese Clatyon doubled the lead three minutes later on assists by Louisa Thomsen and Rachel Fernandez. Meghan Lehoullier scored for BHS-Colchester 10:44 into the first period. Teammate Madison Chagnon served up the equalizer with 54 seconds left in the second period.
Harwood committed interference and cross-checking infractions during the opening five minutes of the third period. Goalie Courtney Rocheleau made 12 saves for BHS-Colchester. She stopped five shots in the first period, five in the second and two in the third. Harwood goalie Kaylee Thayer (41 saves) blocked 15 shots in the first period, 15 in the second and 11 in the third.
BHS-Colchester (20-1-1) will face either No. 2 BFA St. Albans (17-3-1) or No. 3 Essex (14-7) in Monday’s 8 p.m. final at UVM’s Gutterson Field House. Harwood ends the season at 14-6-2.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Thetford 58, Bellows Falls 41
THETFORD — Grace Davis (18 points), Casey MacVeagh (14 points) and Emma Colby (10 points) paced the third-seeded Panthers, who locked up a berth to the Barre Aud for the ninth straight season.
Kelsey Smith and Lily MacVeagh scored six points apiece in the Division III quarterfinal victory. Halle Dickerson (17 points) and Taylor Goodell (11 points) led the way for the No. 6 Terriers (16-6).
Bellows Falls made a trio of 3-pointers and was 16 of 24 from the foul line. Thetford connected on four 3-pointers and converted 10 of 24 free-throw attempts. The Panthers led 21-11 after one quarter, 34-25 after two and 48-39 after three. Thetford (19-3) will play No. 2 Windsor (19-3) in Thursday’s 8:15 p.m. semifinal at the Barre Aud.
“We jumped out early, but Bellows Falls did not go away and they closed it to 43-39 late in the third quarter,” Thetford coach Eric Ward said. “We were able to hold them to two points in the fourth while regaining control of the game. This was the perfect quarterfinal game leading up to the semifinals next Thursday. The girls have done a great job to get back to the Aud. We will have some good practices next week preparing for our next challenge. But first we will go to the Aud on Saturday to help our boys program as they attempt to win their second straight state championship.”
Oxbow 39, Peoples 38
HYDE PARK — Alexa Kosakowski hit the game-winning foul shot in the final seconds Friday, lifting the No. 5 Olympians past the No. 4 Wolves in Division III quarterfinal action.
“We had possession with about 28 seconds left,” Oxbow coach Barry Emerson said. “We ran a little bit of a stall offense and we released the basketball with six seconds left. We kicked to the corner and Alexa took a shot and was fouled. It put her to the line and she put us up with 1.6 seconds left. And on the second one, no one touched the ball after a missed shot. I had my girls off the free-throw line and their girls just let it bounce. They inbounded and got a last-second shot off, but it wasn’t anywhere near the basket.”
Emma Parkin scored 13 points for Oxbow and teammate Melanie Neil finished with 11 points after going 5 of 6 from the line in the fourth quarter. Tiffany Longmoore chipped in with seven during the victory. Mychaela Watson (10 points) and Shelby Wells (eight points) led the way for PA (18-4). Oxbow trailed 8-7 after the first quarter. The Olympians led 16-13 entering the break and were in front 27-25 at the start of the fourth quarter.
“I don’t know how many lead changes there were today,” Emerson said. “But these girls are up for the challenge, no matter what it is. We’re going to the No. 4 seed, 17-3, and that’s never a good environment for you. But I have to give a shout-out to the Oxbow fans. We had almost as many fans there as they did.”
Oxbow (17-5) will play No. 1 Lake Region (20-2) in Thursday’s 6:30 p.m. semifinal at the Barre Aud.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
North Country 53, Spaulding 39
NEWPORT — The No. 2 Falcons used an 11-3 run in the third quarter to defuse the No. 7 Crimson Tide’s comeback bid during Friday’s Division II quarterfinal.
Riann Fortin was unstoppable for NCU, scoring a team-high 16 points. Sarah Guertin tallied seven of her nine points in the fourth quarter for the Falcons. Grace Giroux contributed eight points, 10 rebounds, six assists and six steals in the victory, while teammate Mckenna Marsh also scored eight points.
Sage MacAuley (15 points) set the tone for Spaulding. Sam Donahue (seven points), Aliza Lindley (six points) and Josie Diego (five points) were also strong for the Tide (10-2).
Natalie Folland made a foul shot for a 1-0 lead and Doanhue knocked down a corner 3-pointer. Riann Fortin gave the Falcons an early boost with a layup and three straight foul shots. Donahue set up MacAuley for a 3-pointer and a 7-5 lead before Giroux assisted Emma Fortin with three minutes left in the first half. Lindley made a 3-pointer from the right side before the Falcons ended the first quarter with a last-second putback.
MacAuley kick-started the second-quarter with a steal and a layup in transition. The freshman guard capped the three-point play from the line and added another foul shot for a 14-9 lead. The Crimson Tide inched ahead 16-10 and took a high-speed charge to negate a possible North Country basket.
Giroux scored three unanswered points to make it a one-possession game. Fortin went 1 of 2 from the line, but Lindley buried another 3 a few seconds later to make it 19-14. Guertin scored a weak-side layup following a scramble under the basket, shaving the deficit to 19-16. Spaulding was called for a technical foul entering the final minute and Giroux made both free-throw attempts, closing the gap to 19-18. MacAuley refused to let North Country pull ahead by going 2 of 2 from the line. Following another basket by Riann Fortin, Spaulding headed into the break with a 21-20 lead.
Riann Fortin pushed NCU in front 24-21 at the start of the third quarter. MacAuley responded with a fast-break layup, only to watch Riann Fortin score again for a 26-23 cushion. MacAuley made a foul shot entering the final two minutes of the third quarter. A 3-pointer and a layup by Marsh pushed NCU in front 31-24 before the start of the final quarter.
Diego opened the final stanza with a quick basket. North Country fired back with a 3-pointer and a fast-break layup to go up 36-26. MacAuley went 2 of 2 from the line and Donahue made another 3-pointer, keeping things close at 36-29. The Falcons dropped in another long-range shot at the other end for a 39-32 advantage. The Tide went 0-of-2 from the line and then an old-fashioned three-point play by Marsh extended the lead to 42-32. Guertin offset a pair of Tide foul shots by scoring three points in a 30-second window. Giroux set up Riann Fortin in the open court and then Giroux went 2 of 2 at the line for a 49-35 advantage.
North Country (17-5) will play No. 3 Harwood (18-3) or No. 6 Mount Abraham (15-6) in Wednesday’s 8:15 p.m. semifinal at the Barre Aud.
