CASTLETON — Fair Haven’s Evan Reed’s role will be catching passes, punting and kicking points in Saturday’s Shrine Maple Sugar Bowl.
But Reed knows the game is more than about punting and points. There’s that other ‘P” and few players can grasp the Shrine organization’s philanthropy the way that Reed can. That is why he became a Shriner a couple of weeks ago.
It was only natural that Reed would join the Shrine as soon as he came of age. The organization runs through his family like pass-route diagrams on a white board.
“I have grown up around it my whole life. I come from a long line of Shriners,” Reed said.
One of those is his grandfather Bruce Kendall who began a family tradition by taking his grandchildren to a Shrine football practice one day every year.
“They were here today,” Reed said after Tuesday’s practice at Castleton University’s Dave Wolk Stadium.
Reed is so impressed with what the Shriners Hospitals have done for children, treating them from birth to age 21 at no expense.
“The game is for the kids,” Reed said.
Reed had an outstanding four-sport career at Fair Haven Union High School, playing football, soccer, basketball and baseball.
“First and foremost, Evan is a team player and very intelligent. His football IQ is excellent,” Fair Haven coach Jim Hill said.
“He has played quarterback for us and last year during 7-on-7 he also was a receiver. He is very versatile and can play multiple positions. He just does what needs to be done for the team and does with a smile.”
He will be doing several things for the Vermont team on Saturday in the annual all-star high school football game. Reed will not only be a receiver but will handle all of the kicking — field goals, kickoffs, extra points and punts.
“Evan Reed is a hard working kid who is always where he needs to be. He knows all of his assignments,” Vermont head coach Chad Pacheco said.
“Evan leads by example on and off the field, in the classroom and in the community. Obviously, becoming a Shriner is quite an accomplishment for a young man,” Hill said.
Reed will prep at Bridgton Academy in Maine next year with an eye on going to a high-level academic Division III college. He will play football and possibly baseball at Bridgton.
Hartford’s Jackson Balch, a lineman on the Vermont team, shares Reed’s knowledge of and appreciation for the Shriners’ cause.
That is because Balch had a childhood friend who was positively impacted by his time at the Shriners Hospital.
Lebanon High graduate Mason Adams was born without a left forearm and hand but still made the New Hampshire Shrine team in 2020, the year that the game was not played due to COVID.
Balch and Adams shared the same ice throughout youth hockey.
“I saw how the Shriners Hospital was so instrumental in helping Mason be able to play hockey,” Balch said. “I saw how happy he was to play and how much joy it brought to him.”
Adams began going to the Shriners Hospital when he was 1 year old and still makes annual visits.
He was at the Shrine football camp on Tuesday and addressed the Shrine players, coaches and media.
Adams has been fitted with more than a dozen prosthetic devices that have helped him to enjoy a full life and become a three-sport varsity athlete in high school.
Newport High’s Josh Orlowski approached Adams on Tuesday to tell him how difficult it was to play against him in the line.
“I would come to the sidelines and say, ‘This guy is dominating me with one hand,’” Orlowski said.
Today, Adams is a sophomore at Southern New Hampshire University majoring in sports management. He aspires to be a professional coach.
More Slaters
Hiill also has three other Fair Haven players on the Vermont team. Joining Reed are Kohlby Murray, Zac Ellis and Owen Loughan.
“All four guys are dynamite athletes,” Hill said. “To be honest, we were loaded last year and could have had six or seven on the team.”
“Kohlby is the most electric and dynamic player I have ever coached.
“Zac Ellis is the definition of tough.
“Loughan is very talented,” Hill said of the Vermont lineman. “He might have played tight end for us if we had a normal season last fall.”
The Shrine Maple Sugar Bowl has raised $4,800,000 for the three Shriners hospitals in the Northeast during the game’s 67 years.
Evan Reed, Jackson Balch and Mason Adams will quickly tell you that the money has helped touch the lives of many patients and families in wonderful ways.
NOTES: Nobody has scored more than three touchdowns in the Shrine Maple Sugar Bowl. Eleven players have done that including three Vermonters: Mount St. Joseph’s Rick Brodowski in 1971, Mount Anthony’s Ryan Lacass in 1995 and Fair Haven’s Lucas Czarnecki in 2016. ... The first Shrine Maple Sugar Bowl was played in 1954 at Nashua’s Holman Stadium, a field that also showcased baseball greats like Roy Campanella and Don Newcombe when Nashua was a Brooklyn Dodgers minor league affiliate, ... The players who were selected for the 2020 Shrine Maple Sugar Bowl and never got to play in the game will be honored on Saturday. ... Kickoff on Saturday is at 12:30 p.m.
