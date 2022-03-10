BURLINGTON — There are bad starts and then there's the start that the Rice boys basketball team had against Rutland Thursday night. Luckily, for the Green Knights, there was plenty of basketball still to play.
Rice found its groove after the halftime break and rode it all the way to 45-41 against the Raiders in the Division I state championship game at Patrick Gymnasium.
"We had some good looks, but we just weren't making anything," said Rice coach Paul Pecor. "I told them to just stay the course. Rutland did a phenomenal job on us. They caused a lot of havoc for what we were trying to offensively. We're too good of shooters to stay this cold for this long."
The Green Knights shot just 3-for-23 from the field in the first half and Rutland jumped up quickly, scoring the game's first 10 points.
The Raiders didn't shoot the lights out either, but were good enough to lead by nine at the half. Eli Pockette had a pair of 3s in the first half and scored 10 of his game-high 20 points before the break.
Rice got back in the game with two 3s to open the third and midway through the quarter tied it with two more from long range.
There's a saying that a team can 'live and die by the 3' and that couldn't be more true for the Green Knights on Thursday. Through three quarters, all of Rice's made baskets came from behind the arc. For the night, Rice shot 9-for-15 from deep.
Nobody was better at that than Adam Bilodeau and Drew Bessette, especially in the third quarter. Bilodeau had three of his four 3s in the third and Bessette had two of his three in the frame as well.
Bilodeau finished with a team-high 16 points and Bessette had 11.
With star guard Sharif Sharif held in check for most of the night, the effort of those guys to step up was essential.
"You see Sharif struggling to get open shots. Those guys got some open looks and they made them on queue," Pecor said. "Otherwise, that nine-point (Rutland) lead turns into 15 or 16 and we have a whole different game to claw out of."
Sharif finished with seven points.
"Coming in, we talked about tough twos. He's a great player, so he's going to score points," said Rutland coach Mike Wood. "The 3 he hit in the second half was probably as contested a 3 as you'll see all year."
Wood thought his team put themselves in a solid position to win. They dominated, especially defensively, in the first half and didn't have a dip in energy after the break.
Sometimes basketball can come down to one team getting hot and Rice certainly did that on Thursday.
"We were super happy with where we were at the half. We knew they would put together a run," Wood said. "They got some offensive rebounds and a little momentum with the 3s. I thought we responded well too."
Rutland clung to a lead until midway through the fourth when a Sharif bucket pushed the Green Knights ahead, and soon after, a Mo Kanneh putback extended the advantage to three with less than two minutes to play.
Kanneh had five blocks in Rice's semifinal win against CVU and came up with two huge blocks in the fourth quarter that stunted the Raiders' momentum, along with the Green Knights taking a charge in the fourth.
"Mo's two blocks were huge plays and probably turning points in the game," Wood said. "The charge call as well. That's six points we left on the floor."
Rutland had to foul in the closing minutes to try and save its season and came up with a last blow on a Braeden Elnicki banked in 3, but it wasn't to be for Rutland on this night.
"I'm super proud of the way the guys executed the game plan to perfection. Rice got hot," Wood said. "They say basketball games come down to three, four or five plays and those plays didn't work in our favor."
Rutland controlled the boards early and ended with a 40-31 advantage over the Green Knights in that category. Senior Slade Postemski had a game-high 11.
It's a tough pill to swallow for the Raiders' Postemski and fellow seniors Trey Davine, Jack Coughlin, Ben Parker and Liam Navin, coming so close and not getting over the hump.
"I wish we were on the other side. It was a great season, the guys played well," Wood said. "I thought our seniors were outstanding. The way this team came together in the last four or five weeks speaks to the character of the kids we have in our program."
For Rice, a historic run of success continues. This is the second time this decade that the Green Knights have had a 3-peat. Overall, it was Rice's 18th crown.
The rich get richer and the rest plot their next move to knock them off the pedestal.
