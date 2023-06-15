With the state championship weekend in the rear view mirror, some of the best Vermont high school senior baseball players will represent the Green Mountain State in the annual Twin State Baseball Classic.
Eighteen of the state’s elite will play against New Hampshire’s finest in a pair of all-star games set to be held on Saturday, June 24 at Norwich University’s Garrity Field in Northfield.
The Vermont Baseball Coaches Association announced the 2023 roster on Thursday.
The 2023 Vermont roster: Jamison Nystrom, Bellows Falls; Evan Dennis, Blue Mountain; Trevor Greene, Burr and Burton Academy; Chris Robinson, CVU; Malakai Callahan, Matai Callahan, Colchester; Tyler Rivard, Hazen; Austin Wheeler, Lyndon Institute; Owen Pinaud, Mount Mansfield; Evan Gorton, Milton; Connor Hannan, Josh Worthington, Mount Anthony; Jordan Beayon, Otter Valley; Evan Lamothe, South Burlington; Trevor Arsenault, Danny Kiniry, Spaulding; Shane Starr, U-32; Eli Duprey, Vergennes.
The Vermont coaches are Essex’s Tim Root, Otter Valley’s Mike Howe, Spaulding’s Dan Kiniry and Woodstock’s Jason Tarleton.
The Green Mountain State’s squad is made up of student-athletes and coaches from 15 different high schools. The New Hampshire roster will be finalized and announced soon.
First pitch of game one of a pair of seven-inning contests is at 10 a.m., preceded by brief pregame ceremonies. Admission to the twin-bill is free.
Vermont took two from New Hampshire at Garrity Field in 2022, as the classic returned to the diamond after a three-year absence. Prior to the Vermont sweep, there have been four doubleheader splits in six classics, with nine games decided by two runs or less, since returning in its current format in 2015.
WOMEN’S GOLF
Vermont places 2nd
AUBURN, Maine — The 2023 Women’s Tri-State Matches wrapped up on Wednesday at Martindale Country Club.
The event pits some of the best golfers from Vermont, Maine and New Hampshire against each other.
Maine pulled out a close victory with 157 points across the two-day tournament. Vermont had 153 points and New Hampshire had 95.
In the match against Maine, Vermont got wins from Dana Cassidy, Trish Wade, Jennifer Shaw, Mary Jane Shomo, Ann Oday, Kristin Mahoney, Terry Boyce, Denise Barnard, Josie Herrera, Jennifer Farrington, Jennifer Steck, Marybeth Menduni and Linda Jane Parson.
In the match against New Hampshire, Vermont got wins from Cassidy, Wade, Shaw, Rhonda Colvard, Susan Rand, Amy Butcher, Shomo, Deidre Mahler, Oday, Mahoney, Ashley Bond, Donna Mazut, Christine Johnson, Jo Allsopp, Cheryl Hoar, Farrington, Steck, Menduni and Parson.