NORDIC SKI RESULTS

RODRIGUES CUP SPRINTS

DEC. 11, 2021

CRAFTSBURY, VT

1. Jack Young
2. Elvis McIntosh
3. Finn Sweet
4. Adam Terko
5. Joe Grazadei
6. Charles Martel
7. Marcus Wentworth
8. Aidan Burt
9. Miguel Sanclemente
10. Ellis Slover
11. Declan Hutchinson
12. Benjamin Condit
13. Victor Sparks
14. Will Meehan
15. Tzevi Schwartz
16. Samuel Clark
17. Eli Shiffrin
18. John Cunningham
19. Tara Geraghty-Moats
20. Anna Bizyukova
21. Kelsey Dickinson
22. Sam Holt
23. Waverly Gebhardt
24. Annie McColgan
25. Rye MacCurtain
26. Lucy Hochschartner
27. Michael Millar
28. Charlie Krebs
29. Phoebe Sweet
30. Haley Brewster
31. John Thompson
32. Noah Taracena
33. Michael Gaughan
34. Charles Kehler
35. Eli Gallaudet
36. Tom Thurston
37. Maxwell Olmstead
38. Maggie McGee
39. Lucas Barstow
40. Emma Page
41. Isabelle Serrano
42. Ruth Krebs
43. Sam Weber
44. Parker Nellis
45. Julia Thurston
46. Damian Bolduc
47. Anika Leahy
48. Jonah Gorman
49. Steve Crafts
50. Lily Sabol
51. Sara Graves
52. Reese Furneaux
53. Claire Serrano
54. Ayla Bodach-Turner
55. Greta Kilburn
56. Margaret Voisin
57. Ian Brown
58. Hannah Grohman
59. Scott Magnan
60. Sam Brondyke
61. Katherin Culliton
62. Dunbar Oehmig
63. Jaden Phillips
64. Anna Isselhardt
65. William Brown
66. Samantha Ellis
67. Sara Falconer
68. Noah Mckibben
69. Elizabeth Greely
70. Sara Saligman McGill
71. Luke Murphy
72. Jessica Bolduc
73. Cambelle Nutting
74. Elena Ivanova
75. Phoenix Masten
78. Angeline Andrew
79. Paige Fieldhouse
80. Jeffrey Lintz

