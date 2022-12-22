We have been seeing the words in the game program at the Barre Auditorium each February and March for years — Bob Hentzen’s quote about officiating as it appeared in the Kansas State High School Activities Journal:
Can we expect officials to be perfect when teams aren’t?
Can we have a game with out officials?
The answer to both questions is “No.”
Until some genius comes up with a better way to officiate basketball, it would help if everybody remembered those two questions and the one answer. Otherwise, I’m afraid the whole basketball world is going to have ulcers and mental breakdowns.
Now the profession of officiating is compounded by a shortage.
There was a report on WCAX-V on Thursday morning about a varsity basketball game having to go on with one official.
The shortage is real and you can expect to see more two-man crews than three-man crews during the regular season.
“We are all trying to provide a great service for the players, coaches and fans,” area high school basketball official Jim Shortle said.
He has felt the shortage, doing more JV/varsity doubleheaders than in the past.
Shortle credits Marc Lambert for having a lot to do with trying to rectify the shortage issue by running a clinic type format for referees at the Castleton team camps for boys and girls basketball.
“Marc, Connor Hoagland and Chris Ogden from New York use the games at the team camps to evaluate the officials and help get them ready. I think it is a great thing that they do,” Shortle said.
But doing a varsity game solo is something that Shortle hopes that he is never saddled with.
“You just could not see everything,” he said. “Anything down low in the post would be really hard to call. You would have to be running from baseline to baseline.
Determining the block/charge call is one of the most difficult calls to make. Trying to do it as a one-man crew would make that call nearly impossible to get right much of the time.
All sports are crying out for officials. It’s a great time to get back in a game that you love and make a little money on the side. High school basketball officials in Vermont pocket $85 a game and are reimbursed at 50 cents a mile for their travel.
Shortle said the high school players are outstanding in their decorum.
Sometimes, the fans are a little over the top and that is an issue frequently cited as the No. 1 cause of the officials’ shortage.
When you get to Barre or Patrick Gym for the final four, the stakes are higher and it becomes more important to remember the two questions with one answer listed in the game program.
“There are a lot of pregame jitters up in Barre. We get them too,” Shortle said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.