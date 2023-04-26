Auto racing competitors have cut their teeth along high banks of Thunder Road for 64 years and now a new crop of drivers will be gunning for Rookie of the Road honors in 2023.
Many established stars are moving up to the next division, while a big crew of new faces are ready to hit the Barre asphalt with great expectations. The Street Stocks once again lead the way in the rookie count for the upcoming season after the division averaged over 30 cars per event in 2022.
One of the more experienced newcomers to the Street Stock action will be former Harwood boys lacrosse coach Ryan Foster, who has previously triumphed in Road Warrior races. The Waterbury racer is taking a step up to the most competitive four-cylinder division in New England and will be joined by Waterbury Center's Shae Wheeler.
Barre driver Logan Farrell, Braintree’s Cole Badger and Georgia’s Paul Rocheleau will also take a shot at crashing Victory Lane for Street Stocks. Burlington’s Travis Gay, the son of racer Mike Gay, has also taken steps to join the division for the first time.
The Flying Tiger rookie class is led by several former Street Stock drivers, including last year's Rookie of the Year Zach Audet. Groton's Luke Peters was the 2022 Mini Milk Bowl victor and is also jumping up to one of the nation's top support divisions. Barre's Tyler Pepin already has a Street Stock victory under his belt and will graduate to that division for a full-fledged attempt. Newcomers into the Flying Tiger field include Moretown’s Owen Cheney, Alburgh’s Jim Paquette and Derby’s Nathan Hamblett, who will also make some trips to New Hampshire’s White Mountain Motorsports Park throughout the season.
The Late Models Rookie of the Year contest will feature longtime Thunder Road drivers Justin Prescott and Kaiden Fisher. Both Prescott and Fisher have made their way up the ladder system at the historic track and also have deep family roots in Vermont and Northeast racing.
An exciting addition has been thrown in the pot, planning to haul in from Claremont. New Hampshire racer Cody Schoolcraft is a former Claremont Speedway standout who is also ready to contend top rookie honors in for Late Models.
“I enjoy seeing that we have a mix of drivers moving up the ladder and those coming in who maybe don’t have a lot of experience here,” Thunder Road managing partner Cris Michaud said. “I think it shows that our ladder system continues to work but also shows that Thunder Road still creates that interest to get people involved in motorsports 64 years into this adventure.”
Thunder Road opens with the 25th annual Community Bank N.A. weekend May 6-7. The PASS Super Late Models, PASS Modifieds and Street Stock Open Series will kick things off during the Saturday action following the annual Thunder Road car show that starts at 9 a.m. Sunday's slate will mark the start of the championship season for the Flying Tigers and Street Stocks, while the Road Warriors will also battle for the top prize that day.
