There is a Facebook site called Vermont High School Scores and Wednesday night’s girls basketball game in which Poultney defeated Twin Valley 66-6 prompted a discussion about whether or not scores like that should be reported.
Where I sit, the answer is an unequivocal “Yes.”
There was a scoreboard keeping up with the score all night in front of a crowd in Poultney’s Devil’s Den. All the fans there and players and coaches who were there know the score. It is pubic knowledge.
Posting the score in a few more places (Newspapers, social media) does not change anything.
It is not an indictment of the Twin Valley players. They did nothing wrong. They did not steal a car, embezzle money or commit any other transgression.
They simply lost a game by a lot of points against a good team.
They are to be applauded. It is a tough season and they keep showing up for practices and games. They are going to be all the better for it.
If losing a game 66-6 is the biggest disappointment in their life, great for them. They are going to have a wonderful life.
And part of the purpose of high school athletics is preparing students for future disappointments.
It would be very wrong to withhold the score. Who is to decide what the margin is: 40 points? 50 points? Where do you draw the line?
It is my recollection that many years ago there was a newspaper in another state that got in some trouble for making high school football scores closer than what they were. In other words, a 70-7 score might become 50-7, just as an example.
Wrong. Newspaper and other media outlets are purveyors of information, as accurate information as possible.
When you see a score where a team loses a game by 60 points, the intention is not to belittle that team.
That can’t ever be the intent. Every kid who goes to practice daily and makes a big commitment for the love of a sport and to represent the school is extremely special.
They will learn from losing the lopsided games and many of them, being eighth graders, might even play on the big stage in the future, the semifinals or finals at Barre Auditorium.
I know a lot of those people who weighed in on the debate on the side of not revealing those types of scores have the best of intentions in their hearts. A few might simply be self-righteous.
But as far as I am concerned, withholding scores will never be the right thing to do.
Imagine, writing or reading a story in four or five years about some players who once got beat 66-6 lifting the Vermont Principals’ Association’s state championship trophy above their heads at Barre Auditorium.
You got to love high school athletics. Perseverance and turning the warts into gold is one of the greatest stories of them all.
tom.haley
@rutlandherald.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.