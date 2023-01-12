LOWELL, Mass. — Allin Blunt had 18 points in UMass-Lowell’s 80-65 victory over Vermont on Wednesday night.
Blunt had six rebounds for the River Hawks (15-3, 3-1 America East Conference). Ayinde Hikim Coulibaly added 18 points while going 6 of 11 (4 for 4 from distance), and he also had seven assists. Everette Hammond finished 4 of 6 from 3-point range and 5 for 6 from the line to finish with 17 points.
The Catamounts (8-10, 2-2) were led by Robin Duncan, who finished with 16 points, seven rebounds and five assists. Matt Veretto added 14 points for Vermont. In addition, Aaron Deloney finished with 11 points. Teammate Ileri Ayo-Faleye recorded a team-high two steals and two blocks on the defensive end. Vermont made 51.4% of its field goals in the second half but couldn’t close the gap.
“Tough loss tonight to a really good UMass Lowell team who shot the ball really well, especially from 3,” UVM coach John Becker said. “Again, we got off to a slow start in the first half. But the guys battled back and played hard in the second half and had a couple chances to try to cut the lead to under 10. Credit Lowell, though: They played a really good game.”
The conference foes traded baskets for the majority of the opening half, with six lead changes in the first 12 minutes. Duncan led the UVM attack with six points in the early minutes. Veretto had five points, making a layup to start the game and adding a 3-pointer on the following possession. Vermont had a 17-14 lead with 8:44 remaining in the half.
UMass Lowell grabbed a nine-point lead late in the first half on a 14-2 run led by Hammond and Karim Coulibaly. The River Hawks were 5 of 6 from the field during the run, which spanned over three minutes as UML took a 28-19 lead with 4:16 left in the frame.
The River Hawks’ lead extended to as large as 14 points in the opening frame when Blunt sank a 3-pointer that gave his squad a 36-22 halftime lead. UMass Lowell made four of their first five attempts from the field, including a trio of 3-pointers to open the second half on an 11-2 run. Blunt had two of UML’s triples, with his second giving the River Hawks a 47-24 lead with 15:58 remaining.
Vermont countered with a 16-4 run to cut the UML lead down to 51-40 with 9:14 remaining. Dylan Penn had six points and Sam Alamutu threw down a pair of dunks to fuel the UVM run. Alamutu added another dunk minutes later to bring the Catamounts’ deficit to 56-46 with 7:01 remaining.
UMass Lowell added to its lead, but Duncan pulled Vermont back to within 10 points when he grabbed an offensive rebound on a missed free throw and finished the putback to make it 66-56 with 3:16 left in the game. Hammond converted a pair of 3-pointers down the stretch to help the River Hawks pull away from the Catamounts.
UMass-Lowell plays Saturday against Binghamton on the road, while Vermont hosts Maine at 7 p.m. Thursday.
MASS.-LOWELL 80, VERMONT 65
VERMONT (8-10)
Ayo-Faleye 1-5 2-2 5, Veretto 4-7 4-5 14, Duncan 6-13 4-7 16, Gibson 1-6 1-2 3, Penn 4-12 0-2 8, Deloney 5-11 0-0 11, Alamutu 3-3 1-2 7, Smith 0-2 1-3 1. Totals 24-59 13-23 65.
MASS.-LOWELL (15-3)
Al.Blunt 6-9 2-2 18, Brooks 1-3 2-2 4, Coulibaly 5-7 0-0 10, Hammond 4-6 5-6 17, Hikim 6-11 2-2 18, Covington 3-7 2-3 9, Morris 0-2 0-0 0, Mincey 1-2 0-0 2, Watkins 0-0 0-0 0, Withers 1-3 0-0 2. Totals 27-50 13-15 80. Halftime_Mass.-Lowell 36-22. 3-Point Goals_Vermont 4-16 (Veretto 2-5, Ayo-Faleye 1-1, Deloney 1-5, Duncan 0-1, Gibson 0-2, Penn 0-2), Mass.-Lowell 13-22 (Hikim 4-4, Hammond 4-6, Al.Blunt 4-7, Covington 1-3, Mincey 0-1, Withers 0-1). Rebounds_Vermont 24 (Duncan 7), Mass.-Lowell 38 (Al.Blunt, Coulibaly 6). Assists_Vermont 10 (Duncan, Penn 5), Mass.-Lowell 13 (Hikim 7). Total Fouls_Vermont 18, Mass.-Lowell 20. A_517 (2,000).
MEN’S BASKETBALL
Plymouth 70, CU 58
HOLDERNESS, N.H. — Tray Wright had 19 points, John Walsh 14 and Jordan Hunt for the Castleton men’s basketball team at Plymouth State’s Foley Fieldhouse on Wednesday night but it was not nearly enough.
Kyler Bosse had 28 points and 11 rebounds for the Panthers who won 70-58.
The Spartans fell to 3-10 and 0-5 in the Little East Conference.
WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
CU 69, Plymouth 39
HOLDERNESS — The Castleton University women’s basketball team rolled to a convincing 69-39 victory over Plymouth State in Wednesday evening’s Little East Conference game.
The backcourt again keyed the offense with Kelly Vuz scoring 21 and Elise Magro 18. Liz Bailey followed with 12.
The Spartans improved 10-4 and 3-2 in the LEC. Plymouth fell to 3-10 and 0-7 in the league.
