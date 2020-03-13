The Vermont Basketball Coaches Association recognized the accomplishments of players and coaches from every corner of the state while announcing its annul list of post-season awards.
Montpelier sophomore Jonah Cattaneo and junior teammate Leo Riby-Williams were among 24 basketball players recognized on the Dream Dozen, which features the top returning underclassmen.
The athletes were originally scheduled to be honored at the VBCA’s Senior All-Star Games on March 21, but that event at Windsor High School has been cancelled due to concerns surrounding the COBID-19 virus.
Four players from this year’s Division II title game made the Dream Dozen for Divisions I and II. Kolhby Murray and Sawyer Ramey were selected for Fair Haven, which held on for a nerve-racking 53-52 victory over Montpelier. The Slaters finished the season at 23-1 after eliminating Lake Region, Milton and North Country to start the playoffs. Montpelier (20-4) ousted Spaulidng and Middlebury to earn its first trip to the Barre Aud since 2009. The Solons rolled past U-32 in the semifinals.
South Burlington’s Taylor Gammon and Khalon Taylor were also Dream Dozen selections for D-I and D-II. Rounding out the squad were Mill River’s Aidan Botti, Mount St. Joseph’s Andre Prunty, North Country’s Corbin Brueck, Mount Anthony’s Gavin Johnson, CVU’s Tyler Morehouse and Rice’s Michel Ndayishime.
Central Vermonters named to the D-III and D-IV squad included Thetford’s Eli Dunnet, Twinfield’s Gavin Fowler, Randolph’s Fritz Hauser, Hazen’s Isaiah Baker and Oxbow’s Bryce Ilsley.
They were joined by Proctor’s Brennon Crossmon and Conner McKearin, Windsor’s Owen Abrahamsen, Winooski’s Trevon Bradley, Rivendell’s Kyle Carter, Sharon’s Tyler Chapin and White River Valley’s Dominic Craven.
The VBCA also named its Coaches of the Year for all four divisions. CVU boys coach Michael Osborne and Redhawks girls coach Ute Otley won the award in D-I. Fair Haven’s Bob Prenevost was honored after the Slaters won the D-II boys title. The D-II girls winner was Enosburg’s Garry Geddes.
The D-III boys selection was Jeremy Rilling, who operated with just a few subs during many games but always maximized the potential. Lake Region’s Joe Houston was singled out as the top D-III girls coach. Proctor boys coach Jake Eaton and West Rutland girls coach Carl Serrani took home the D-IV awards.
Utley and Proctor’s Chris Hughes earned their 200th victories this season. Houston hit the century mark along with North Country’s Christiane Brown, Blue Mountain’s Chris Cook and Mount Anthony’s Larry Andrews.
The VBCA selected Kim Levins and Dan Shepardson as this season’s Outstanding Officials. This year’s Tommy Fennell Service Award was given to Dylan Baker (BFA-St. Albans).
The Hall of Fame inductees are Carl Serrani and Stanley Denton Folsom.
ARENA FOOTBALL
Bucks evaluate situation
The Vermont Bucks, one of the state’s two arena football teams, is taking a wait-and-see approach when it comes to COVID-19.
“We are learning more about COVID-19 and how it is and will continue to affect us,” team owner Joanna Morse said a letter to the Bucks community said. “With that being said, we have spent the last week working closely with our league, Collins Perley Complex, and local government agencies to make sure we are taking the appropriate steps to keep our players, dancers, staff and fans safe.”
The league determined that the best decision was to push the start of our season back a month, which means teams won’t start until the middle or end of April.
We are still very excited to continue to work on our mission of building community through the game of football while providing a family-friendly event full of hard-hitting, fast-paced football,” Morse said. “We do not believe canceling our season altogether is what’s best for our players, dancers, sponsors, and fans. But we do believe that we still need to be diligent in choosing a start time that is the safest for everyone and we will continue to evaluate as the days progress. For those of you that have purchased tickets online, we will be refunding your money within seven business days. Once we have our new game dates set, we will reopen ticket sales.”
