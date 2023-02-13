RUTLAND — Some victories are bigger than others. The Rutland girls hockey team's 2-0 win over Harwood on Monday at Spartan Arena was a monument to staying the course, to negotiating the road when it is filled with potholes, ruts and bumps.
It also made for a day that three Rutland seniors — goalie Sierra McDermott, forward Julie Kelly and team manager Abbey Watlet — will never forget.
Both teams came into the game winless but the Highlanders did have a scoreless tie with Rice on their resume at 0-15-1. Rutland entered the day at 0-16.
The teams were sitting in their locker rooms at intermission in a scoreless tie.
Both teams had unloaded some testing shots but Rutland goalie Sierra McDermott and Jordan Hunter at the other end of the ice had been brilliant.
Rutland coach Emme O'Rourke delivered the message during the second intermission. "Harwood wants this game as bad as we do so now we have got to want it a little more. If we want this win, we have to go out and take it."
And so they did, scoring two goals less than a minute apart.
Arikka Patorti delivered the first one with Piper Newman and Sophia Ellison earning assists on the play.
That score came 2:40 into the third stanza and 59 seconds later freshman Taylor Swett scored with Ellison and Sarah Crossman credited with the assists.
The Highlanders outshot Rutland 21-20 and many of their shots were lasers, some from point blank range.
McDermott earned her shutout with several highlight-reel saves. Also an accomplished gymnast, she used her athleticism in turning away a Highlander attack that threatened numerous times.
McDermott, Kelly and Watlet were honored with their families before the game but it was the aftermath that was drenched with euphoria.
The win was affirmation for never giving up and working hard in practice despite coming up empty in all 16 previous games.
Newman not only notched an assist but she made the defensive play of the day by thwarting a breakaway by Harwood late in the game.
Those pothole and bumps dotted the road before the season began. Rumors swirled around the city that there would not be sufficient numbers to even field a team.
But O'Rourke and assistant coaches Kristina Bellomo and Emma Mazzariello beat the bushes as did some of their players in an effort to save the program.
McDermott said that when Patorti scored the game's first goal, she began to believe more than ever.
"That was when I realized that we could finally win," McDermott said.
"My defense saved me a few times today."
She cited Newman and Sarah Crossman as making critical defensive plays.
"It has been a rough year. This is so exciting," McDermott said.
Watlet felt the sting of the losses every bit as much as her senior classmates.
"I was so excited for Sierra and Julie," said the manager.
"We were really hyped up," Kelly said of the mood during the final intermission. "We really wanted that goal.
"And when we got that first one, we knew that we could do it."
Kelly talked about McDermott's contribution to the team not only as a brick wall in front the goal but also as a leader.
"She is so supportive of everyone," Kelly said.
Rutland came out hard in that first period and pushed the attack with Swett unloading a shot inside the first minute.
Swett had a few shots in the early stages.
But Harwood was also attacking. Freshman Zoe Duffy tested McDermott with a laser. McDermott did a nice job in handling the shot. It was a scene that the Highlanders would become much too familiar with.
Harwood's Lindsey Boyden also made a strong bid but McDermott denied her with one of her best saves of the contest.
Rutland outshot the Highlanders 8-4 in that opening period but that would soon change as Harwood elevated its attacking game.
When the Highlanders went on the power play in the second period, eighth grader Alexandria Isham and Kate Willkesman tested McDermott with hard shots but there was no way to solve the Rutland goalie on this day.
Newman nearly got the Red & White on the board late in the second quarter but Hunter responded with a spectacular save of her own.
That set the stage for the third-period fireworks and the RHS bench erupted as though it were celebrating a state championship with each of the goals.
Before the game, the music wafting through Spartan Arena included the Black Eyed Peas "I Gotta Feeling." The players skated to this lyrics, "It's gonna be a good night."
Nobody could have possibly known just how good.
