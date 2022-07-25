WEST HAVEN — The racing is all done on the track. But there is a lot more to racing for the Devil’s Bowl Speedway competitors than the hours spent navigating the dirt track in West Haven.
The sport and life intersect for these guys in many ways.
It is about family for the father-son combo of Todd Stone and Justin Stone.
They are locked in their own little race with another at the top of the Sportsman Modified standings. Todd has a hold on the No. 1 spot and son Justin is No. 2.
They enjoy trying to beat one another and both would love to snare the track title.
But they also know that racing is fickle and that neither one is assured anything with plenty of racing remaining.
“It can change quickly,” Todd said and history can remind him of that.
“I think I lost two championships here to Kenny Tremont, each by a point,” he said in the pits on Saturday night.
Retiring from racing after this season and helping Justin in his racing endeavors has crossed Todd’s mind but he is a long way off from making that decision.
“I’d like to obviously end it on a good note,” Todd said.
There is plenty of weeks left at the track where proprietors Mike and Alayne Bruno are enjoying a good season with high car counts and very good attendance.
“We are staying humble. It’s one race at a time,” Todd said.
Todd and Justin also race at Mohawk International Raceway in Hogansburg, New York on Friday nights where Justin is fifth in the point standings and Todd ninth.
Life and racing have also intersected for rising Springfield High senior Cody O’Brien. It appears that racing just might have led him to his livelihood.
Heads Up Motor Sports in Chester has been a sponsor for O’Brien since he was in the seventh grade and racing in the Bowl’s lower divisions.
He had a full time job with Heads Up over the summer as a mechanic and that position awaits him after he graduates from SHS in 2023.
Like the Stone family, Mike Bussino and his son Josh compete at Devil’s Bowl each week.
It has been a way of life, Mike making the trip to West Haven to compete since the early 1990s and Josh since 2010.
They raced in the only division where the car count at the track was not good.
The division had to be scrapped in June because the count was so low.
Alayne Bruno said they asked the drivers to round up some other competitors in order to keep that division alive but in the end the Super Stock class had to go.
Josh went into the Rookie Modified Division where he is doing well.
When you talk about racing and life intertwining, Mike, Alayne and their family is a crystal clear example.
Mike and Alayne run the track and the business, Bruno’s Towing, and have moved all operations to the land where Devil’s Bowl is situated.
They have built a new home on the track’s land, have relocated the business there and son Johnny even has his race shop on that bucolic tract of land. Literally , everything is there.
Everyone is involved. Johnny, who will be a sophomore at the University of Central Florida in August, competes weekly at Devil’s Bowl. Daughter Austin, who will be attending Castleton University in the fall, helps to score the races each week, something she has done for the last eight years.
The fact that everything is consolidated — business, home, race shop and track — cano only be good not only for the Bruno family but also for racing.
“We don’t drive cars anymore. We drive 4-wheelers to work,” Alayne said.
“I am happy to be able to come back and race,” said Johnny, even though his season is a little shorter than it is for the other drivers.
Following the Battle of the Bowl (Aug. 6-7), Johnny will be making the 20-hour drive back to Central Florida.
“That will be my last race of the year,” Johnny said.
When he is finished, he will leave the Orlando school with a degree in computer engineering.
Look for racing to still be in his future.
“I do know this is not the end of it,” Johnny said.
Translation: Racing is life. Life is racing.
tom.haley
@rutlandherald.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.