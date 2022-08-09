SOUTH BURLINGTON — A strong performance by quarterback Roy Rose led the Vermont Ravens to a 13-12 victory over the Rhode Island Riptide in New England Football League action.
Rose completed 12 of 22 passing attempts for 140 yards and two touchdowns to fuel his team’s come-from-behind victory. Vermont scored all its points in the last four minutes of the fourth quarter after going down 12-0.
The Riptide grabbed the lead with 10 seconds left before halftime. Quarterback Luis Gonzalez rolled right and lofted a pass to receiver Joseph Coutcher in the end zone for a 38-yard scoring play and a 6-0 lead.
Rhode Island added to the lead with 9:10 left in the fourth quarter after moving the ball down to the goal line. Gonzalez handed the ball off to Kevin Robinson, who powered his way into the end zone. The attempted extra point was blocked by Ravens lineback Terrence Whitney to keep the score at 12-0.
The Ravens awoke from their slumber down the stretch. Rose connected to Sam Bigglestone in stride and the quick rookie receiver proceeded to slice and dice his way into the end zone to score with 3:27 left on the clock. The extra point by Sean Lamphere closed the gap to 12-7.
Vermont’s defense came up big and the Ravens got the ball back with a few minutes on the clock. Rose completed a few passes passes to help his team march down to the 4-yard line. Lamphere caught a pass from Rose with 54 seconds remaining for the winning strike.
With the clock running down, the Ravens defense rose to the challenge and made a couple nice plays. Jeric Tyler, Bigglestone and Gage Brown all stepped up for Vermont to help close out the victory.
Running back Akeem Williams gained 55 yards on eight carries. Whitney ran for 40 yards on five carries and made four tackles defensively. Bigglestone caught five passes for 81 yards.
George Campbell, Lloyd White and Brett Walton had six tackles apiece. Recording five tackles were Xavier Canty, Jonathan Rodriguez and Brandon Katon. Omar Jones finished with four tackles, while teammate Jaren Jeffcoat made three tackles and forced a fumble. Michael Fulton intercepted a third-and-long pass and returned it for a key 7-yard gain.
Vermont (2-2) will travel to play the Rhode Island Raptors (2-2) at 6 p.m. Saturday in East Providence.
