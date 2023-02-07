A team of rivals proved that hard work goes a long way as 14 U-32 athletes and four Montpelier competitors recently qualified for the New England indoor track and field championships.
Members of the Raiders and Solons trained together throughout the winter and entered the state meet as club programs competing against varsity opponents. A big portion of the U-32 and MHS contingents were only part-time participants because of their involvement with other sports, but their talents couldn’t be denied during a highly successful performance for Central Vermont.
“We were super successful, given that we have club status and were only practicing together two times weekly,” U-32 coach Andrew Tripp said. “Additionally, we hadn’t been on an indoor track or raced for three weeks. But the kids kept showing up to shovel the track and run hard on snow and in the dark.”
Montpelier’s Avery Smart placed first in the 3,000-meter event in 9 minutes, 9.51 seconds after capturing the individual cross country running crown last fall. He beat the previous indoor D-II record of 9:12.37 that was set by former Solons standout Jeremy Hoyne-Grosvenor. Also cracking the top-four in the 3,000 were U-32’s Cyrus Hansen (second, 9:38.3) and the Montpelier duo of Jay Borland (third, 9:46.88) and Ezra Merrill-Triplett (fourth, 9:59.67).
Montpelier’s Noah Rivera won the 600-meter run with a time of 1:30.53. U-32’s Wyatt Malloy claimed top honors in the 1,500 in 4:62.52 and Spaulding’s Nick Kidder was second in 4:36.85. Montpelier’s 4x800-meter relay team triumphed in the 4x800-meter relay. Noah Rivera, Oliver Laxer, Cameron Cook and Smart teamed up to record a time of 8:57.13. U-32’s squad of Sargent Burns, Wilder Brown, Hansen and Mallloy placed fourth in 9:12.08.
Northfield’s Auua Cheney won the high jump by clearing the bar at 1.8 meters. He was also fourth in long jump (5.68 meters). U-32’s Ed Sayers placed second in shot put (12.53 meters).
U-32’s Ginger Long and Madison Beaudion both qualified for the New England Championships in three girls events.Beaudion won the 600 (1:45.32), while Long won the 1,500 (5:11.23). Beaudion, Long, Nina Young and Greta Little joined forces to win the 4x400 relay (4:37.24). Beaudion, Long, Jane Miller-Arsenault and Amy Felice won the 4x800 relay in 10:16.13. They finished 28 seconds in front of runner-up Burlington.
Felice was fourth in the 1,500 (5:28.24), while teammate Addy Budliger was third in the 3,000 (12:04.94). U-32 basketball standout Cara Richardson won the shot put in 10.8 meters, prevailing by over a meter.
Northfield’s Rebecca Dupere won the 55-meter sprint (7.83 seconds) and the 55-meter hurdles (10.17 seconds). She also helped the Marauders place first in the 4x200 relay (2:06.57).
The U-32 boys and girls are both defending champs in outdoor track and field. This spring the Raider boys will shoot for their ninth title in 10 seasons.
“It was a very fun season with 25-30 kids from U-32 and Montpelier — and even a couple from Harwood,” Tripp said. “Most of the kids were doing double-duty with varsity hoops or Nordic skiing. Coaches were volunteers and there were some super parents, especially Beth Merrill. It was very much a team effort. Come spring, all the athletes who trained and competed this winter will be set up for great seasons.”
TEAM SCORES
DIVISION II GIRLS
1. Rice 90 2. Thetford 56 3. Fair Haven 46 4. Lake Region 36 5. White River 26 5. Burr & Burton 26 7. Green Mountain 17.5 8. Missisquoi 14 8. Milton 14 10. Mill River 10 11. Hartford 8 11. Mt. Abraham 8 13. Vergennes 6 15. Peoples 2.5 16. Springifeld 1 16. Oxbow 1 16. Richford 1
DIVISION II BOYS
1. Hartford 101 2. Fair Haven 82.5 3. Thetford 44 4. Vergennes 35 5. Green Mountain 27.5 6. Oxbow 24 7. Burr & Burton 22 8. Bellows Falls 20 9. Mill River 9. Spaulding 16 11. Rice 14 12. Mt. Abraham 12 13. Lake Region 9 14. Springfield 7 14. White River 7 16. Randolph 6 17. Missisquoi 4 18. Arlington 3 19. Peoples 1
DIVISION I GIRLS
1. Essex 136 2. Burlington 60 3. South Burlington 51 4. St. Johnsbury 48 5. North Country 41 6. Mount Anthony 23 7. Mount Mansfield 11
DIVISION I BOYS
1. St. Johnsbury 147 2. Essex 122.5 3. South Burlington 74.5 4. Burlington 56 5. Mount Mansfield 29 6. North Country 22 7. Mt. Antony 6
