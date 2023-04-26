ST. ALBANS - Control issues plagued defending baseball champion Spaulding from start to finish Tuesday, resulting in an 18-3 loss to BFA-St. Albans.
The Bobwhites handed the Crimson Tide their first loss of the season and snapped a 20-game winning streak by the Granite City squad that dated back to the third game of the 2022 schedule. Winning pitcher Carson Neveau issued three walks and struck out two batters while allowing five hits over four-plus innings.
"Carson Neveau pitched a great game," Spaulding coach Dan Kiniry said.
Eight players made appearances on the mound for the Tide during the five-inning contest. The Bobwhites only connected for two hits, but they capitalized on 21 walks to turn things into a rout.
"We couldn't find the plate," coach Kiniry said.
Dylan Bachand belted a home run for Spaulding, which falls to 3-1. BFA-St. Albans (2-1) will host Rice at 4:30 p.m. Thursday. Spaulding will travel to play Mount Abraham at 11 a.m. Saturday.
"We need to regroup quickly and prepare for Saturday against Mt. Abraham," coach Kiniry said.
BASEBALL
Essex 7, U-32 1
ESSEX - The Raiders connected for three singles and a double Tuesday, but the defending Division I champs made the most of a few U-32 errors and steadily increased their lead in the middle innings to secure a comfortable victory.
The teams were tied at 1-1 following two innings and then the Hornets closed out the fourth inning with a 3-1 advantage. Essex extended its lead to 6-1 in the fifth inning before adding one final insurance run in the bottom of the sixth. The Raiders were poised to make things interesting in the top of the seventh before stranding three runners on base.
"We played a good game, all things considered," U-32 coach Geoff Green said. "We executed almost all of our plays on defense. But the plays we didn’t make were the difference-makers and turned what could have been a 3-1 game into a 7-1 game. We had the bases loaded in the last inning. So if we had played a little bit cleaner throughout, the end of the game has a much different feel."
Peter Cioffi doubled for the Raiders, while teammates Aiden Boyd (one RBI), Sawyer Mislak and Max Scribner added singles.
Losing pitcher Dom Concessi gave up eight hits and three earned runs during four-plus innings. He issued zero walks and struck out one batter. Boyd finished up on the mound for U-32.
"Dom pitched an excellent game and got a lot of weak contact by mixing up his pitch selection," Green said. "We have a lot of new faces on our pitching staff, so it was great to see him step up and show he can pitch effectively against a Division I lineup."
Essex (1-3) will travel to play Colchester at 4:30 p.m. Thursday. U-32 (1-2) will host Hartford the same day.
Hazen 4, Peoples 1
HARDWICK - Payback was an oh-so-sweet affair for the Wildcats during Tuesday's victory over the Wolves in a rematch of the 2022 Division III final.
Hazen scored three in the top of the sixth to build a four-run lead and then slammed the door on PA's late comeback attempt.
Coach Spencer Howard's squad avenged last year's 9-0 championship loss to PA, which is the two-time defending D-III champ and will jump up to D-II for playoffs later this spring.
Winning pitcher Lyle Rooney gave up one hit, issued six walks and struck out three batters over six innings. Teammate Tyler Rivard went 1-for-3 and drove in a run, while James Montgomery was 1-for-2 in the victory.
Ben Alekson went 1-for-2 at the plate for PA and took the loss on the mound. He gave up one run and recorded seven strikeouts over four-plus innings.
Hazen (3-0) will host Northfield at 11 a.m. Saturday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.