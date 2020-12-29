The American-Canadian Tour is heading south to get an early start on the 2021 racing season.
Officials announced Tuesday that a pair of ACT Late Model events have been scheduled at North Carolina’s Hickory Motor Speedway on April 2 and April 3.
The 125-lap events are part of a doubleheader organized by the Pro All Stars Series. The trip will be ACT’s first visit to the historic 0.363-mile speedway.
The ACT Hickory 125 will take place April 2 along with the 2020 PASS Super Late Model Easter Bunny 150, which was pushed back a year due to COVID-19. The following day will feature the ACT Easter Bunny 125 and the 2021 Easter Bunny 150. Post time is 5 p.m. each day.
Both races will have separate qualifying and purses. They will not count for points toward the ACT Late Model Tour championship.
“We’re getting more excited about this event every day,” ACT managing partner Cris Michaud said. “When Tom Mayberry of PASS invited us to be part of the event, we were immediately intrigued. However, we wanted to make sure there was enough interest from teams before committing. The response we got was incredibly positive and convinced us to say yes. Hickory is one of those bucket-list tracks for a series. It’s like the trip to Richmond Raceway two years ago or the first ACT Invitational at New Hampshire Motor Speedway back in 2009. Almost every short track racing fan has heard of Hickory. We’re honored PASS would even consider having us at the event, and we think it’s going to be a great show.”
The early entry deadline is March 1. Event schedules and other information will be announced soon. Details are subject to change pending the course of the ongoing pandemic.
Hickory Motor Speedway opened in 1951 and is known as both “The World’s Most Famous Short Track” and “The Birthplace of the NASCAR Stars”. The NASCAR Cup series held 35 events at the track between 1953 and 1971. The current NASCAR Xfinity Series then held 42 events at Hickory from 1982 through 1998. Hickory was also a regular stop for the NASCAR Modified and Late Model Sportsman National Championships, Grand National East Series, Dash Series and X-1R Pro Cup Series. PASS has sanctioned both PASS South and PASS National Championship Series events at the track since 2006.
Hickory began as a half-mile dirt track and went through multiple configurations before adopting the current paved layout in 1970. Past winners at the track include Junior Johnson, Dale Earnhardt, Harry Gant, Richie Evans, Bobby Allison, Jack Ingram, Tommy Houston and Bubba Pollard.
WOMEN’S BASKETBALLOlson honored again
BOSTON – First-year forward Anna Olson was named America East Rookie of the Week for the second straight week after the Catamounts earned a split at NJIT.
Olson posted a career-high 17 points Sunday against the Highlanders. She scored nine straight points during the third quarter to fuel Vermont’s comeback attempt. She also recorded seven rebounds, one block, one steal and one assist.
She contributed seven points and dished out a career-high four assists Monday as Vermont cruised to its largest road conference win since 2012. Olson leads all first-year players in the America East with 10.8 points per game.
The Catamounts continue their road swing this weekend as they travel to face Albany. Vermont will face the Great Danes at 3 p.m. Saturday before the teams play again at 2 p.m. Sunday. Both games from will be broadcast live on ESPN3.
PRO HOCKEYAubrun propels Fuel
Former Norwich University men’s hockey standout Tom Aubrun earned his first professional victory while competing for the Indy Fuel in ECHL action.
The 2020 Norwich graduate stopped 36 shots in his debut, lifting his team to a 4-3 victory over the Wheeling Nailers. The Fuel are an affiliate of the NHL’s Chicago Blackhawks.
Aubrun played in 65 games over four years at Norwich, recording a 3.61 goals-against average. The 6-foot, 174-pound goaltender helped the Cadets win the 2017 NCAA Division III National Championship. He earned back-to-back NEHC Goaltender of the Year honors.
Aubrun had an unprecedented senior season, breaking five NCAA Division III records. He carried a nine-game shutout streak into the NCAA Tournament before it was canceled due to COVID-19. During that span he held opponents scoreless for 572 minutes and 31 seconds.
A native of France, Aubrun concluded his collegiate career as the NCAA Division III all-time leader in save percentage (.946) and goals-against average (1.27).
