If you were in the gym that night when Rutland High's Jim McCaffrey torched Hartford High for 55 points, you remember it.
There are certain individual performances on a basketball court that stay with you forever.
I am not certain how many people are still alive who were in the gym in 1955 when Northfield High's Gary Elmer dropped a record 62 points on Randolph. If you are, you remember that one.
Going back to more recent times, maybe you were one of those in the stands in 2020 when Danville's Ian Steele played the scoreboard like a pinball machine, scoring 50 against Northfield.
Darrel Maxwell, who later became more associated with baseball as an assistant coach in the Cape Cod League, scored 51 for Bradford Academy against the Woodsville High Engineers in 1968. If you were there, you remember.
Peyton Guay's program record 41 points for the West Rutland girls basketball team this season is fresh in everyone's mind who attended that game.
Well, we had another one of those nights even more recently than that. It was one that every fan in the Hazen Union gym that night will always remember.
Hazen Union High senior Tyler Rivard had a double-double the likes of which we aren't likely to see again for some time: 50 points and 21 rebounds. He threw down one thunderous dunk just for good measure.
His big night came at home on Tuesday against Enosburg.
He might not have had enough minutes to reach those numbers had Enosburg's Devyn Gleason not gone on his own scoring spree by putting up 30 points in the second half to help bring the Hornets back, compelling Hazen coach Aaron Hill to keep Rivard in the game longer.
Rivard had 26 by halftime and 42 after three quarters before breaking the program record of 45 that had been held by Bruce Putvain of Hardwick Academy, the forerunner of Hazen Union.
"Tyler is very, very strong. He's built like a man," Hill said of his 6-foot-4 post player.
"He is one of the best rebounders that Vermont has ever had."
"If it had not been for COVID, he would have reached 1,000 rebounds."
Rivard has some genes. The Rivard name is still revered in the athletic history of Sacred Heart of Newport and Hill said that Tyler is distantly related to those athletes.
Tyler's mother Sue Micknak scored 1,316 points at North Country Union High School from 1993 through 1996.
Hill has known what he has had coming in Rivard for a long time. He was his AAU coach starting in the third grade.
"I have known Tyler a long time," Hill said.
One of those reaching out to congratulate Rivard on social media was Michael Hyjek who scored 1,270 points while playing for Black River and Green Mountain Union High School.
Hill's Wildcats took a 5-0 record into Friday night's game but if the team is going to defend the Division III state title, he knows there are landmines out there. Two he mentions are Winooski and Windsor.
There will be a lot to deal with in Division III.
And Division III will have to deal with Tyler Rivard.
STREAKING
Mount Anthony's 33 consecutive state championships in wrestling is the longest active streak of state titles in the country in any high school sport
There are teams who believe they have what it takes to end that incredible streak this year when the State Wrestling Championships are held at Vergennes Union High School, Feb. 24-25.
