MANCHESTER - The No. 2 Burr & Burton girls hockey team survived one of its toughest tests of the season while skating to Wednesday's 3-2 overtime victory over No. 7 U-32 during Division II quarterfinal action.
Kaelin Downey tucked-away the game-winner 6:37 into the extra period for BBA. Caitlyn Fielder and Emily Tringe scored for the Raiders and teammate Addie Croteau made 43 saves in goal.
"The girls played great tonight and left everything on the ice," BBA coach Larry Smith said. "Burr Burton is a well-coached team. We played well and just didn’t finish when we needed to. Hats off to Addie Croteau: I thought she played very well in net tonight and kept us in the game when needed."
Downey opened the scoring 1:18 into the first period on assists by Mia Paligo and Skylar Smith.Tringe sent a shot off the post early in the second period and followed up the rebound to cash in on a backhand effort, evening the score at 1-1.
The Bulldogs regained the lead with Carmella Livingston scored 6:33 into the second period. Gabby Cruickshank assisted Fielder six seconds into a power play to make it a 2-2 contest with 4:37 left in the middle period.
U-32 ends the season at 7-13-1. Burr & Burton (16-3-2) will face either No. 6 Rice (7-10-3) or the No. 3 Kingdom Blades (16-4) in the semifinals.
"Caitlyn played well tonight in her last U-32 game," Smith said. "She finishes her career with 134 points."
BOYS HOCKEY
Stowe 3, Rutland 1
RUTLAND - Woody Reichelt scored twice Wednesday to lead the No. 5 Raiders past No. 4 Rutland during Division II quarterfinal action.
"Rutland is well-coached and plays a defensive style that hindered our ability to produce odd-man rushes," Stowe coach Jon Grace said. "They back-check well and they hit the crossbar in the third period, which would have tied the game. Sometimes you just get the bounces. We executed our game plan well, which allowed us to save some legs in the third. Our players are very coachable, which provides us flexibility to count on them to execute difficult systems.
Reichelt opened the scoring with 4:49 left in the first period on an assist from Ashton Tibbits. Rutland equalized 87 seconds later when Will Alexander set up Griffin Melen for a goal. Reichelt scored another go-ahead goal with 1:28 left in the first period for a 2-1 lead.
Aaron Lepikko assisted by Reichelt for an empty-net goal with 47 seconds left in the third period. Stowe goalie Liam Newhouse finished with 19 saves, while Rutland's Noah Bruttemesso stopped 14 shots.
"Liam Newhouse played well," Grace said. "He saw quite a bit of action in the third and he was able to keep them at one goal. Woody Reichelt also had a top-notch performance. He put on a show in the first period, which put us up one goal going into the second. I also thought Ashton Tibbits played extraordinary. We ask Ashton to play a defensive style and he delivers game in and game out. I am proud of where we are at."
Rutland ends the season at 15-7. Stowe (15-7) will travel to play No. 1 Mount Mansfield (20-2) for a 5 p.m. semifinal Saturday. The Cougars skated to a 5-2 victory over the Raiders on Feb. 11.
"We have a tough game on Saturday as we face the No. 1 seed," Grace said. "But we are a tough team to beat and I wouldn't have it any other way this time of year."
Essex 6, Spaulding 2
ESSEX - The No. 2 Hornets scored five unanswered goals in the final period to avoid an upset against the No. 7 Crimson Tide during Wednesday's Division I quarterfinal.
Spaulding wraps up the season at 4-12-3. Essex (13-4-1)will face either No. 6 BFA-St. Albans (6-12-1) or No. 3 Colchester (10-4-5) in the semifinals.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Twinfield 64, Proctor 56
PLAINFIELD - Tej Stewart (25 points), Meles Gouge (15 points and Sam Russell (13 points) guided the No. 6 Trojans past the No. 11 Phantoms during Wednesday's Division IV playdown.
"It was a tremendous effort," Twinfield coach Chris Hudson said. "Tonight we played for 24 minutes. We kind of stop playing in the fourth quarter and had some lapses on the defensive end. Give Proctor credit: they didn’t quit and they made some tough shots. I'm super proud of these young guys. They could have folded but they gutted it out. I'm proud of or growth."
The Phantoms were led by Carter Crossmon (17 points) and Aaron Brock (13 points).
"We did a good job on Crossmon," Hudson said. "He had zero points in the first half."
Twinfield kicked off the season with a 61-56 victory over the Phantoms during the Bob Abrahamson Tournament. The Trojans had to put forth their best effort in the rematch after Proctor hit five 3-pointers in the final quarter.
Proctor ends the season at 8-13. Twinfield (11-9) will face No. 3 Danville (15-6) in Saturday's 2 p.m. quarterfinal. Danville faced a difficult playdown challenge during a 62-57 victory over No. 14 West Rutland. The Bears earned a regular-season sweep over the Trojans by prevailing 58-50 and 74-41 during back-to-back games three weeks ago.
North Country 83, U-32 33
NEWPORT - The No. 3 Falcons left nothing to chance while rolling to their 14th straight victory during Wednesday's Division II playdwon victory over the No. 14 Raiders.
Jordan Driver (24 points), Cooper Brueck (18 points), Haiden Chilafoux (11 points) and Hayden Boivin (10 points) all reached double figures in the winning effort. Caelan Zeilenga, Luke Page and Ed Sayers led the way for the Raiders, who wrap up the season at 5-16. North Country (19-2) will travel to play No. 6 Mount St. Joseph (13-7) for Friday's 7 p.m. quarterfinal.
