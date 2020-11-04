FAIR HAVEN — Seeding doesn’t always matter, just ask the Rice girls soccer team.
The No. 5 seed Green Knights came down to LaPlaca Field and pulled out a 1-0 win against previously unbeaten, No. 1 seed Fair Haven in the Division II semifinals Wednesday night.
Rice won last year’s state championship as a No. 9 seed.
The Green Knights advance to play No. 3 U-32 in the Division II state championship game on Saturday at South Burlington High School.
Rice doesn’t give up goals often. In all but two games this fall, the Green Knights held their opponent to a goal or less.
Even against a relentless, balanced Slaters attack, Rice stood strong, dealing Fair Haven its one and only loss.
Whether it was critical clears from the backs or cerebral play from keeper Khadija Hussein, the Green Knights’ defense locked in from the opening minute.
“Fair Haven was bringing a lot of numbers up, so there was a lot of pressure on our defense,” said Rice coach Aubrey Ouellet. “The biggest thing was making sure we were stepping to balls early and shutting down opportunities before they could materialize.”
The game’s lone goal came with 36:20 to play in the first half. Rice midfielder Maris Lynn took a beautiful strike from the left side that sailed over Fair Haven keeper Emma Ezzo’s left shoulder and into the right side of the net.
“We always talk about coming out hard and strong at the beginning of the first half,” Ouellet said. “We knew that (Fair Haven) was undefeated and that they were a strong team. The most important thing for us to do in this game was to get some control early and put them on their heels a little.”
From there, it was all about protecting their lead and Rice did everything it needed to make that a reality.
Fair Haven looked like it would tie the game late in the first half when Emma Briggs got a good look at the goal in a congested box.
She took a hard strike on the ball, but Hussein came off her line and made a beautiful leg save to keep the Slaters off the board.
With about 12 to play in the game, the Green Knights came up with another huge play. Fair Haven got the ball deep in the Rice box, but a Green Knight defender made a game-saving clear off the goal line.
“It got close at the end. They were putting a lot of pressure on us,” Ouellet said with a smile. “The girls worked hard and got the job done. It’s not just one defender. It was a team effort.”
The Slaters pressed and pressed for the equalizer, but it never came.
“(Rice) is solid defensively, which is a big reason they are where they’re at,” said Fair Haven coach Ian Akin. “We tell our kids that a loss should never be for lack of effort. I thought out kids performed well and they ran hard. Rice was a worthy opponent.
“(Rice) scored early and it was a great goal. That’s how a semifinal is supposed to look,” Akin said.
It’s a tough way to end the high school soccer career of Fair Haven’s talent-loaded senior class. Emma Ezzo, Emma Briggs, Megan Ezzo, Tessa Barber, Courtney Brewster, Ryleigh Coloutti, Sam Barker and Bella Carrabino all played their last game on LaPlaca Field.
“That’s a group that grew up together. They are all fine soccer players, but more importantly, they are outstanding student-athletes and citizens. What they contributed to this program, how they mentored the younger players, those are the things that you want the lasting impression of,” Akin said.
“Trophies are great, state titles are wonderful, but to have a group of kids who play with such dignity has been a joy. It’s going to be hard to see them go.”
