SOUTH BURLINGTON — The Connecticut Reapers used lockdown defense to secure a 12-7 victory over the Vermont Ravens in New England Football League action.
The Reapers scored in the second quarter when quarterback Rayne Frances contacted to Tyler Glenn on a 46-yard touchdown pass to go up 6-0. The Reapers went for a two-point conversion and came up short.
Connecticut extended its lead with 8:22 remaining in the fourth quarter. Quarterback John Sanders found Frances for a 1-yard scoring play, extending the lead to 12-0. The Reapers were unable to cash in on the two-point conversion, allowing Vermont to stay within striking distance.
Vermont’s Roy Rose came in at the quarterback position late in the game and helped piece together a late drive by completing 2 of 3 passing attempts to wide receiver Jeric Tyler. The big play was a 74-yard touchdown pass to Tyler that closed the gap to 12-6 with 1:22 remaining. Kicker Jamal Jacobs made the extra-point, but the Reapers ran out the clock after recovering a failed onside kick attempt.
Defensively, Tyler broke up two passing attempts and had three tackles. He also returned an interception for a 10-yard gain.
Gage Brown (six tackles) and George Campbell (five tackles) were also defensive standouts for the Ravens. Teammate Brandon Katon recorded four tackles and a sack that resulted in a loss of 8 yards. Vermont’s Michael Fulton finished with three tackles, including one solo effort for a 2-yard loss. Zach Heyer had three tackles and one pass defensed. Rose registered five tackles, two of which were solo efforts.
Omar Jones had three tackles and a forced fumble in the third quarter that was recovered by teammate Jonathan Rodriguez. Vermont’s Terrence Whitney had four tackles and had 1 sack for a loss of 10 yards. Lloyd White and Rodriguez each had four tackles. Jacobs, Alex Dickinson and Matthew Gomes chipped in with two tackles apiece, while Sean Lamphere had one solo tackle and one interception.
Akeem Williams gained 45 yards on 17 carries and recorded three tackles defensively. He dnied the Reapers a scoring attempt in the fourth quarter. Quarterback Cooper Simmons completed 2 of 6 passing attempts for 18 yards. He had three tackles defensively and returned an interception for a 12-yard gain. Casey Payette had two catches for 17 yards and recorded three tackles.
Vermont (1-2) will host the Rhode Island Riptide (1-2) at 2 p.m. Sunday at South Burlington High School.
