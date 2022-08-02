BRANDON — Golf is a game where the outlook of a tournament can change in an instant. If one person gets hot and starts sinking birdies, their fortunes can turn for the better.
Things can go the other way too. A few bogeys add up and a player sees themselves fall down the leaderboard.
There was a mix of both of those realities in the second round of the Vermont Women's Golf Association's 2022 Amateur Championship on Tuesday at Neshobe Golf Club in Brandon.
Ralph Myhre Golf Course's Mia Politano was one of those that had their fortunes turn for the better. Politano, a 2021 Otter Valley graduate, moved from a tie for fifth to earning a spot in the final group on the final day of the tournament on Wednesday.
Politano shot a 74 on Tuesday, bettering her first-round score by three strokes, to sit at 5-over in second heading into the last round.
The rising Middlebury College sophomore matched her first round total of three birdies, but the highlight of her day was an eagle she carded on the par-5 11th hole, a hole she had bogeyed on Monday.
The only person ahead of Politano is Burlington Country Club's Carson Richards. Richards was the leader after the opening round on Monday, where she shot 2-under. Tuesday's round didn't go as well as she shot a 79, but her one-shot lead remained, sitting at 4-over.
Ekwanok Country Club's Becky Montgelas kept her spot in third place at 6-over. Montgelas shot a 78 on Tuesday and sank a single birdie on the 16th hole.
The 2020 Amateur champion Andrea Brown, of Champlain Country Club got herself to within striking distance at 8-over a tie for fourth. Brown bettered her first round score by four strokes, shooting a 75 on Tuesday. Fellow former Amateur champion Tiffany Maurycy, of Killington Golf Course, is also at 8-over.
Dorset Field Club's Julia Dapron had a first round to forget on Monday, shooting an 81, but turned it around in a big way on Tuesday, joining Politano in shooting the best round of the day with a 74.
She moved up eight spots on the leaderboard and is at 9-over. Dapron started Tuesday's round 3-over through the first two holes, but shot 2-under the rest of the way.
While Dapron saw a rise up the leaderboard, defending champion Holly Reynolds had the opposite.
Reynolds had shot 1-under on Monday, but she had a nightmare start to Tuesday that found her 5-over for the round through two holes. She steadied her play, but didn't find the same birdie success she did on the opening day.
Reynolds is tied for seventh at 10-over, along with 2005 Amateur winner Reggie Parker, of Ekwanok, and perennial contender Lindsay Cone, of Rutland Country Club.
Williston Golf Club's Wendy Drolette rounded out the top 10 at 11-over. She saw a five-stroke improvement from the first day, shooting a 76 on Tuesday.
Rutland Country Club's Teegan Duffy took the lead in the race for the Junior Championship. Duffy sits in a tie for 14th overall at 17-over and is a stroke ahead of Manchester's Kaylie Porter in the Junior standings.
2022 Vermont Women's Amateur
Neshobe Golf Club
August 2, 2022
Through two rounds
1. Carson Richards, Burlington Country Club, 71-79-150
2. Mia Politano, Ralph Myhre Golf Course, 77-74-151
3. Becky Montgelas, Ekwanok Country Club, 74-78-152
4. Tiffany Maurycy, Killington Golf Course, 78-76-154
4. Andrea Brown, Champlain Country Club, 79-75-154
6. Julia Dapron, Dorset Field Club, 81-74-155
7. Holly Reynolds, Copley Country Club, 72-84-156
7. Reggie Parker, Ekwanok Country Club, 77-79-156
7. Lindsay Cone, Rutland Country Club, 77-79-156
10. Wendy Drolette, Williston Golf Club, 81-76-157
11. Jeanne Morrissey, Williston Golf Club, 76-82-158
12. Ann Oday, Williston Golf Club, 81-78-159
13. Kanika Gandhi, Vermont National, 81-81-162
14. Teegan Duffy, Rutland Country Club, 79-84-163
14. Patti Haas, Killington Golf Course, 82-81-163
14. Jazz Bruce, Links at Lang Farm, 83-80-163
17. Kaylie Porter, Manchester Country Club, 78-86-164
18. Vicki Goodrich, The Quechee Club, 78-87-165
19. Els Walker, Dorset Field Club, 79-88-167
19. Christina Graves, Rutland Country Club, 89-78-167
21. Kimberly Fadden, Cedar Knoll Country Club, 86-84-170
22. Kristin Mahoney, Neshobe Golf Club, 84-87-171
22. Lesley Brodie, Dorset Field Club, 91-80-171
24. Deidre Mahler, Country Club of Vermont, 84-88-172
24. Julie Dale, Vermont National, 85-87-172
24. Jennifer Shaw, Dorset Field Club, 87-85-172
24. Mary Brush, Burlington Country Club, 89-85-172
28. Cara Cain, Burlington Country Club, 83-91-174
28. Amy Butcher, Stowe Country Club, 83-91-174
30. Kathy Kemp, Country Club of Barre, 92-83-175
30. Alyssa Gallo, Manchester Country Club, 87-88-175
32. Trish Wade, Green Mountain National, 84-93-177
32. Namo Seibert, West Bolton Golf Club, 86-91-177
32. Michelle Rocheleau, Vermont National, 89-88-177
32. Dana Cassidy, Vermont National, 87-90-177
36. Heather Grier, Rutland Country Club, 85-93-178
36. Kimberley Barkyoumb, Champlain Country Club, 87-91-178
38. Kristen Shaeffer, Proctor-Pittsford Country Club, 87-92-179
39. Alexandra Cota, Lakeside Golf Club, 93-87-180
39. Sheila Clairmont, Williston Golf Club, 92-88-180
41. Susie Bremner, Rocky Ridge Golf Club, 92-89-181
41. Jillian Miles, Rutland Country Club, 90-91-181
43, Jennifer Papillo, Links at Lang Farm. 89-94-183
44. Lauren Keating, Country Club of Barre, 92-92-184
44. Erika Politano, Ralph Myhre Golf Course, 90-94-184
46. Barb Masterson, Williston Golf Club, 93-92-185
47. Amanda Wheeler, Rutland Country Club, 96-90-186
47. Sara Beth Marroquin, Vermont National, 91-95-186
47. Susan Rand, Ralph Myhre Golf Course, 90-96-186
50. Rhonda Colvard, Kwiniaska Golf Club, 96-91-187
50. Lois Dolan, Williston Golf Club, 89-98-187
52. Maureen Quinn, Lake St. Catherine, 96-92-188
52. Ashley Bond, Kwiniaska Golf Club, 96-92-188
52. Jennifer Steck, Lake Morey Country Club, 93-95-188
52. Alyssa Barnes, Stowe Golf Club, 95-93-188
52. Patty McGrath, Green Mountain National, 95-93-188
52. Linda Jane Parson, Haystack Golf Course, 94-94-188
58. Cheri Campbell, Burlington Country Club 94-95-189
58. Kathy Allbright, Ralph Myhre Golf Course, 91-98-189
60. Cheryl Hoar, Burlington Country Club, 97-93-190
60. Deb Savoie, Burlington Country Club, 87-103-190
62. Marie Ayer, Cedar Knoll Country Club, 101-94-195
62. Lauri Brown, Cedar Knoll Country Club, 98-97-195
62. Marybeth Menduni, Green Mountain National, 96-99-195
65. Sue Bagley, Country Club of Barre, 102-94-196.
66. Frances McCune, Country Club of Vermont, 99-98-197
67. Lillian Collins, Vermont National, 99-100-199
67. Josie Herrera, Vermont National, 100-99-199
69. Janet Hayden, Williston Golf Club, 103-99-202
70. Eva Mastalos, Ralph Myhre Golf Course, 103-101-204
70. Nathalie Lascelles, Links at Lang Farm, 93-111-204
72. Anna White, Rutland Country Club, 98-110-208
73. Annemarie Blackman, Killington Golf Course, 100-109-209
74. Steph Moberg, Rutland Country Club, 105-106-211
74. Phyllis Phillips, Burlington Country Club, 103-108-211
76. Sis Capeless, Vermont National, 98-114-212
77. Grace Marroquin, Vermont National, 103-117-220
78. Rebecca Monty, Cedar Knoll Country Club, 119-110-229
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.