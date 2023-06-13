The North-South Senior Softball Games will be held June 30 and July 1.
The high school all-star event will feature three games. The teams will play two games on June 30 at 4 and 6 p.m. and the next day there will be a game at 11 a.m.
The Hanover Lions “Byrne Cup” Twin State All-Star Lacrosse Games take place at Hanover High School in New Hampshire on June 24 with the best high school seniors from Vermont and New Hampshire facing off. The women’s game will be at 12:30 p.m. with the men playing at 3 p.m.
There is no North-South game for high school baseball but the Vermont senior baseball players will have their Twin State clash with New Hampshire on Saturday, June 24 at Norwich University.
The summer high school all-star scene for soccer will also be at Hanover High School on July 15 for the Lions Twin State Soccer Cup.
The best seniors in Vermont will be showcased against their New Hampshire counterparts with the women’s game beginning at 1 p.m. and the men’s scheduled for 4 p.m.
The Shrine Maple Sugar Bowl, the annual football classic, will take place Aug. 5. The game will be played at Castleton University with the earliest kickoff (11:30 a.m.) since the game made its debut in 1954.
BOYS LACROSSE
SB 14, Middlebury 6
BURLINGTON — The top-seeded South Burlington boys lacrosse team bested Middlebury 14-6 in the Division I state championship game on Friday at Virtue Field.
It was the Wolves’ first state championship since 2012.
Hartford 7, MAU 6
NORTHFIELD — The top-seeded Hartford boys lacrosse team survived a tough challenge from No. 3 Mount Anthony to win the Division II state championship 7-6 on Saturday at Norwich University.
The Hurricanes finished the season a perfect 18-0.
GIRLS LACROSSE
BBA 15, CVU 14
BURLINGTON — Burr and Burton Academy girls lacrosse talked a lot about believing in themselves this spring. So when the Bulldogs allowed the game-tying goal in Saturday’s Division I championship game against CVU with just 2.5 seconds remaining – sending the game into overtime – their confidence didn’t waver.
Instead, senior captain Paige Samuelson delivered the championship-winning play in double overtime, chasing down a ground ball, moving to her left and tucking a shot behind CVU goalie Clare Stackpole-McGrath for the golden goal. The senior attack’s clutch play clinched BBA’s first state championship since 2010 as the Bulldogs outlasted CVU in an instant classic.
It’s a moment Samuelson won’t soon forget.
“It feels incredible.” she said.
Most team’s wouldn’t be able to recover from a gut-punch as big as the Marlie Cartwright last-second goal to force overtime. The Bulldogs proved on Saturday they’re not most teams.
The Redhawks won the draw control to begin overtime, further tipping the momentum in their favor. Sophomore midfielder Bibi Frechette drew a foul inside the crease midway through the extra period, setting up a free-position. Goalie Mazie Rukat needed to come up with the stop to extend BBA’s season, and the junior goalie delivered when it mattered most.
Frechette charged at the cage as BBA defenders Emilia de Jounge and Delana Underwood provided pressure from either side. The CVU midfielder still managed a clean look, but Rukat deflected the chance and BBA scooped the ground ball to gain possession.
It was a rocky start for the BBA defense as CVU jumped out to a 4-1 lead in the opening five minutes of action and threatened to pull away. The Redhawks pressured Rukat early with direct, hard shots that found their way into the back of the net. That could have easily knocked her off her game. She didn’t let that happen.
“When it counted, she stayed right in there and made the saves we needed down the end,” Stefanak said, describing her overtime free-position save as “insane.”
Sadie Stefanak got the offense started with a pair of goals midway through the first half, trimming BBA’s deficit to 4-3. Stackpole-McGrath was difficult to beat all afternoon, finishing with 11 saves, but BBA found success attacking the lower portion of the net. That began with Stefanak’s score where she pump-faked high, drawing the CVU goalie up and creating an angle for the BBA junior to deliver a low shot into the cage for the score. The BBA junior beat the goalie with a shot at the ankles on an 8-meter shot in the second half to complete her hat trick.
The BBA offensive success translated into an improved defense, as it held CVU scoreless for a crucial 11 minute stretch midway through the first half. Brooke Weber followed Stefanak’s scores with one of her own, spinning off a CVU defender and evening things at four with just over 12 minutes remaining in the first half.
“This team was resilient enough to combat going down early and letting them back in and tying it up,” coach Stefanak said.
Part of that drive to succeed was generated from the heartbreak suffered on the same stage last year, losing a one goal game to BFA St. Albans in the 2022 Division I state championship game on Virtue Field. Instead of running from the past, BBA chose to embrace it.
“We talked about exercising a lot of the skeletons and ghosts this year,” BBA coach Ken Stefanak said.
The Redhawks retook the lead, 5-4, on Frechette’s first of two goals in the game, but they would hold that advantage for less than three minutes as BBA answered on a Lissa King goal. The freshman was moving away from the cage, but still found a shooting lane and delivered a beautiful top-shelf score. That kickstarted a 4-0 BBA run to close the half, including two more from Weber as BBA took an 8-5 lead into halftime.
Both sides traded scores in the first 10 minutes of the second half. CVU was the first to put together a run in the second half, scoring on back-to-back possessions midway through the period. Cartwright started the mini surge and Tess Everett added a score on the following possession. Just like that, CVU was back within two, trailing 11-9 with more than 13 minutes left.
Cartwright scored again to bring CVU within one but Samuelson (game-high five goals) delivered a timely score less than a minute later, converting an iso opportunity and making it 12-10 in favor of the Bulldogs.
BBA scored two of the next three goals to extend its lead to three, but CVU refused to go quietly. Frechette and Stella Dooley scored less than a minute apart, making it 14-13 Bulldogs and under five minutes on the clock.
Both teams had chances in the final minutes, including a point-blank shot by Cartwright with under two minutes remaining that Rukat was able to block. It appeared as though the Bulldogs were going to run the clock and seal their championship in regulation after that save, but CVU forced a turnover with 30 seconds remaining and called a timeout seven seconds later.
Cartwright drew a foul on the ensuing possession, and bounced in the game-tying score with 2.5 seconds left.
The Bulldogs didn’t let it deter them, and the result is the program’s first ever Division I championship victory.
“It’s just a great feeling,” coach Stefanak said. “I’ve been with a lot of these girls since the first, second and third grade. I’ve been coaching many of them for a lot of years, and it’s the culmination of all that (hard work).”
BASEBALL
CVU 6, MAU 0
BURLINGTON — The top-seeded CVU baseball team earned its third Division I title since 2019, beating No. 3 Mount Anthony 6-0 on Saturday at Centennial Field.
Travis Stroh had a three-run home run that pushed the Redhawks’ lead to six in the second inning. Stephen Rickert took a no-hitter into the fifth inning before MAU’s Colby Granger broke it up.
BM 9, Arlington 0
BURLINGTON — Evan Dennis keyed the top-seeded Blue Mountain baseball team in its 9-0 Division IV state championship win against No. 6 Arlington on Saturday at Centennial Field.
Dennis threw a one-hit shutout and struck out 18 batters to lead the Bucks to the championship.
Thetford 6, WRV 0
BURLINGTON — The No. 3 seed Thetford Academy baseball team shut out No. 5 White River Valley 6-0 in the Division III state championship game on Saturday at Centennial Field.
It was the Panthers’ first state title in 37 years.
Xander Oshoniyi took a no-hitter into the seventh, but it was broken up by a Ty Couture single.
Peoples 7, Milton 6
BURLINGTON — The No. 4 seed Peoples Academy baseball team inched out a 7-6 win against No. 6 Milton to claim the Division II state title on Friday night at Centennial Field.
The championship was the third in a row for the Wolves, who won their previous two state titles in Division III.
SOFTBALL
Blue Mt. 17,
West Rutland 6
CASTLETON — Blue Mountain hit the ball so hard in the Bucks’ victory over West Rutland in Saturday’s Division IV state championship game, it reminded Westside coach Laurie Serrani of her own offense she had been watching throughout the season.
“They did what we usually do,” Serrani said.
“We just got outhit but it was a good season.”
The Bucks sprayed 12 base hits around Castleton University’s beautiful park, many of the extra-base variety. Lauren Joy had a home run, Karli Blood, Kyra Nelson and Kaylee Hamlett had doubles and Felicity Sulham a triple.
Much of the game was played in a steady rain and West Rutland pitcher Aubrey Beaulieu was having difficulty gripping the ball. She issued a dozen walks which made all of the Bucks’ hitting hurt all the more.
“It was hard. I was always asking for another ball,” said Nelson, who went the distance for the victory, walking six herself.
Blood led the Bucks’ hit parade by going 3-for-5 and driving in four runs. She also scored three.
Hamlett was 3-for-3 with three RBIs, Joy went 2-for-4 with three RBIs and Sulham had a base hit and knocked in three runs.
The victory was all the sweeter for the Bucks because it came against a West Rutland team that had dealt them a loss in the Division IV state championship basketball game at Barre Auditorium.
“We lost that championship in basketball so this was a great way to end the school year,” Blood said.
Emma Sevigny, playing her final game for Westside, led the team with two hits.
Serrani was happy with the defensive effort that included a terrific diving catch by Bella Coombs in center field and a good game behind the plate by Samara Raiche who picked a runner off third.
“I think our team has really stepped up on offense,” Blood said.
“We beat a good team today, the No. 1 seed. We didn’t know what to expect because we don’t see these teams.”
The Bucks built a 4-0 lead over the first two innings highlighted by Joy’s two-run homer over the left field fence.
But then, West Rutland did what it has been noted for all season — erasing deficits with some lusty hitting and a big inning. The Golden Horde scored five times in the third to take the lead.
Sevigny and Kennah Wright-Chapman had base hits and then Camryn Williams had a two-run triple to ignite the rally.
When the inning was over, the Golden Horde was sitting atop a 5-4 lead.
That was short-lived. The Bucks scored three in the fourth to take a 7-5 lead and never trailed again.
Blue Mountain was hardly done. The Bucks scored four in the fifth and six in the sixth to salt the game away.
It was a tough exit for the Horde’s only two seniors Arianna Coombs and Sevigny.
But they were part of a collection of athletes that had done something very special at Westside, winning two straight state crowns in basketball and one in softball in 2022.
It was Blue Mountain’s third state title in softball and first since 2015. The No. 3 Bucks finished the spring 15-3 and the top-seeded Horde at 15-4.
“It would have been awesome to win today but we had a great season,” Serrani said.
But the most awesome thing of all was the feeling the Bucks experienced on the ride back to Wells River with a detour that took the Bucks to Centennial Field in Burlington.
The BMU softball team arrived at Centennial Field for the state championship baseball game in the third inning, cheering the Bucks on to a victory over Arlington.
Two state crowns in one day. Not only that, Blue Mountain baseball coach Scott Blood had a son on the baseball team and a daughter on the softball squad.
It all made for one euphoric ride for the Blue Mountain softball team, far different than the one they experienced in March from Barre to Wells River.
Mt. Abe 12, Middlebury 2
CASTLETON — The Mount Abraham softball team can change the complexion of a game in an instant.
One minute, their opponent is in the game, and mere minutes later, the Eagles have put it nearly out of reach.
That’s exactly what the Eagles did on Friday and it earned second-seeded Mount Abraham the Division II state championship, topping Addison County rival No. 5 Middlebury 12-2 at Castleton University’s Spartan Field.
It was the Eagles’ fourth D-II championship since 2017.
The Tigers were hanging around with their rivals, only trailing by three runs through three innings, but Mount Abraham changed the narrative of the contest quickly in the bottom of the fourth.
Dakota Larocque opened the frame with a single and was quickly bunted to second by Breanne Preston.
Then the big bats feasted.
No. 9 hitter Abigail Parker tripled to score Larocque, leadoff hitter Madelyn Hayden tripled herself, scoring Parker and Lucy Parker notched a third straight triple, plating Hayden.
Middle of the order bat Eve McCormick finished the game-changing outburst with a two-run home run over the field field fence that forced Middlebury to pull starting pitcher Emma Deering, who had pitched effectively in the two innings previous.
“We have a motto on our team of ‘pass the bat’, just keeping it going,” McCormick said. “Everyone has worked so hard and deserves their moment. No one person can do it on their own.”
“This team can hit. I have kids on the bench that can hit,” said Mount Abraham coach Don McCormick. “It’s just a matter of time before we break it open. (Emma) is a good pitcher and she took care of business through the playoffs. We prepared for her a lot.”
The Eagles continued to break the game open in the fifth inning off Middlebury reliever Abigail Stafford, scoring four runs on five hits.
Mount Abraham got production up and down its lineup in a five-hit outing. Lucy Parker went 3-for-4 with two runs batted in. Hayden and Eve McCormick were both 2-for-4, as McCormick drove in three and Hayden two. Gabbi Lafreniere and Larocque had multiple hits as well.
“That’s Mount Abe softball. That’s how they get you,” said Middlebury coach Timm Hanley.
The Tigers had a great run through the playoffs and knocked off higher-seeded opponents, No. 4 Enosburg and top-seeded Hartford, en route to the state final.
They showed the kind of fight that got them to the championship stage, even when they were down to their last outs in the seventh inning.
Middlebury scored a pair of runs on a well put down bunt by Hannah Cormier that the Eagles catcher made a throwing error on trying to get the out at first.
“The girls have been doing this all season long, especially the last couple playoff games,” Hamm said. “They just keep clawing and clawing. We didn’t think we were that out of it, even with what the scoreboard said.”
“Middlebury is going to be back here next year. That’s a great young teem,” coach McCormick said.
The Tigers’ offense, which had been averaging more than 11 runs in the playoffs, was held in check for much of the day.
Eve McCormick had allowed two Middlebury hits in the first and the runners got into scoring position, but she found a way to get out of the jam. From there, she allowed just two hits over her next five innings of work.
Lily Dame was the only Middlebury hitter with multiple hits.
“I know my defense is going to back me up so I never worry about that,” McCormick said. “I’ve played with most of these girls since I was 5 to 7 years old, so I know they’ve got me behind. I don’t have to strike out every girl.”
Her words were true. The senior pitcher only struck out five batters and her defense played errorless softball up until the final inning.
Mount Abraham had a 3-peat from 2017 to 2019 and Friday’s win puts them back atop Division II. The Eagles knew from early on, when they made a preseason trip to Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, how special this team could be.
“Top to bottom, this has been the most solid team that I’ve ever played for between school and travel ball,” Eve McCormick said. “We just kept moving along.”
They moved all the way to the top of the Division II mountain.
BFA-St. Albans 10,
Mt. Anthony 0
CASTLETON — The BFA-St. Albans softball team completed an undefeated season with a 10-0 victory over Mount Anthony on Saturday at Castleton University in the Division I state championship game, a day highlighted by BFA’s Sierra Yates’ 15-strikeout no-hitter.
That sounds like a dream season but there was a time this spring when things were far from perfect in the Comets’ sky.
“It was a rough start to the year. There was a lot of drama,” junior catcher Arleigh Richard said. “We were not together. There was not much team chemistry.
“We had a sit-down talk. We got our team chemistry and Sierra got her fire back.”
You don’t have to tell Mount Anthony’s lineup about Yates’ fire. She pitched ahead on the count all day and was dominant in firing her no-hitter.
BFA pitching coach Kayla Wood once threw a perfect nine-inning game with a 20-strikeout performance for Brattleboro in a Division I state championship game and she was impressed.
“Sierra started off great and just kept going. She hit her spots all day,” Wood said.
Yates was staked to all the runs she would need when the Comets scored twice in the first inning. Molly Smith singled sharply to left and raced home on Ruby Dasaro’s triple. Amelia Weber’s single scored Dasaro.
The Comets padded the lead with a three-run second that was highlighted by Cora Thomas’ two-run home run that cleared the center field fence at the 220-foot mark with plenty to spare.
It was the fourth time that Thomas has cleared a fence this season.
“I knew it was gone when I hit it. I just had the feeling,” Thomas said.
That was just a slice of Thomas’ day. She went 2-for-3 with 4 RBIs and the shortstop also made a spectacular catch in short left field to take a hit away from MAU’s Taeya Guetti in the first inning.
It normally takes a defensive gem to preserve a no-hitter and this was the one.
The big inning for the Comets came in the fourth when they scored five runs on four hits. Dasaro had her second triple in that frame.
Freshman Abby Foster went the distance in the circle for the Patriots and gave up 10 hits. She struck out nine against just three walks.
Yates did not walk a batter. MAU’s only three base runners came via three hit batsmen.
Yates is a senior and headed to Husson University where she will likely play softball and major in Physical Therapy.
Smith led the Comets with three base hits. She knocked in a run and scored three more. Dasaro also contributed two hits.
The No. 2 Patriots complete the season at 15-3 and this was their first loss against a Vermont team.
Coach Bert Berthiaume, one of only two softball coaches in Vermont to reach the 500-victory milestone, had his Comets in the state championship game for the fourth consecutive year, winning three of them.
It was the program’s 10th state softball championship.
The Comets boarded the bus for the long trip back to St. Albans with an 18-0 record, the state championship hardware and plenty of team chemistry.