DANBURY, Conn. - The Vermont Mountaineers completed a two-game sweep of the Danbury Westerners on Thursday night in New England Collegiate League Baseball action at Rogers Park. Game one ended with an 8-1 result, while the second contest concluded with a 13-3 victory.
The Mountaineers improve to 3-0 on the season, while Danbury falls to 1-2. Vermont’s offense exploded for 19 hits, while the visitors' pitching limited the Westerner’s offense to six hits while recording 11 strikeouts.
In Game 1, Danbury jumped out to a 1-0 lead in the first inning. Mike Bechetti singled before moving to second on an error. He advanced to third on another Vermont defensive miscue before scoring on a two-out single by Drew Wyers.
Vermont stormed back to take the lead in the third and never looked back. Aaron Whitley and Jace Jeremiah started the frame with back-to-back singles before Luke Cantwell reached base with one out after being hit by a pitch. Whitley scored on a wild pitch before Grant Voytovich walked to load the bases again. Brandon Butterworth singled to score both Cantwell and Jeramiah, stretching the lead to 3-1.
After a rocky first inning, returning pitcher Jack Metzger settled down over the next four innings. He retired the next 13 batters he faced, registering four strikeouts in that span.
Vermont added three more runs in the sixth inning. Nathan Waugh drove in Santino Rosso with a double, making it a 4-1 contest. The visitors continued to pressure the Westerners, loading the bases with a pair of one-out walks to Whitley and Jeremiah. A sacrifice fly by Evan Fox extended the lead to 5-1. Cantwell drove in his first two runs of the summer with a single, plating Whitley and Jeremiah.
Valentino Taddei entered the game in relief during the sixth after a strong start by Metzger. He worked around a pair of one-out walks by recording a strikeout and inducing a groundout to third to maintain a six-run advantage.
The guests added another run in the top of the seventh on a sacrifice fly by Nate Stocum. Jack Sylvia came in to close out the contest for Vermont.
Metzger worked five innings for his first win of the summer, allowing two hits while striking out four batters. He gave up one earned run. Michael Szturma suffered the loss for Danbury, tossing five innings and allowing three runs on six hits and issuing a pair of walks.
Vermont jumped out to a 3-0 lead in the second inning of Game 2, thanks to a three-run blast by George Rosales. Marshall Toole reached base before Whitley was hit with a pitch. They both came around to score with two outs on the blast by Rosales.
The Mountaineers continued with the offensive pressure in the third inning. Cantwell singled before Rosso advanced on an error by the right fielder. With one out, Vermont loaded the bases for Toole, who reached on a fielder’s choice to drive in Cantwell. Rosso scored on a single by Whitley to make it 5-0.
Danbury got a run back in the bottom half of the third. Jakobi Davis doubled with one out before scoring on a double down the line by Javon Hernandez to make it 5-1. After a scoreless fourth, Vermont tacked on insurance runs in the fifth inning.
Tyler Cox singled with one out prior to a walk to TJ Williams. That chased Westerners' starter John Rizzo from the game. After a wild pitch advanced both runners, Toole doubled to score both Mountaineers to make it 7-1. Two more runs came across to extend the lead to 9-1.
Both teams went scoreless in the sixth, but Vermont’s offense wasn’t done and exploded for four more runs in the top of the seventh. The big blast was a three-run shot by Nathan Goranson to make it 12-1 before a Rosso drove him in for a 13-1 lead. Danbury scored two runs in the bottom half of the seventh.
Vermont pitcher Eddi Smink made his first start of the summer, picking up the win. He went four innings and allowed one run on a walk and two hits while striking out three batters. Teammate Colton Book pitched two scoreless innings of relief.
Vermont returns to the Green Mountain State for a Saturday night contest against the Upper Valley Nighthawks at the Maxfield Sports Complex.