The 43rd Annual Bear Swamp Run will take place at 9 a.m. Saturday, with the 5.7-mile course to start outside the Rumney School in Middlesex.
Race-day registration and bib pickup will be available from 8-8:45 a.m. The cost to run is $10 and awards will be presented to overall female and male champion plus the first two finishers in each age division.
The top three male racers last year were 27-year-old Waterbury runner George Aitken (38 minutes, 24 seconds), 46-year-old Williston athlete Tim Richmond (38:24) and 35-year-old Bethel competitor Willaim White (38:29).
Leading he way on the women's side were 41-year-old Stowe racer Kelly Hadiaris (43:38), 35-year-old Montpelier runner Shannon Salembier (47:22) and 17-year-old Calais harrier Ella Bradley (49:21). For more information, email Tim Noonan at carrnoonan@comcast.net.
Later this CVR will sponsor the Barre Heritage Festival 5K Trail Race. The 9 a.m. event will take place July 30 along the trails of the Barre Town Forest.
Participant will follow primarily single-track trails through the historic Barre Granite Quarries. Terrain is wooded and rocky with lots of roots. Walkers are also encouraged to participate. Awards will be given to overall winners and age-group winners. For more information: email Jackie Jancaitis at jacqueline.jancaitis@rehabgym.com.
MEN'S SOCCER
Vermont 3, Boston City 1
Black Rock 1, Vermont 0
The Vermont Green FC played twice in the past five days and went through some highs and lows.
Norwegian standout Eythor Bjorgolfsson headed in a cross during the second minute and scored again in the 68th minute to spark a 3-1 victory over Boston City FC in front of 1,451 fans at Virtue Field in Burlington. Mark O'Neill found the back of the net in the 48th minute during the win.
Vermont had a quick turnaround before facing Black Rock FC on Wednesday in Lake Placid, N.Y. Black Rock pulled ahead in the 49th minute and was unstoppable defensively while locking up a 1-0 victory.
The Green FC (6-4-1) are currently fourth in the Northeast Division of the United Soccer League 2 standings. Leading the way are the Seacoast United Phantoms (10-1-1), Western Mass. Pioneers (9-2) and Boston City FC (7-5). Sitting near the bottom of the heap are Black Rock FC (6-6-1), AC Connecticut (4-6-1), Boston Bolts (3-7-1), Blackwatch Rush (2-7-1) and Pathfinder FC (1-10).
Vermont will travel to play the Rush at 7 p.m. Sunday in Albany, N.Y.
COLLEGE GOLF
NU schedule unveiled
NORTHFIELD – The Norwich University men's golf team's rebirth season is set to get underway this fall as the Cadets prepare for an eight-match schedule.
This is the first season that Norwich has fielded a golf team since 1999. Golf and rifle will be the two new sports offered at Norwich during the 2022-23 seasons.
The Cadets golf team will begin its season Sept. 1 when the Cadets travel to Stowe Country club for the NVU-Johnson Invitational. Norwich will revisit an old competition from the 1999 season by traveling to the Duke Nelson Invitational hosted by Middlebury at the Ralph Myhre Golf Course from Sept. 10-11.
Norwich will host NVU-Johnson, Castleton and Middlebury in the inaugural Tony Mariano Vermont Invitational on Sept. 16. The Cadets will compete against Westfield State the following week before entering the Castleton Invitational, which will take place Sept. 24-25 at Rutland Country Club.
The Blazer Invitational will be held Oct. 1-2 before Emmanuel will host the Cadets for the EC Invite on Oct. 6 at the George Wright Golf Course in Hyde Park, Mass. The fall schedule will wrap up Oct. 10-11.with the Great Northeast Athletic Conference Championship hosted by Saint Joseph's at the Biddeford-Saco Country Club.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.